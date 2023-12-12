411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.11.23 Drew McIntyre Talks World Title Match, More

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. The big story is that CM Punk made the decision to join Monday Night RAW. Also, Seth Rollins defends against Drew McIntyre on RAW: Day One on Jan 1. Also, also, Nia Jax and Becky Lynch came face to face and they are finally going to pay off their issues that started five years ago. Also, also, also, Cody Rhodes was blinded once again by Nakamura!

-To the video as Imperium took on the unlikely team of DIY and The Miz. Fun stuff for the fans in Cleveland with Miz and Gargano in there. With that said, Go Niners! Team Cleveland gets the win!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with The Miz, who goes over his history in this building. He isn’t sure if he has ever won in Cleveland and he appreciates the city accepted him tonight. Tonight set a new tone for him, so he challenged GUNTHER and he accepted. He is cool with the stipulation because he plans on winning. He then walks off mentioning The Brown and The Super Bowl. Niners, sir! Niners!

-Camp and Megan discuss GUNTHER vs. Miz II and how if Miz loses, he can longer challenge for The IC Title as long as GUNTHER is Champion.

-Carter/Chance and Drew McIntyre still to come!

-NXT Tomorrow!

-To the video as we had an honest to goodness Women’s Tag Match as they are slowly building an actual division. Carter and Chance get the win over Indi and Candice to become #1 contenders.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Carter and Chance. They ask Byron is he can feel the storm that is coming and remind him they are the longest reigning NXT Tag Champions of All Time. They get Byron to give us a hip swing and Woop Woop! Yep!

-Next week it’s Niven/Green vs. Carter/Chance for Women’s Tag Gold! Again, they are slowly giving us actual teams. It’s a start!

-To the video as CM Punk makes his choice and joins Monday Night RAW. Punk apologizing for walking out was kind of cool. I was there for his last WWE Match in Pittsburgh at that infamous Royal Rumble. It kind of makes sense that his first match back would be 10 years later in a Royal Rumble. Here is Seth Rollins and this is what we have all been wanting to see. Rollins calls out Punk for abandoning the WWE, slandering the company, and everyone who works there including Rollins himself. He doesn’t appreciate Punk calling this place his home, because it is home. He will protect it from people like Punk. Punk makes it official that he is entering The Rumble and when he wins, perhaps it is Seth he comes after.

-Drew McIntyre up next!

-Roman Reigns return Friday! US Title Tournament: Theory vs. Owens and Waller vs. HIM (Carmelo Hayes).

-To the video as RAW opened up with a darn fine match between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso. Drew gets the hard fought win!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage and Drew says he is feeling fantastic right now. He is not done with Jey though as long as he is on RAW and breathing, he will never be done. For now though, he is on the back burner as his goal is now to win The World Title with people actually in the audience. He will do whatever he has to start to the year as World Champion.

-Camp and Megan discuss Drew vs. Seth at Day One: RAW!

-To the video as Nakamura and Cody Rhodes did battle one on one for the first time. Good match with a predictable non-finish. Nakamura hits The Red Mist and beats down Cody, so this feud must continue.

-Next week of RAW The Creed Brothers challenge Judgment Day for the Tag Team Titles.

-The Bump: Mick Foley and Drew McIntyre! That would have been a BANGER back in the day as Foley would have bumped like a madman for Drew.

-Megan wraps things up this week and we are out. Thanks for reading!