411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Drew McIntyre On Facing Seth Rollins, More

-Elimination Chamber is behind us and now the build to WrestleMania can go into hyperdrive. It should be a fun ride! Let’s get to it!

-Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch won their respective Chamber Matches this past Saturday and they each earned a World Title Match at WrestleMania!

-We start how RAW began with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch coming face-to-face to start the hard push to their long-awaited WrestleMania Match. The crowd was into this as both women are Superstars! Nia Jax attacks Becky from behind which makes sense as Becky needs to get past Nia before getting to Rhea. It’s no different than when Cena went over Punk on RAW on his road to The Rock at WrestleMania XXIX.

-Later in the show, Liv Morgan and Nia were having a solid match, but here’s Becky to get some of Nia. Liv was not happy!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Liv Morgan, who is still pissed. No matter what happens, Liv says the ending of her revenge tour stays the same: Beating Rhea Ripley for the World Title. Watch Me!

-Next week on RAW it’s Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a rematch from Day One!

-WrestleMania XL commercial that debuted during The Super Bowl. Yep, still not over that game. STUPID PUNT!

-To the video as Shayna and Zoey got a win over Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. I am sure they will be getting a Tag Title Match against the Kabuki Warriors at some point.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Zoey and Shayna. Shayna gives the Kabuki Warriors a lesson on how to tap-out. Zoey notes they won’t be able to tap because they will be sleeping before they ever get a chance. I don’t think that’s a Mania match, but I would assume we get another multi-team match to get more members of the division on the card.

-This Friday on SmackDown it’s Bayley and Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors.

-To the video as Sami Zayn and Nakamura ran it back and had another fun match. Sami hits The Helluva Kick for the win. That should get him back on track, but I am still wondering where he figures in for Mania. GUNTHER?

-Judgment Day interrupt Imperium and it seems they have their eyes on GUNTHER’S IC Title as well. Multi-man match for GUNTHER’S Title at Mania? I mean, he could lose the Title without being pinned, but I think it would be much better to end his run with someone getting the pin. Sam Roberts sees Prison Dom as the biggest threat to GUNTHER’S Title.

-NXT Stand and Deliver! WrestleMania Saturday at Noon!

To the video as Drew McIntyre wants Seth Rollins 100% at Mania so he begs him to stay away from The Bloodline and stay away from SmackDown. Seth notes taking down The Bloodline is bigger than us as it can secure the future of the industry. That would leave just the two of them and The World Title at WrestleMania.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Drew McIntyre. He says if he wins at Mania he will be a Champion that is all about RAW and the World Title. Not like Seth who tries to attach himself to the hot thing going at the time. It’s clear and simple for Drew.

-Sam notes that what Drew is saying is right and calls him the most logical Superstar in the WWE.

-To the video as our show closed with Cody Rhodes getting a win over Grayson Waller. I watched a ton of Waller matches covering 205 Live so it’s kind of cool seeing Waller in Main Events against Cody. Obviously, he has no business winning, so there was no drama, but Cody should keep stacking up wins.

-Paul Heyman, with security, interrupt after the match and he wants Cody to withdraw the challenge to The Rock. Fired up Cody won’t do it and beats the stuffing out of the three security geeks. Heyman makes a call to Roman Reigns and The Rock. Cody is hunting The Bloodline! Crowd loves that!

-The Rock returns this Friday on SmackDown! The crowd will explode when his music hits and then he will heel all over the crowd which will be entertaining. It seems The Rock will be on SmackDown the next three weeks. When is the last time Roman did that?

