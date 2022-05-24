411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Alexa Bliss Talks Win, MVP Names Hell in a Cell Stipulation

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 05.23.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Sam Roberts will be joining the show and Jackie is quite excited as they have yet to be on the same show. Camp isn’t as thrilled.

-Headlines: MVP beats Lashley by count-out and then gets destroyed for it. Cody/Seth continue their feud as we near Hell in a Cell.

-Riddle and The Street Profits took on The Usos and Sami Zayn. The Usos walk out and Riddle finishes Zayn with the RKO. Yep, the push for Riddle is on as he is likely the next challenger for Roman Reigns. I’m all for it!

-Next, Jerry “The King” Lawler was on RAW with an episode of King’s Court and he interviewed Veer. They Mysterios save King from an attack and they get the better of Veer this time. Still weird that Veer was a one time pitching prospect for my Pittsburgh Pirates.

-Lawler is backstage with Kevin Patrick and he mentions he tries to disarm people when he meets the for the first time with his sense of humor. Apparently Veer doesn’t have a sense of humor. King thanks The Mysterios for saving him and notes he didn’t even have a strap to pull down. KP wants to hear a joke and Lawler gives him one about being a half wit. Lawler wants a joke from KP and sorry, but I laughed: “What’s Irish and stays out all night…..Patty O Furniture.” Lawler broke but then tries to play it off as a bad joke. I LOVED IT! Cesaro would have loved it as well.

-Camp was a fan as they bring in Sam Roberts and he was not a fan. Eh, what’s he know? They discuss the possible end of RK-Bro and Roberts brings the awesome by referencing “Tell Me a Lie.” Fantastic! Camp thinks Riddle needs the match with Reigns to get himself to another level.

-Next they discuss Cody/Seth and Sam feels the honeymoon phase of Cody being back is over. He puts over Seth as one of the best of the last 6 years. He sees Seth as the reality that will come crashing down on Cody. Jackie is impressed by Sam and feels that Seth doesn’t like that Cody dresses better than him. SHOTS FIRED!

-ASUKA/Bianca Hell in A Cell commercial! I guess this needs updated!

-Back with Lynch/Asuka again and Lynch gets the win this time to make HIAC a three way match. I mean, that seemed like the next step even before all the stuff with Naomi and Sasha. Camp and Jackie discuss!

-Next we see Alexa Bliss getting the win over Nikki A.S.H.

-Alex is backstage and she missed being in the ring with Nikki. She notes Nikki is living her best life and it was fun. She wonders where this momentum will take her.

-NXT 2.0 In Your House a week from Saturday! Streaming on Peacock!

-We see the close of MVP’s count-out win over Lashley thanks to Omos. Lashley is rather annoyed and MVP gets destroyed to close the show. MVP’s win gives him the choice of stipulation for Omos/Lashley III at Hell In A Cell.

-Talk turns to Ezekiel and Kevin Owens. Camp is stunned that Jackie is leaning towards Owens and his idea that Ezekiel is Elias. Zeke gets the win over Chad Gable. Owens challenges Ezekiel to a match at Hell in a Cell.

-Zeke is backstage with KP and Zeke accepts the challenge. He hopes that his brother is proud, but here is Omos and MVP. Zeke leaves so MVP can pick the stipulation for Hell in A Cell. He makes it a handicap match as it will be Omos/MVP vs Bobby Lashley.

-Sam Roberts is back talk the breaking news we just heard. He brings up Lashley couldn’t beat Omos with MVP in his corner let alone in a handicap match. Camp feels Lashley is prepared for this as it’s nothing new. It gives him one more person to put in The Hurt Lock or pin. Sam thinks that is insane, but Camp reminds him that Lashley is 2-1 against Omos.

-Jackie wraps things up as we say goodbye to say and we get a plug in for The Bump as this is the last week it was be at 10 AM. Starting next week it starts at 1 PM. With that we are out this week.

-We got breaking news on this show which makes it one of the more noteworthy ones in a while. Also, it will be noted again this show flows better with Jackie back as the host. Thanks for reading!