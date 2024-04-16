411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: R-Truth Wants a Picture with DIY, More

-Welcome this week’s edition of RAW Talk. As a note, I am back in the swing of things with the 1989 Retro Reviews and the next entry should be up in a few days. WWE Rivals returns this Sunday, and I can’t wait as it’s Hogan vs. Savage! For now, let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and mentions how RAW was all about Championships tonight. We start with Rhea Ripley giving up her Women’s World Title due to injury. Liv Morgan takes credit and comes out to taunt Rhea. Rhea can’t get her, but head butts a member of security.

-Now to the studio where Megan Morant is joined by Sam Roberts. They discuss Rhea forfeiting her Title and how the roster now smells blood in the water as a New Champion has to be crowned.

-To the video as HHH debuts the new World Tag Team Titles as the Penny Titles are retired for good. Truth was amazing here and as I mentioned on X, he is a National Treasure and needs protected at all costs.

-To the video as DIY win a Triple Threat Match over The Creeds and New Day to become the #1 contenders to the World Tag Team Titles.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with DIY and they note they are friends with Awesome Truth. Truth shows up and he wants a picture with “HHH” pointing at him. THIS MAN IS AMAZING! Gargano notes Truth has no idea they have a tag match next week. He then has two words for us: “new merch” as he shows off the new DIY DX inspired shirt.

-WWE Draft commercial! I would assume GUNTHER may be moving to SmackDown so he can chop the tattoo off Cody’s neck. I mean, I guess he could stay on RAW, but Judgment Day seems to have a hold there.

-To the video as Indi Hartwell finally embraces the CHEAT TO WIN attitude of her partner and that pays off as they get a win over Maxxine and Ivy.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Candice and Indi and Cathy accuses them of being cheaters. Indi says losing to Maxxine was one of the most embarrassing moments of her career and she needed to do what she had to win. Candice tells her they don’t have to explain. They are winners and are back on a winning streak.

-To the video as Sheamus made his return and had a fun HOSS FIGHT with Ivar. BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT! I’ve enjoyed this solo run from Ivar and hope they continue to put him out there. Sheamus gets the win and I would be down with Sheamus/Sami for the IC Title at some point.

-To the video as Jey Uso and Finn Balor had a good match. Jey gets the win as they build him up for his World Title Match against Damian Priest. Speaking of The Champ, he stares Jey down and Judgment Day attack. Priest didn’t seem thrilled about it. Jey is able to fight off and runs out through the crowd. Judgment Day starting to crack without Rhea around would make sense.

-This Friday is SmackDown: AJ Styles vs. LA Knight with the winner facing Cody Rhodes at Backlash: France!

-This Friday SmackDown is in Pittsburgh. I am still debating if I want to go.

-To the video as Piper and Chelsea get a win over Carter and Chance. Cool finish that was timed well with Piper doing the heavy lifting and Chelsea getting the pin.

-Jackie is backstage with Piper and Chelsea. Chelsea notes Sir Nicholas The Nasty and Pea-head Pearce are leading a conspiracy against them, but that changed tonight as P is back. Chelsea tells everyone to get on the Chel-Pip Train as they are going straight to the top. Choo-choo indeed! We should all Choo-choo-choose Chel-Pip!

-To the video as we see Sami’s awesome entrance through the crowd singing his song. The camerawork on that shot was tremendous as this new production direction is crushing it. McAfee notes The Habs are sucking and bad, bad at hockey. Yeah, thanks Habs for screwing the Penguins tonight. With that said, go Habs go tomorrow as you play Detroit again.

-Anyway, Sami gets the win over Chad Gable in front of a white-hot crowd. Sami embraces his family, but Gable dumps him on his head with a suplex. This is what we need! Heel, douche wrestling machine Chad Gable should be fun.

