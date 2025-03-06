– WWE recently announced Triple H and Michelle McCool as the first inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. A new report from WrestleVotes has details on the next inductees for this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Earthquake, best known as former WWE Superstar John Tenta, made his WWE debut in 1989, helping Dino Bravo and Jimmy Hart trick The Ultimate Warrior. He would later have a big run feuding with Hulk Hogan, taking him out of commission in an injury angle at WrestleMania. The two later met in a bit matchup on pay-per-view at WWE SummerSlam in 1990.

Later on, the Superstar known as Tugboat would turn heel and join with Earthquake and The Nasty Boys after turning on The Bushwhackers. Tugboat (aka Fred Ottman) became known as Typhoon and formed the tag team The Natural Disasters in 1990. Eventually the tag teams would turn babyface, leading them eventually winning the WWE Tag Team Championships from Money Inc. in July 1992. Their first and only run with the belts lasted for only 85 days before they lost the titles back to Money Inc. in October on Wrestling Challenge.

The tag team would later fizzle out in early 1993, with both wrestlers leaving WWE around that time and making returns later the following year. Both wrestlers also had runs in WCW. Most notably, Ottman also portrayed the Shockmaster in an infamous angle in 1993. Earthquake would later join WCW, first as Avalanche, and later as The Shark.

Tenta would later have his last run in 1998, joining The Oddities as Olga that year. He made his last appearance as part of the group in February 1999 on Sunday Night Heat, where the group lost to the Ministry of Darkness. Tenta would later make his last TV appearance for WWE in 2001, competing once again as Earthquake in the Gimmick Battle Royal Match at WrestleMania 17. Tenta tragically passed away after a battle with bladder cancer in 2006. He was 42 years old.

WWE has not yet revealed the details on this year’s Hall of Fame Class of 2025 induction ceremony. It’s expected to take place during WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas next month. The date and venue for this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony are not yet confirmed.