411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Jinder Mahal Talks World Title Match, More

-Headlines: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes beats Nakamura; Road to The Rumble: Nia/Rhea and McIntyre/Punk come face to face.

-To the video as Finn Balor and Ciampa did battle. I am thrilled DIY seems to be next in line for Judgment Day. Should be awesome! Ciampa saves Gargano on the floor and that lets Balor go low, but Gargano can cheat as well and trips up Balor on a suplex attempt. That lets Ciampa get the pin.

-To the video as The Miz took on JD McDonagh as Judgment Day has issues with all kind of people on RAW. Miz gets a rare win as he pins JD after The Skull Crushing Finale. Truth continues to be a National Treasure!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Awesome Truth! Miz is fired up as he says it is magic when they are together. Next week it’s Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day. Truth notes that he is in Judgment Day, and Miz explains if they beat Balor and Priest next week, they can get a Tag Title Match. Truth is still confused! Miz says for all the moments they have created, they have never been Tag Champions and that’s What’s Up and it will be Awesome! Truth is still confused as he is in Judgment Day!

-Megan and Camp discuss Truth’s confusion. Also, next week it’s DIY vs. Prison Dom and JD.

-To the video as CM Punk and Drew McIntyre start a war of words. Drew says he needed a leader in his early days in the WWE when his career was a tailspin, but Punk saw him as a threat. He notes Randy couldn’t help him because he had his demons, but Punk was straight edge and had no demons. Punk says he is a real nice guy, until it’s time not to be. Drew is going to eliminate Punk from the Rumble on his way to winning The Rumble and being in the Main Event of WrestleMania. Punk notes Drew, Seth, and Cody can’t stop him from winning the Rumble. Since he is a leader and nice guy, he will throw Drew out last.

-Megan and Camp discuss Punk and Drew and their road to The Royal Rumble.

-To the video as Jinder Mahal is a thing again and interrupts Seth Rollins. It seems they will be facing each other next week on RAW. Make the most of it Jinder!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Jinder Mahal and it is official from Pearce. Rollins/Mahal for the World Title! If I am remembering correctly, weren’t these two in the finals of the first NXT Championship Tournament? Jinder says when he is World Champion, he will enlighten the world.

-Camp answers my question as he notes they faced off 12 years ago to be crowned the first NXT Champion.

-GUNTHER returns next week and I assume he will be in The Royal Rumble.

-This Friday on SmackDown: Bianca vs. Bayley!

-To the video as Carter and Chance retained their Tag Titles against Chelsea and Piper. I assume Carter and Chance are on borrowed time until they are sacrificed to The Kabuki Warriors, which is fine. It’s good to have multiple teams in a division they are slowly trying to build.

-Byron is backstage with our Tag Champions: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They are excited because their goal is to change the Tag Team Division. They welcome any and all challengers whether they are on RAW or SmackDown. They want a hip swivel and woop woop from Byron. Yep, Byron understands the assignment and has no problem embarrassing himself.

-To the video as we get highlights from our Main Event. Cody Rhodes blows off the feud with Nakamura with a win in a Street Fight. I am sure they will cross paths in the Rumble and again down the line, but this should be it for the time being. You can always revisit this feud when Cody eventually wins the WWE Title.

-Camp and Megan discuss Cody wanting to finish his story.

-This week on The Bump: Michin, Nick Aldis, and Jinder Mahal!

