411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bronson Reed Wants Prayers for R-Truth, More

-I did a review of Slamboree 94 to pay tribute to Kevin Sullivan. You can find it here. Let’s get to it!

-Announced for Bash in Berlin: The Terror Twins vs. Liv Morgan and Prison Dom in a Mixed Tag Match. Cool!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. They jump to the Mixed Tag Match and we get video of Priest popping up in the crowd behind Dom and Liv. Priest and Dom fight in the concession area and it’s pretty sweet brawl that would make Kevin Sullivan proud.

-To the video proper as Damian Priest gets a win over Carlito. JD tries to attack, and takes the bullet so Balor and the rest of JD can jump on Priest. Rhea helps turn the tide and Balor escapes, so JD eats another shot. Rhea and Priest hug and Dom tries to attack, but gets caught by Priest. Liv saves Dom from Rip-Tide as they continue to tease Dom and Liv getting their comeuppance.

-To the video as the match to determine new #1 contenders for the Women’s Tag Titles ends up in a DQ as Alba and Isla take out both teams. I assume that means we are getting a Triple Threat.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Pure Fusion Collective. That’s an interesting name for the group. Shayna says everyone they want to injure will be in one match as next week it is the Triple Threat for the Tag Titles.

-Odyssey Jones and Big Bronson Reed still to come!

-Bash in Berlin commercial!

-To the video as Randy Orton tells everyone to take a picture so they can remember this moment. He will beat GUNTHER and send him to Friday Night, while his new home will be on RAW. Drew McIntyre interrupts and gets the CM Punk chant treatment. GUNTHER turns his back and Orton hits the RKO. Hey, here’s CM Punk and the brawl is on between these two. Punk whips the piss out of Drew with his own belt. That explains the picture Drew put on Twitter of the welts on his back. Give me Orton/Punk vs. Drew/GUNTHER!

-To the video as Odyssey Jones SQUASHES a jobber. Kofi is excited, but Woods seems a little reluctant. Karrion tells Woods that Kofi is using Odyssey to replace him. Woods wants a Tag Match, but Kofi interrupts and wants a 6 Man Tag. Kross accepts as this feud continues to roll on.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Odyssey Jones and New Day. Odyssey notes it has been 411 days since he was drafted, and he is just so excited to make his in ring RAW debut. Woods says they have a big match coming up and Kofi kind of cuts him off again. I mean, Woods punching Kofi in the face is starting to become justified.

-Bronson Reed up next!

-This Friday: Roman is back for a second week in a row and Queen Nia gets her Championship Celebration! Only a few more FOX shows to go. Speaking of Fox, I finally saw Deadpool and Wolverine yesterday and I had a smile across my face for the entire two hours. Just a fun movie and everything I wanted.

-To the video as Bronson Reed beats The Miz and then SQUASHES the piss out of R-Truth with TSUNAMI x 4! The move is just an absolute KILLER right now and the crowd is freaking out every time he climbs the ropes.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bronson Reed, and he tells her to bow her head and say a prayer for R-Truth. No amount of praying will help Seth Rollins get his revenge.

-To the video as our Main Event was Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker tearing down the house in 2 out of 3 Falls. Sami wins the first fall, but Bron wins the next two to successfully defend his IC Title. Breakker will move on to another challenger and I assume Sami ends up teaming with Jey Uso as they teased going after The Tag Titles. We also will need Sami and Jey for the eventual Bloodline Wars. Just spit balling some thoughts!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!