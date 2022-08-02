411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits On Their Losing Streak

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22

-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp.

-Headlines: Edge vows to destroy Judgment Day and accidentally spears Dom Mysterio. Rhea beating up Dom is a fun running gag.

-More Headlines: Bayley and her crew wrecked shop on RAW as they took out Becky, got into it with Bianca, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

-Even More Headlines: Ciampa wins two matches as they are actually trying to rebuild the prestige of their mid card titles, and gets a US Title Match against Lashley.

-To the video where The Street Profits interrupted Seth Rollins. Seth wants a fight and Montez gets out of a rock, paper, scissors game and rushes the ring to take the match. Rollins wins as he should as Ford is ready to break out, but not yet and he is not hurt by taking a loss while hanging with Seth Rollins.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Ford’s potential and Camp feels Ford is very close, but not ready for someone like Rollins yet.

-Seth Rollins is backstage at RAW as our first guest. Rollins says Stomping Riddle on Saturday was the greatest feeling and loves all the memes out there of him running from WWE Officials. He is the King of Summer and there could be no SummerSlam without him. He is glad Riddle called him out as it let him be part of the Biggest Party of The Summer.

-Jackie brings up that Seth has his eyes set on Roman Reigns and Camp feels that Seth can beat Roman. He had his number at The Rumble and then never got another shot. Drew has the next shot, but Camp notes Seth has every right to lay claim to a shot.

-Tomorrow Night it’s NXT2.0. We will see what changes happen with that brand.

-The Street Profits are standing by with Kevin Patrick. KP brings up that Dawkins was there to save Ford from a second Stomp. Ford is frustrated by all the losses, but notes it is good to have family there. He doesn’t have the words right now and part of him thinks Seth may be right. He is here to do this interview because it’s what he is supposed to do. He feels like he is wasting everyone’s time as he doesn’t have the words for coming up short once again. Dawkins says Seth crossed the line tonight and now it’s personal. Good, angry, serious promo from The Profits!

-Jackie touches on that being a different Profits and Camp wishes we would have seen that from The Profits when they first showed up on RAW. Perhaps this was a reality check for them notes Camp.

-To the video where Tag Titles got to close the show with The Usos retaining against The Mysterios in a darn fine, tag match. Judgment hit the ring after the match for the beat down, but Edge, to a big pop, makes the save. Great timing with Rhea pushing Dom in the way of the Spear and it not looking clunky.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-To the video of the sweet ending of AJ/Miz/Ali with AJ catching Ali with a Styles Clash for the win.

-To the video where Ciampa drills Gable with The Fairytale Ending to win his triple threat match that also featured Dolph Ziggler.

-To the video as Styles and Ciampa have a fun match that featured The Miz causing just enough of an issue for AJ for him to rush into a knee and Fairytale Ending. Ciampa goes 2-0 on the night and is the next challenger for Lashley’s US Title. I guess I won’t be getting Ciampa on Main Event for the time being.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Lashley/Ciampa…..in Cleveland next week. Just saying!

-To the video as we see Bayley and her Buddies (as Jackie has been calling them) attacking Becky Lynch. Effective way to write Lynch out while she gets her shoulder fixed. Sucks for Becky, but it was a heck of a year that helped solidify Bianca after people thought she was buried by what happened at SummerSlam last year.

-To the video as Bianca and Iyo have a good match and no winner as we get 6 women (Bayley and Friends vs. Bianca, Asuka, Alexa) brawling much to the delight of the crowd. This was fun chaos!

-Bianca is backstage and at the end of the day this is her division. She is grateful for Alexa and Asuka and they have the division on lock. As she says, “no rest for the best.”

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Crazy how they rebuilt the RAW division so quickly and Becky being injured, while awful, gives breathing room to others and it looks like the division won’t miss a beat.

-Street Profits get the nod for best promo this week. Thanks for reading!

-Street Profits get the nod for best promo this week. Thanks for reading!