411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: GUNTHER Talks Facing Miz at Survivor Series, More

-Fire ending to RAW and I get why Pearce had to make the announcement, but we needed Regal. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Headlines: Seth Rollins retains The World Title against Sami Zayn. Zoey Stark is the new #1 contender for Rhea Ripley and that match will happen at Survivor Series.

-To the video as we get highlights from the Fatal 4 Way to determine GUNTHER’s next victim. Good stuff here as we got a HOSS FIGHT between Reed and Ivar. Miz gets the pin on Reed as Ricochet kicks out at two on Ivar’s cover. Ivar didn’t take that well and attacked Miz after the match.

-GUNTHER with Kaiser is backstage being interviewed by Byron Saxton. GUNTHER laughs at the idea of facing Miz at Survivor Series. GUNTHER gives all his respect to Miz and notes he did more than Sports Entertain tonight. Miz has more skills that he thought, but now reality sets in. Kaiser makes a short joke at the expense of Ciampa and Gargano. Imperium is the most dominant force on RAW and they take their leave.

-Camp and Megan discuss GUNTHER vs. Miz at Survivor Series. Next week it’s Miz vs. Ivar on RAW and it makes sense as Miz needs to get some wins over people in the HOSS division to build him up for GUNTHER.

-Tegan Nox and The Creed Brothers w/ Ivy Nile still to come!

-Survivor Series: War Games! Chicago! Two Weeks from Saturday!

-To the video as Judgment Day (Balor and Priest) get a win over New Day! Good pull by Camp as he notes Balor pinning Woods is a little bit of revenge from his loss to Woods at King of The Ring a few years back.

-Next week on RAW it’s Judgment Day defending their Tag Titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

-To the video as we had a Battle Royal to determine who gets a Title shot at Survivor Series against Rhea. Becky Lynch was taken out by Xia Li before the match. That’s one way to get her out of the match! Ivy Nile with a strong showing as it makes me proud seeing my Level Up kids on the Main Roster. Zoey Stark gets the biggest win of her career and she is next up for Rhea.

-Camp and Megan discuss Zoey vs. Rhea. War Games (and seemingly CM Punk showing or no showing) sells this show, so let Stark get a chance like this. With the constant teases, you have to think Rhea vs. Becky us coming at some point and I could see it at The Rumble or even Elimination Chamber with it closing the show in Australia.

-Tegan Nox is backstage with Jackie Redmond and Tegan notes she is back. She will go through Piper next week and then will turn her attention to Chelsea, who she wants to shut-up.

-As mentioned, next week it is Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven. Camp notes all the injuries Nox has faced over the year, and she keeps battling her way back.

-The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile up next!

-SmackDown this Friday! Crown Jewel fall-out!

-To the video as The Creed Brothers are now members of The RAW roster and they got a win tonight over DIY thanks to interference from Kaiser.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. They note this all feels like a child-hood dream. They are proud of everyone in the group and Ivy is just beaming. She can’t stop smiling as today was one of the best days of her life and the Creeds tease her for being emotional in a playful way. It’s Diamond Mine Forever!

-To the video as Seth Rollins defended his World Title against Sami Zayn in our Main Event. Fun match! Rollins gets a reversal into a pin for the win. Judgment Day are here and attack Sami. Rollins dives out for the save, and here comes Jey Uso and then here comes Cody Rhodes. EVERYONE HIT EVERYONE! The crowd was losing it as all eight men beat the snot out of each other. Officials, agents, and refs try to separate, and Pearce has had enough. WAR GAMES!

-Camp notes Cody’s family has a little something to do with War Games! 4 vs 4 will be fine though I wondered if each side will get one more partner, but it seems like we are set with teams of four. Megan brings up Chicago being the place where Cody and Seth faced off last year inside Hell in a Cell and now they are teammates in War Games.

-Bump plug: GUNTHER and Imperium will be there!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!