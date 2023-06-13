411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark Hype Money in The Bank, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 06.12.23

-Congrats to the Denver Nuggets on winning the NBA Championship as they finished off Miami in five games. In other news, I finally upgraded to the Xbox Series X. I have had my One for nearly 10 years and I wasn’t planning on changing, but it decided it no longer wants to play any discs (game, blu-ray, or DVD). My plan was to get one next year when College Football returns, but this kind of forced my hand. It still works perfectly for streaming and for the games I own that are Game Pass. The new system is currently downloading all my games from the One at the moment and that could take some time. I did watch most of RAW between all the stuff happening, but RAW Talk will catch me up a bit more. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. I suspect we will have Jackie Redmond back next week, but we shall see.

-To the video as what I suggested a few weeks back come to pass as Rhea is now the Women’s World Champion. Her new Title is the same as Seth’s but with a white strap. I am thrilled they went with this option instead of having Rhea and Asuka just switch titles. The two titles having their own distinction will make sure they aren’t backed into a corner with The Draft like this again. The segment continues with Cody challenging Prison Dom and Rhea accepts on his behalf.

-To the video continued as Cody got a win over The Miz as he should. Miz can get loss after loss after loss and will be fine because he can easily talk to get any heat back.

-Megan tells us that it is official as Prison Dom will face Cody at Money in The Bank. The London crowd should have a blast with that one.

-To the video as Becky Lynch gets a win over Chelsea Green even with Sonya Deville trying to help. Becky continues to roll as she looks to win Money in The Bank for the first time.

-Becky Lynch and a ladder are backstage with Byron Saxton. Becky is training with the ladder as she climbs up and down. She knows she has a target on her back and she doesn’t even have a Championship. Once she wins MITB though she will have lots of power. She tears down her ladder and nearly kneecaps Byron on the way out. Somewhere Graves is laughing!

-Camp and Megan discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match and we still have an open spot. So far no word on who is facing off for the last spot.

-Zoey Stark and Alpha Academy still to come!

-WWE Shop commercial!

-Zoey Stark is backstage with Byron Saxton to discuss all things Becky Lynch. Zoey is annoyed by Byron’s question. She notes it’s funny that Becky runs her mouth when Trish isn’t here. Zoey will see Becky at MITB and she is going to win the briefcase.

-To the video as the Men’s field for MITB is set as Damian Priest beats Riddle clean. I would say that Priest and LA Knight are the two favorites and right now my pick is Priest. After the match GUNTHER beats on Riddle to pay him back for attacking Imperium last week.

-Megan and Camp discuss the Men’s MITB match and again, Priest is my early pick. They could even use it to cement his face turn that is coming down the line. He could cash in on Balor should he get the World Title later in the year if needed, or he can cash in on Rollins and then Balor turfs him from the group like Evolution did to Orton when he won the World Title for the first time.

-Speaking of The World Title, it’s Rollins vs. Balor! To the video as they have a verbal confrontation and Rollins brings up their Universal Title Match at SummerSlam and he notes while he got better, Balor got bitter. He wants to see Balor from their match years ago and not the current Balor who is walking around like a bitch.

-Camp and Megan discuss Balor vs. Rollins as it is now set for Money in The Bank. Next week Rollins is having another open challenge and there is still Bron Brekker’s challenge from NXT that he made to Rollins. I like that everyone is coming for The World Title and Seth isn’t backing down.

-Alpha Academy is next!

-This Friday on SmackDown, Roman Reigns returns to continue the awesomeness of The Bloodline story.

-To the video as Chad Gable gets the win over Erik of The Viking Raiders. Maxxine also showed some skills as she caught Valhalla with an armdrag on the floor.

-Alpha Academy is backstage and Gable cuts Maxxine off as her training isn’t done. “When you eat pork,you fight like a pig, but when you eat beef you fight like a bull and I see a lot of beef in your future. Otis, get the beef.” Otis tells Maxxine it’s good and “it’s going down. Nutrition. Of the beef.” We are going to get a “Get The Beef” shirt aren’t we? 4

-To the video as Owens and Sami defended their Tag Titles against GUNTHER and Kaiser. Riddle storms out and GUNTHER boots him in the face, but that costs his team as KO drops him with a DDT on the ramp. That leaves Kaiser alone with Sami and he finishes with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Again, GUNTHER doesn’t need to get pinned and his underlings can keep eating them when needed.

-This Friday on SmackDown we find out who is next for Sami and Owens as there is a 5 Team Gauntlet Match. No word on if the Title Match happens at Money in The Bank.

-Plug for The Bump as Bayley and Shayna Baszler will be the guests.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Check out my Dark Side of The Ring review tomorrow night. Thanks for reading!