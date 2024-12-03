411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Natalya Talks Women’s IC Title, More

-RAW was something else tonight as they crushed with two of the better promo segments we have seen in quite some time. That New Day one is going to be talked about for years. Let’s get to it!

-We start with video of New Day’s 10 Year Celebration and to say this went in a completely different direction would be an understatement. We all knew Big E would be back and most assumed he would reunite the group. They were heading down that path with E wanting to be their managers until he was cleared and the crowd was buying it, and then Woods called out E for leaving them. That was kind of expected, but Kofi’s “yeah, you broke your neck, so what?” was the jaw dropper. Just amazing work by all three men as there was real emotion and it was going to be tough for anyone to follow such a heavy segment.

-We must move on though as we have a first ever Women's IC Champion to crown.

-We must move on though as we have a first ever Women’s IC Champion to crown. I was hoping they would use a different format from what SmackDown is doing with the US Title, but it’s the same. The first to advance is Dakota Kai who gets a win over Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler. Good for Dakota!

-The other Triple Threat Matches: Raquel/Kayden Carter/Zoey Stark, Lyra/Zelina/Ivy, Alba Fyre/Kairi/Nattie. Interesting Alba gets a chance, but Isla does not.

-Next week it’s Lyra vs. Zelina vs. Ivy.

-Still to come: The Miz and Nattie!

-March 1st: Elimination Chamber! JOHN CENA! TORONTO! ROGERS CENTRE!

-Katana vets to Kayden backstage about losing tonight and here’s Lyra to try to cheer her up and that doesn’t go well.

-To the video as GUNTHER got to destroy Prison Dom. They had to follow the New Day segment and I assume the feeling was Dom has enough heat to get the crowd back into things. Finn Balor attacks GUNTHER after the match and we learn later that he gets a World Title Match against GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event. I think it’s a smart idea to get both World Champions on the show as it should be their biggest TV audience of the year.

-To the video where Adam Pearce agrees to give Balor the World Title Match, but drops in that next week they will talk about Finn’s other Title Match.

-Alpha Academy, The Miz, and Nattie still to come!

-Liv Morgan hype video!

-Earlier today, HHH presented Seattle Seahawk WR, DK Metcalf with a Seahawk Legacy Title.

-Recap of Final Testatment/Wyatt Sicks issues! Uncle Howdy, via VHS tape, accepts the challenge to an 8 Man Tag Match.

-I wonder if The Wyatt Sicks targets Kofi and Woods sooner than later after turning their back on Big E?

-To the video as R-Truth took on Pete Dunne and Truth gets the win with a roll-up as Dunne is distracted by the Butch chants. Blah!

-Alpha Academy is backstage and R-Truth joins them. I guess, Alpha Academy is now Alpha Babes and Tozawa starts dancing as to be an Alpha Babe, you have to get nasty. They needed to ditch the Alpha Academy name, but not so sure about this one.

-Nattie still to come!

-WrestleMania Vegas! Tickets on Sale Now!

-Feb 1: Royal Rumble! Indianapolis! Kind of crazy that the Rumble is the next PLE on the calendar.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Nattie to discuss The Women’s IC Title! Nattie has been thinking about her own place in history and before she can say much else, Alba Fyre interrupts. She calls Nattie a footnote. Nattie says a lot of women tried to take her out and they are gone, while she is still here.

-To the video as Damage CTRL took on Liv and Raquel early in the show. Raquel gets the pin on Kairi and looks to do more damage, but here’s Rhea Ripley for the save. She holds her own for a bit, but Raquel sends her face first into the corner of the announce desk.

-Rhea vs. Raquel is set for RAW next week!

-To the video as CM Punk opened the show and wants to get to WrestleMania. Seth Rollins interrupts and Punk doesn’t care about him anymore as he is no longer a Champion. Rollins shoves Punk on his ass and they start brawling. Sami and Jey Uso are out to separate them and other officials are in for backup.

-That smoothly transitions to Sami and Seth having a verbal exchange over Roman Reigns. Sami calling back to Rollins starting all of this 10 years ago with the chair shot to break up The Shield was fantastic. Sami throws out a challenge for tonight and Rollins accepts.

-Megan and Roberts discuss Sami/Rollins while we see video of Jey Uso being found on the ground as somebody attacked him.

-GUNTHER hype video!

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with The Miz and he says this is just a misunderstanding and there is no reason for them to get involved with The Wyatt Sicks. Cathy asks if Miz is calling Kross a hot-head, but Miz didn’t say that. He throws out an idea of mediation or even a 6 Man Tag not involving him. He even sent Kross a text and the response now has Miz saying he looks forward to helping next week. That was cute!

-To our Main Event as Sami Zayn battled Seth Rollins. Sami teases using a chair, but Rollins talks him down and then gets a small package for the win. Should have used the chair! Think Sami as you were just in War Games and this dude was fresh as a daisy. USE THE CHAIR!

-DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS AND CLAYMORE FOR SAMI! Tough night for Sami!

-Sam’s Stars: Prison Dom, Dakota Kai, Drew McIntyre, Woods and Kofi. No ranking this time and only 4 picks and Dom not the final one. Seems that running joke has died finally.

-Megan Morant closes things and we are out! Thanks for reading!