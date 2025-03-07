wrestling / News
Tenille Dashwood Announces Birth Of First Child With Mike Rallis
Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis are parents to their first child, as announced on Thursday. People revealed that the couple welcomed Leo Austin Rallis on March 4th, as you can see in the announcement below.
“Couldn’t be more excited,” Dashwood told the (site). “I’m ready for it all. The middle of the night poopy diapers, cleaning spit up, playing with him and watching him grow. Just want to soak up every minute of it.”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.
