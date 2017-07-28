411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Talking Shop (Lita, Renee Young, and Corey Graves)

411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Talking Shop

-Original air date: 07/24/17

-On the surface this seems like an odd grouping of Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Lita. The description though says it is a gathering of on-air personalities so that is the common thread this time.

-This one is again during WrestleMania week and that is what the three of them talk about to start. Renee calls Lita by her real name just to point it out. Renee and Lita joke that Graves is a person that is likely to get kidnapped. Renee tells a story about her and Lita doing karaoke at a bar and they actually have some video of it. The food then arrives and the story is kind of dropped.

-Renee brings up being on Total Divas and Lita mentions that she was around when they filmed. She asks what it is like for Renee to watch herself on the show. They show footage from Total Divas of Renee getting on Dean about dressing better and fixing his hair. Lita brings up that Renee gets to be more of a girl around Dean, and Graves doesn’t know how they are so perfect together being around each other so much with cameras always around. He doesn’t know how it works that they each can do their own thing. Renee says they never became the couple that always had to do everything together. They each go off at times to do their own thing, and even after work only come together at the end of the night.

-Lita brings up Graves being in the booth on RAW and Renee brings up sitting next to Graves in NXT when he had to announce his retirement. She knows how intense that moment was and how far Graves has come since then. Graves says he can’t screw it up as he just gets to be himself. He gets to have fun and watch wrestling. He talks about how great Renee is to still be his friend after being around him when he was at his lowest. Renee puts him over for always having the perfect thing to say and they show video of him taking shots at Byron.

-Renee moves to Lita and asks her how she made the transition from in ring to commentary. She brings up that she was put in the booth years ago with Coach when she had her neck surgery. It was the WWE’s way of keeping her in the mix and having her learn something else. For her it was hard because she wanted to be in the ring and had to sit just feet away to watch others do what she was yearning to do. Lita says what has gotten her where she is, is not caring about what others think. They laugh as you do need that attitude, but at the same time you know you do have to please the boss, and you do care what he thinks.

-They discuss favorite concerts, and Graves says he can dig stripped down shows, but also loves the big shows that have to give people their money’s worth. He mentions seeing Marilyn Manson in concert a few times and calls his show amazing. Lita brings up that Graves has gone to shows and let her out of the mix. He admits to the mistake and felt horrible that she felt bad. He made up to her by making her a flower.

-Graves asks if there has been anyone they have seen and been star struck. Lita says it has only happened once to her, and it still makes her crazy to this day. She didn’t think anything like that would happen to her, and then she met Paul Reubens. Graves says that he received 5 Happy Birthday messages from him. Renee says she has never met him, and Graves puts him over as a big WWE fan. Lita says that when she retired, Edge got Paul to send her a personal message and of course they have video of that as well. That lead to them e-mailing and talking on the phone and they decided to meet up after one his stage shows. That is when she lost it and was star struck as she froze when he started talking to her. She hasn’t e-mailed him since because she was so embarrassed, and only got over it when Pee Wee was the guest RAW GM.

-Graves says it happened to him when Regal told him to meet his friend “Dewey” and it turns it out was The Rock. Graves says that is when he got it as when he met the Rock he realized why someone like him is the biggest Hollywood star in the world, and why people like him can’t do what The Rock does. He knows that people who were around The Rock from his start can be around him without thinking it is a big deal, but he is a fan, and he can’t help but realize how great The Rock is.

-Lita brings up that since the Draft has happened, Renee is Tuesday and Graves is Monday so they need to meet in Las Vegas. The other two agree and they want to schedule more time for karaoke. Renee says she has extra room in the house, and she will bring the karaoke machine. Graves wants to invite Pee Wee Herman, and Lita says that would be too much pressure on her. Yep, that is how this one wraps up.

-Nothing memorable her or too exciting. Again this was kind of an odd grouping and it wasn’t all that entertaining. I mean it was fine, and some of the stories were fun, but this goes in the middle of the pack in terms of quality for this series. Renee was cute though as always so there’s that at least, and Graves fawning over The Rock was amusing.