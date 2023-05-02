411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Final 2023 WWE Draft Picks Revealed

-It’s the last night of the WWE Draft and we have some loose ends to tie up with the remaining stars on the roster. Will we get any NXT stars moved to RAW or SmackDown? Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They quickly cover what the RAW and SmackDown rosters look like as they stand right now.

-Austin Theory is backstage with Byron Saxton and is asked how it feels to be part of SmackDown. Theory says the question should be how SmackDown feels about having Austin Theory on their show. He says he is better than Lashley and Reed and that he will remain US Champion and that’s All Day!

-Camp and Jackie discuss the US Title scene and if Theory gets past Backlash who he could see on SmackDown. He throws out names like LA Knight and Cameron Grimes. Either of those would be fine. Then he jumps to RAW and the new options to face GUNTHER and he should just murder all of them as well.

-Draft Picks:

-RAW: Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, and Johnny Gargano (no change for any of them).

-SmackDown: Tamina

-I mean, you knew Gargano was staying on RAW since Candice is there, and with Lumis and Indi all is right with the world.

-To the video as Brock Lesnar (free agent) interrupts the Shawn Michaels and Adam Pearce as they are about to announce more picks. Brock storms to the ring with 20 or so security guards waiting. Cody’s music hit and he attacks Brock from behind, but only lands one punch before security swarms the ring.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Brock vs. Cody at Backlash. Camp questions if Cody is 100% physically going into this match with Brock.

-More draft picks still to come and we will hear from Judgment Day and Rick Boogs. The NXT roster is shown waiting and I assume someone is getting called up.

-Backlash commercial focusing on The US Title Match between Theory, Reed, and Lashley.

-Free Agents: Baron Corbin, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, and Xyon Quinn (NXT).

-Camp and Jackie discuss the benefits of being a free agent.

-RAW: Los Lotharios, Akira Tozawa, Piper Niven, Xia Li, Teegan Nox, Emma and Riddick Moss. Again, keeping couples together which is a welcome change over the past few years. I am going to get Angel and Humberto back on Main Event again.

-SmackDown: I guess nothing!

-To the video as we see highlights from the 6 Person Tag with Judgment Day vs. the LWO. Fun match and Rey eats the pin from Priest. Rey can eat a pin every night until the sun explodes and he will always be over with the crowd. Camp notes that Priest has not lost a match since October.

-Judgment Day is backstage and they are quite pleased with themselves. They want Saxton to hurry up and then brag about how many times they have embarrassed Rey Mysterio. It seems they didn’t buy Bunny’s last album and Finn says he illegally downloaded it. HEEL! They torment Byron on their way out.

-Jackie wants to know who still downloads music. They discuss The Puerto Rico Street Fight between Bunny and Priest. Jackie talks home field/ice advantage and how huge it was for Jersey tonight. It’s been a great two days seeing Boston and New York bounced for the playoffs.

-Rick Boogs up next and more draft picks!

-Backlash this Saturday in Puerto Rico!

-Rick Boogs and Elias are backstage with Cathy. Boogs is over the moon and is booging out about being drafted to SmackDown. He thanks Elias and tells him he couldn’t have done it without him. Elias points out that he can show up on both shows anytime he wants and it’s because the whole world wants to Walk With Elias. He compares himself to Brock and Omos. Elias tries to explain it to Boogs in terms he understands: working out in the gym.

-RAW: Indus Sher, Odyssey Jones

-SmackDown: Grayson Waller (YES!)

-Camp and Jackie discuss this batch of NXT call-ups and Camp puts over Waller.

-We head to Orlando where Grayson Waller discusses being drafted to SmackDown. He’s not surprised as he is born to do this. He turns heel on everyone in the room as he says he got himself here and he has a massive chip on his shoulder. He celebrates like a proper Australian and drinks a beer out of a shoe.

-To the video as we see highlights from Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa. The Usos get involved because they don’t want either man taking a pin. It leads to Riddle, KO, and Sami hitting the ring and the big brawl to hard sell Backlash this Saturday.

-Jackie and Camp discuss the Six Man Tag on Saturday and Camp calls it a must win for The Usos as they have been Ghosted by Roman Reigns.

-The Bump this week will feature Prison Dom, Priest, and Riddle! Wednesday at 1 PM. Jackie dares Camp to play some Bunny music on the show.

-Camp says his main thought is he wants to see the new faces that will step up to face GUNTHER. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!