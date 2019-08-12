411’s WWE SummerSlam 2019 Report

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Beth Phoenix, and David Otunga. We start off with a video package for Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler. The Miz joins the Kickoff Show panel to discuss the match, and he’ll have a match with whatever is left of Dolph Ziggler tomorrow night on Raw. Next up is a video package for Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton followed by a video package for Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair. We move on to a video package for Finn Balor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Mick Foley joins the Kickoff Show panel to discuss the match and says that the Fiend makes him feel helpless. Next up is a video package for Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon followed by a video package for AJ Styles vs. Ricochet.



Kickoff Show Match

Cruiserweight Championship Match

Drew Gulak (Champion) vs. Oney Lorcan





Gulak connects with a running drop kick as soon as the bell rings, but Lorcan sweeps the leg and gets a one count. Gulak and Lorcan lock up in the middle of the ring, and Gulak takes Lorcan down to the mat with a hammer lock. Gulak muscles Lorcan in to a pinning predicament but only gets a one count. Lorcan fights back to his feet, traps Gulak in the corner, and goes to work with chops to the chest. Gulak whips Lorcan to the opposite corner and then scoop slams him onto the top rope so that he falls head-first to the mat. Gulak drags Lorcan back to the middle of the ring and locks in a modified Lion Tamer. Lorcan again fights back to his feet, breaks free, and drops Gulak with a blockbuster for a two count. Gulak flees to the outside, but Lorcan chases him and chops him against the barricade. Lorcan beats Gulak around the ring and then rolls him back into the ring. Gulak catches Lorcan in the Gulock as Lorcan climbs back into the ring, but Lorcan gets his boot on the ropes to break the hold. Lorcan goes for the half-and-half suplex, but Lorcan tries to counter into the Cyclone Crash, but Lorcan counters into a clothesline as Gulak simultaneous hits a clothesline of his own. Gulak again catches Lorcan in the Gulock, but Lorcan flips into a pinning predicament for a two count. Lorcan hits three running European uppercuts, but Gulak regains control with a nasty throat punch. Gulak hits the Cyclone Crash, and gets him the three count.

Match Result: Drew Gulak defeats Oney Lorcan with the Cyclone Crash.

Match Length: 8:46

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

The Kickoff Show panelists for the second hour of the Kickoff Show are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Booker T. Drake Maverick interrupts the panel as he continues his search for R-Truth, but he doesn’t notice that Truth and Carmella are hiding under the Kickoff Show table. Maverick returns with a referee, but Carmella trips him and flees with Truth. We move on to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Natalya.



Kickoff Show Match

Apollo Crews vs. Buddy Murphy



Murphy catches Crews with a running knee to the face as soon as the bell rings and gets a two count. Murphy muscles Crews to the corner and stomps a mud hole in him. Murphy punts Crews’ back and makes the cover for another two count. Murphy and Crews hit the ropes and level each other with simultaneous crossbodies. Crews connects with a pump kick and levels Murphy with a leaping clothesline. Crews goes for an Olympic Slam, but Murphy counters into an arm drag takedown. Murphy heads up top and dives toward Crews, but Crews catches him in mid-air and counters into a Samoan Drop followed by a standing moonsault. Crews hits up town, but Murphy hits a kick to the head and follows up with a running sit-out powerbomb. Crews hits a front kick, but Murphy responds with a running knee. Murphy goes for Murphy’s Law, but Crews counters into a modified sunset flip for a two count. The action spills to the outside, and Murphy whips Crews into the ring steps before heading back into the ring and then diving back out onto Crews. Murphy rolls Crews back into the ring, but Rowan attacks Murphy from out of nowhere. Rowan repeatedly whips Murphy into the barricade and then powerbombs him into the ring post. “Keep my name out of your mouth,” Rowan warns Murphy as he heads back up the ramp.

Match Result: Buddy Murphy defeats Apollo Crews by disqualification.

Match Length: 4:38

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼

Elias comes out to perform a very special song that he wrote for Toronto, but he’s interrupted by Edge. EDGE SPEARS ELIAS!!!



Kickoff Show Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (Champions) vs. The IIconics



Bliss and Kay start the match, and Kay catches Bliss in a standing side head lock. Kay levels Bliss, but Bliss trips Kay to drop her as well. Royce gets the tag from Kay, so Bliss makes the tag do Cross. Cross heads up top and levels Royce with a crossbody for a two count. Royce goes for a modified O’Connor roll and gets a two count before making the tag to Kay. Kay works over Cross before making the quick tag back to Royce. Royce locks in a seated arm and chin submission, but Cross fights back to her feet, so Royce tags Kay. Kay goes back to the seated arm and chin submission and then transitions into a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Royce gets the tag, but Cross catches her with a jaw breaker. Cross goes for the tag, but Royce pulls her away from the corner. Cross and Royce slam each other to the mat before finally making the tags to Bliss and Kay. Bliss hits Kay with Insult to Injury, but Kay fights back with a big boot for a two count. Royce gets the tag, but Bliss whips her to the corner. Cross drags Kay out of the ring as Bliss levels Royce with a stiff forearm shot. Bliss heads up top and looks for Twisted Bliss, but Kay hops up onto the ring apron to distract Bliss. Cross pulls Kay back down to the floor, and Bliss hits Twisted Bliss for the three count.

Match Result: Alexa Bliss defeats Peyton Royce with Twisted Bliss.

Match Length: 6:12

Slimmer’s Rating: **

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins.



Submission Match for the Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Natalya





Lynch traps Natalya in the corner to start and stomps a mudhole in her. Natalya fights back and levels Lynch, but Lynch regains control with a pair of uppercuts in the corner. Lynch hits the Bexploder and goes for the Dis-arm-her, but Natalya locks her hands to block. Lynch goes for a triangle, but Natalya lifts Lynch into a powerbomb, but Lynch maintains the hold. Natalya rolls to the ropes and again goes for a powerbomb, but Lynch rolls into a leg submission. The action spills out of the ring, and Natalya slams Lynch into the barricade. Natalya works over Lynch’s legs on the outside and then rolls her back into the ring. Natalya suplexes Lynch’s legs into the ropes to further the damage and then chokes her across the second rope. Natalya posts Lynch in the corner and then heads up top lock apply the Sharpshooter around the top turnbuckle. There’s no disqualification in this submission match, so evidently an submission around the ropes is legal. Lynch eventually breaks free and tumble to the outside. Natalya follows Lynch to the outside, but Lynch whips her into the announce table and then into the ring steps. Lynch rolls Natalya back into the ring and heads up top, but Natalya joins her up top and hits a superplex. Natalya gets to her feet first and goes for a basement drop kick, but Lynch catches Natalya’s legs and counters into a Sharpshooter. Natalya crawls toward the corner and then flips Lynch into the turnbuckles. Lynch goes for a springboard side kick, but Natalya catches Lynch’s boot and drops her face-first to the mat. Natalya locks in the Dis-arm-her and then transitions to the Sharpshooter. Natalya has the Sharpshooter in deep in the middle of the ring, but Lynch crawls to the ropes. Natalya pulls Lynch back to the middle of the ring, but Lynch counters into the Dis-arm-her, and Natalya has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Natalya with the Dis-arm-her.

Match Length: 12:27

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler





Ziggler stares down Goldberg and hits a super kick out of nowhere for a quick one count. Goldberg gets back to his feet, but Ziggler hits a second super kick for a two count. Ziggler waits for Goldberg to get back to his feet and goes for a third super kick, but Goldberg counters into a spear. Goldberg drags Ziggler back to his feet and hits the Jackhammer for the three count. After the match, Ziggler grabs a microphone and says that was like getting his by a baby. Ziggler says Goldberg doesn’t have the guts to fight him man-to-man, so Goldberg heads back down to the ring for one more spear. Goldberg heads to the back, but Ziggler again grabs a microphone and says anybody can get lucky twice. He says that he’ll never be defeated, and that brings Goldberg back down the ramp. Goldberg heads into the ring, drags Ziggler’s limp body off the mat, and hits a third spear.

Match Result: Goldberg defeats Dolph Ziggler with the Jackhammer.

Match Length: 1:41

Slimmer’s Rating: *



United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (Champion) w/ Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Ricochet





Ricochet is wearing Nightwing inspired gear tonight. Ricochet takes the fight to Styles right from the start and dumps him to the outside. Ricochet jumps off the apron, leaps off Anderson and then Gallows, and delivers a flying hurricanrana to Styles on the outside. Ricochet rolls Styles back into the ring and charges at him in the corner, but Styles ties up Ricochet in the corner to regain control. Styles wrenches Ricochet’s leg around the ropes and ducks an enzuigiri, but Ricochet catches Styles with a rebound kick off the enzuigiri. Ricochet hits a head scissors takedown and a head kick from the apron. Ricochet’s knee is damaged from Styles’ earlier leg work, so he hits a one-legged springboard clothesline. Ricochet follows up with the standing shooting star press for a two count. Styles dumps Ricochet to the outside and levels him with a basement drop kick between the ropes. Styles rolls Ricochet back into the ring, but Ricochet traps him in the corner. Ricochet charges toward the corner as best he can on the bad knee, but Styles gets his boots up. Ricochet hits an enzuigiri but only gets a two count. Ricochet goes for suplex, but his knee gives out. Styles immediately follows up by rolling Ricochet into the Calf Crusher, but Ricochet counters into the Anaconda Vice. Styles breaks the hood, but Ricochet hits a Northern Lights suplex and rolls through into a twisting suplex. Ricochet drags Styles to the corner, heads to the apron, and moonsaults onto Gallows to prevent Gallows from interfering. Ricochet heads up top, but Styles joins him up top. Ricochet knocks Styles back down to the mat and then kicks Anderson off the apron. Ricochet goes for a corkscrew 450, but Styles catches his legs and counters into the Styles Clash for the three count. After the match, Gallows and Anderson hit Ricochet with the Magic Killer.

Match Result: AJ Styles defeats Ricochet with the Styles Clash.

Match Length: 12:59

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (Champion) vs. Ember Moon





Moon takes the fight to Bayley and tries to sweep the legs, but Bayley jumps the sweep and locks in a standing side head lock. Moon hits a running forearm smash in the corner, but Bayley retaliates with a running knee strike in the corner. Moon fights back with a cartwheel forearm smash in the corner followed by a basement drop kick for a two count. Moon locks in a modified bow-and-arrow, but Bayley fights back to her feet. Bayley goes for a neck breaker between the ropes, but Moon shoves her away. Moon goes for a springboard crossbody, but Bayley ducks. Bayley dumps Moon onto the top rope and then hits a springboard suplex. Moon dumps Bayley to the apron and lands a stiff punch over the top rope. Moon goes for a spear between the ropes, but Bayley grabs the top rope and Moon’s head to block. Bayley ties up Moon in the tree of woe and hits a springboard elbow drop for a two count. Bayley applies an inverted Boston crab, but Moon punches Bayley’s shin to force the break. Bayley hits an elbow shot to the back, but Moon ducks a low clothesline and lands a kick to the jaw. Bayley rolls to the outside and blocks a suicide dive from Moon. Bayley heads up top, but Moon springs to the top and hits a super hurricanrana. Moon connects with a double knee shot to the face but only gets a two count. Bayley gets back to her feet and goes for Bayley-to-Belly, but Moon blocks. Bayley heads up top and goes for a hurricanrana, but Moon counters into a powerbomb for another two count. Moon heads up top to set up for the Eclipse, but Bayley heads up top and hits a super Bayley-to-Belly for the three count.

Match Result: Bayley defeats Ember Moon with a super Bayley-to-Belly.

Match Length: 10:07

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon





Before the match begins, McMahon announces that Elias will be the Special Guest Enforcer for this match. The match begins, and McMahon immediately heads to the outside where Elias can prevent him. Owens heads to the outside and gets in Elias’ face, but Elias nearly distracts him long enough to get counted out. Owens chases McMahon around the ring, but Elias trips him as he goes by. McMahon peppers Owens with a volley of jabs in the corner, but Owens gets the switch and drops McMahon in the corner with a stiff punch. Owens his the cannonball and clotheslines McMahon to the outside. Owens goes for a suicide dive, but Elias steps in front of McMahon to block. Owens puts on the brakes, but McMahon hops up on to the apron and pulls Owens off the apron and into the barricade. Owens slowly climbs back into the ring, but McMahon works him over with leaping knee strikes in the corner. McMahon hit a side Russian leg sweep and gets a two count. McMahon traps Owens against the ropes and pounds on his back. Owens goes for the pop-up powerbomb, but McMahon counters into a DDT for another two count. McMahon goes for a Sharpshooter, but Owens kicks him away and counters into the pop-up powerbomb. Owens makes the cover, but Elias distracts the referee to prevent him from counting the fall. Owens grabs the steel chair that Elias had used to distract the referee, and McMahon actually begs him to use it. McMahon slaps Owens, but Owens drops the chair to avoid the disqualification. Owens hits a super kick and follows up with a diving senton and a frog splash. Owens makes the cover, but Elias pulls the referee out of the ring. The referee confronts Elias on the outside, but Owens levels them both with a cannonball from the apron. Owens grabs the chair and mercilessly beats Elias. Owens launches Elias into the timekeeper’s area and thinks about a chair shot to McMahon, but the referee comes back to life, and Owens thinks better of it. The referee takes the chair from Owens, so Owens low blows McMahon while the referee is getting the chair out of the ring. Owens follows up with a stunner, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Kevin Owens defeats Shane McMahon with a stunner.

Match Length: 9:21

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair





Stratus and Flair lock up to start, and Flair muscles Stratus to the ropes. They lock up for a second time, and Flair easily muscles Stratus to the corner. Stratus hits a springboard hurricanrana and blocks an attempted Figure Four. Status heads for Flair, but Flair kicks a knee. Stratus dumps Flair to the outside and lands a kick between the ropes. Stratus hits a Thesz Press off the apron and tries to drag Flair back into the ring, but Flair dumps Stratus face-first onto the apron. Flair rolls Stratus back into the ring long enough to break the count but then pulls her back to the outside and whips her into the barricade. Flair rolls Stratus back into the ring and slams her face into the mat. Flair drives her knee into Stratus’ back and wrenches on her neck before again slamming her face into the mat. Flair wrenches Stratus’ neck around the middle rope and goes for a back suplex, but Stratus counters into a crossbody for a two count. Flair immediately gets back to her feet and drives a knee into the back of Stratus’ head. Flair toys with Stratus and mockingly kicks her face. Stratus rallies and goes to work with mounted punches in the corner. Flair dumps Stratus to the apron and the lands a big boot the knocks Stratus to the outside. Flair drags Stratus back into the ring, stomps on her back, and drives her into the mat. Flair goes for a moonsault, but Stratus rolls out of the way. Stratus follows up with a springboard facebuster and slaps Flair across the face. Stratus lands a volley of chops to the chest but eats a big boot in the corner. Flair heads up top, so Stratus goes for her patented handstand hurricanrana, but Flair catches her legs. Stratus pulls herself up top and Flair goes for a super powerbomb, but Stratus counters into a super hurricanrana. Flair fights back with a big boot and works over the legs to set up for the Figure Four. Flair goes for the Figure Four, but Stratus rolls her up for a two count. Stratus locks in the Figure Four and bridges into the Figure Eight. Flair eventually grabs the bottom rope to break the hold, but damage had to have been done to her legs. Flair charges at Stratus, but Stratus posts her in the corner. Stratus hits Stratusfaction, but Flair kicks out at two. Stratus and Flair get back to their feet and trade chops in the middle of the ring. Stratus catches Flair in a jackknife cover but only gets a two count. Stratus his the Chick Kick but again only gets a two count. Stratus again looks for Stratusfaction, but Flair counters with a big boot. Flair locks in the Figure Four and bridges into the Figure Eight, and Stratus has to tap.

Match Result: Charlotte Flair defeats Trish Stratus with the Figure Eight.

Match Length: 16:36

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (Champion) vs. Randy Orton





Orton shoves Kingston to start, but Kingston maneuvers Orton to the corner. Orton switches, traps Kingston in the corner, and hits Kingston with a head butt and an uppercut. Orton whips Kingston to the corner, but Kingston rebounds and levels Orton with a clothesline. Kingston works over Orton in the corner, but Orton halts the assault with a thumb to the eye. Kingston heads up top, but Orton shoves Kingston all the way to the outside and into the barricade. Orton follows Kingston to the outside and slams his face into the announce table. Orton back suplexes Kingston onto the announce table, but the table doesn’t break. Orton rolls Kingston back into the ring and covers him for a two count. Orton heads back to the outside and Kingston dives off the apron, but Orton side steps him, but Kingston crashes to the group. Orton again back suplexes Kingston onto an announce table, but again the table doesn’t break. Orton rolls Kingston back into the ring and takes him up top. Orton sets up for a superplex, but Kingston shoves Orton back down to the mat. Kingston hits a diving tornado DDT from the top and gets a two count. Kingston levels Orton with a drop kick and follows up with a leaping clothesline and the Boom Drop. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Orton counters into a back breaker for a two count. Kingston rolls to the apron and Orton goes for the rope-assisted DDT, but Kingston back body drops Orton to the outside. Kingston heads up top and trust falls onto Orton on the outside. Kingston rolls Orton back into the ring, but Orton shoves Kingston between the ropes and hits the rope-assisted DDT. Orton goes for the RKO, but Kingston counters into a backslide pin for a two count. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Orton ducks. Kingston heads up top and goes for a diving crossbody… RKO OUT OF NOWHERE! Kingston rolls to the outside, and Orton follows him to the outside. Kingston rallies and goes wild on Orton, but the referee counts them out and calls for the bell. Kingston doesn’t care if the match is over and whips Orton into the ring steps. Kingston grabs a kendo stick from under the ring and lands a volley of kendo stick shots to Orton’s back. Kingston chases Orton back into the ring and continues the kendo stick assault. Kingston hits Trouble in Paradise and leaves Orton flat in the middle of the ring.

Match Result: No contest (double count out)

Match Length: 17:40

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Finn Balor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt





Wyatt’s new Fiend entrance is incredible. His lantern is now a severed head, and the whole scene is straight out of a horror movie. The match begins, and the Fiend head butts Balor to the mat. The Fiend drives Balor into the corner and hits a clubbing forearm shot to the back to again send Balor to the mat. The Fiend twists Balor’s neck and follows up with a side slam. The Fiend goes for Sister Abigail, but Balor counters into the Sling Blade. Balor hits a standing double stomp to the chest and drop kicks the Fiend to the corner. Balor heads up top and goes for the Coup de Grace, but the Fiend catches Balor with the Mandible Claw. The Fiend traps Balor on the mat with the Mandible Claw and pins him for the three count. After the match, the lights go out, and the Fiend disappears into our nightmares.

Match Result: The Fiend defeats Finn Balor with the Mandible Claw.

Match Length: 3:26

Slimmer’s Rating: *** (* for the match plus ** for the spectacle)



Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (Champion) vs. Seth Rollins





Lesnar traps Rollins in the corner as soon as the bell rings and repeatedly drives his shoulder into Rollins’ injured ribs. Lesnar carries Rollins to the opposite corner and again repeatedly drives his shoulder into Rollins’ ribs. Lesnar goes for a German suplex, but Rollins flips over and lands on his feet. STOMP! Rollins covers Lesnar but only gets a two count. Lesnar rolls to the outside, but Rollins attacks off the apron and rolls him back into the ring. Rollins hits three super kicks and again goes for the Stomp, but Lesnar counters into an F5. Rollins rolls to the apron, but Lesnar retrieves him and swings him around the ring but his rib tape. GERMAN #1! GERMAN #2! GERMAN #3! Rollins rolls the outside, and Lesnar follows. GERMAN #4! Lesnar rolls Rollins back into the ring and hits GERMAN #5! Rollins again rolls to the outside and Lesnar tries to F5 him into the ring post, but Rollins floats over and shoves Lesnar face-first into the post. Rollins again shoves Lesnar into the post and then rolls him back into the ring. Rollins heads up top and connects with a diving knee shot. Rollins again heads up top and goes for another diving knee shot, but Lesnar side steps him and hits GERMAN #6! Lesnar removes his gloves and hits GERMAN #7! Lesnar slams Rollins into the corner and locks in a bear hug. Rollins makes it to the ropes, but Lesnar just chokes Rollins across the second rope. Lesnar drives Lesnar into the corner and goes for a shoulder to the ribs, but Rollins slides out of the way, and Lesnar posts himself. Rollins kicks Lesnar off the apron and hit a suicide dive. Rollins hits another suicide dive and goes for a third, but Lesnar catches Rollins in mid-air and drives him back-first into the ring post. Lesnar preps an announce table for carnage, but Rollins comes back to life and kicks Lesnar onto the table. Rollins heads up top… FROG SPLASH THROUGH THE ANNOUCNE TABLE!!! Lesnar drags himself back into the ring as Rollins heads back up top. Rollins hits another Frog Splash! STOMP! BUT LESNAR KICKS OUT AT TWO!!! Rollins goes for a third stomp, but Lesnar tries to counter into an F5, but Rollins counters into the Stomp. THREE COUNT!!!

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar with the Stomp.

Match Length: 13:07

Slimmer’s Rating: ****