411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Akira Tozawa Talks Win Over The Miz, More

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to Judgment Day no longer having the numbers game as they met up with Cody, Sami, and KO.

-More Headlines: John Cena returns to SmackDown next Friday in Hershey, PA. Also, at Payback (in Pittsburgh) it will be Seth Rollins defending against Nakamura.

-To the video as a Nakamura tells us that he whispered to Seth, “I know about your back.” EVIL SHIN is pretty cool!

-Megan and Camp discuss Rollins and his back issues. He has been dealing with a broken back for a few years and Nakamura went personal bringing up Seth’s wife and daughter.

-To the video as McRiddle (as a lot of people guessed) took on New Day. The Viking Raiders get involved which lets New Day get the win and then The Raiders leave Woods, Kofi, and Riddle laying, but Drew makes the save.

-The Viking Raiders are backstage and it seems the Gods are angry with them. They demand a sacrifice and a spectacle. They will do anything to win back their favor.

-Camp and Megan discuss the emerging tag scene on RAW. They are slowly building some teams for KO and Sami, but we are all waiting for the DIY reunion.

-Payback! Pittsburgh! I am still waiting to see if I can get tickets and for someone to head to the show with me.

-To the video as Piper Nevin and Chelsea Green retain their tag titles over Karter and Chance.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Chelsea and Piper. Chelsea notes they were meant to be the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Piper doesn’t have time for Chelsea’s shenanigans and walks off, but Chelsea notes they are doing great.

-To the video as Becky Lynch cut a promo on Trish and Zoey and then gets interrupted by both. Trish and Becky trade words, but nothing physical. Next week it’s Lynch vs. Stark: Falls Count Anywhere! So, Becky gets a FCA Match and Steel Cage Match in the same week.

-Also, at Payback it’s Rhea Ripley defending her Title against Raquel Rodriguez.

-Akira Tozawa up next!

-This Friday, Joey Uso returns! Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller!

-To the video as GUNTHER and Chad Gable stole the show with a tremendous match. Gable gets the win by count-out and becomes the first man to beat GUNTHER in a 1 on 1 match. Gable is going to die in the rematch and I hope it’s at Payback! I really just want to see GUNTHER in person.

-To the video as The Miz took on Akira Tozawa and LA Knight comes out to a huge pop to do commentary. You could kind of smell something funny here, and it happens as Tozawa gets a clean win over Miz. Good for Tozawa!

-Tozawa is backstage with Byron Saxton and Byron notes Tozawa beat the 2 Time Grand Slam Champion. Tozawa says it was the biggest win of his career and today was his day! Bronson Reed interrupts and Tozawa takes his leave. Reed has a message for Ciampa! Reed says the game is designed for big man like him to win and wants Ciampa again next week. When you are in the ring with Bronson Reed, “size does matter.”

-To the video as our Main Event with Balor/Priest vs. KO/Sami ends in a DQ and turns into a 6 Man involving Cody and Dirty Prison Dom. Fun match with a hot crowd and Prison Dom eats finishers from everyone and takes the pin. Send the crowd home happy in KO’s return!

-Camp and Megan discuss the idea of who runs RAW and where JD fits in with Judgment Day.

-The Bump this week: Edge, Becky Lynch, and Chad Gable!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!