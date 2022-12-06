411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bayley Celebrates Her Win, Austin Theory Talks Rollins vs. Lashley, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.05.22

-Jackie Redmond is back and welcomes us to the show. She is joined by Matt Camp and they get right to the #1 Contender Matches next week as it’s Alexa vs. Bayley and Rollins vs. Lashley.

-More headlines: The Usos knocked off Riddle and KO to retain their Tag Titles. JBL had a Poker Invitational that set up a couple matches and tied in to Miz’s issues.

-To the video as Theory defends his US Title against Mustafa Ali. Dolph Ziggler hits the ring with a superkick to Austin and then he gets into an argument with Ali. Theory posts Ali and hits Dolph with A Town Down.

-Theory is backstage and is asked about Lashley/Rollins next week. Theory mentions they are not in his league and they are the best of the past. Ziggler and Ali know about A Town Down and Rollins and Lashley will learn the same as nobody is on his level. He is the now and the forever.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! They also discuss Lashley/Rollins next week and we see the brawl they had earlier in teh night. Petey Williams eats a Spear from Lashley. Heck of a sell!

-Bayley and The OC still to come!

-NXT Deadline! This Saturday!

-To the video as Corbin and Alpha Academy took on The OC. The Good Brothers hit a Magic Killer on Gable to get the win.

-The OC are backstage with Byron Saxton. Anderson says The Big LG isn’t good at the poker table as apparently, he was playing Go Fish! What he is good at though is beating people up and the win can help get their spirits up after all the money the lost. They are off to party and have some drinks. Too Sweet!

-Jackie and Matt discuss!

-To the video as The Bloodline get interviewed as they entire the building. Elias gets caught in the wrong place and gets his ass beat. The Bloodline hit the ring and tell us the tag match is off, but Riddle has KO as his partner. To the match as The Usos hit 1D on Riddle for the win. KO chases Sami, and The Usos to the back with a chair. Solo is left alone with Riddle and destroys him with a Samoan Spike and a chair. Riddle gets taken out on a stretcher.

-Jackie and Camp discuss how dangerous Solo is getting and how his confidence is growing.

-To Twitter as Drew McIntyre tells us he is not cleared to wrestle this Friday on SmackDown. Now it will be Sheamus/Butch against Thee Usos on Friday.

-Bayley is up next!

-SmackDown commercial! Usos vs. Butch/Sheamus Tag Titles! Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration! It’s in Pittsburgh and sadly, I will not be there.

-To the video as Bayley wins the first Triple Threat Match over Asuka and Rhea Ripley. I assumed Rhea was winning this one, but I guess it’s not time for her and Bianca.

-Our second Triple Threat closes the show as Nikki, Alexa and Becky battle with the winner facing Bayley next week. Damage CTRL hit the ring and take Becky out of the match. Alexa gets the win with Twisted Bliss and she faces Bayley next week.

-Jackie and Camp connect the dots in that Bayley was a little worried about Becky so had Damage CTRL take her out.

-Bayley is backstage and she is already prepared for Alexa. She feels very confident and laughs at the misfortune of Becky Lynch.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Alexa/Bayley next week. Camp favors Alexa Bliss.

-Plug for The Bump: X-Pac and The Street Profits will be in studio this week. Jackie wraps things up and we are done this week. Thanks for reading!