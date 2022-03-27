411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03.26.22 – New Day Gives an Update on Big E and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03.26.22

-I’m not sure if there will be a Talking Smack next week as it will be WrestleMania Saturday plus NXT Stand and Deliver. Keep a look out for more recaps of WWE Evil as I work my way through all eight episodes. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined as always, by Matt Camp. Peter Rosenberg will be joining us shortly. Jackie jokes that she should call Brock, “Stalk Lesnar.” More headlines as King Woods returned and I am curious what they do at Mania with Big E obviously out.

-We see footage from Ricochet vs Angel which I used to see a lot on Main Event duty last year. Angel gets the upset win thanks to help from Humberto, so Ricochet challenges him. Ricochet then takes another loss via count-out thanks to Angel’s help.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Los Lotharios and we are informed that next Friday it will be Angel vs. Humberto vs. Ricochet for the IC Title. Sucks they couldn’t put the match on either night of the main card.

-Rosenberg is here and mentions it is an awkward and unique predicament for Los Lotharios as only one can walk out as Champion. Ricochet may be able to use that to his advantage. He mentions Ricochet is coming off two losses last night which can’t be a good sign.

-Sasha/Naomi and New Day still to come.

-This Monday from Pittsburgh it’s WrestleMania RAW. Sucks, I can’t be there, but I have work Tuesday morning. Closest Pittsburgh will likely ever get to WrestleMania as well unless we get WrestleMania Backlash though Heinz Field would be fun, but it’s snowing today here, so they would have to take their chances with the weather.

-Back with the war of words between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. We all assumed that was closing night one, but apparently Austin gets the honors now. Ronda points out she has made a career of tapping out people and this match is just another day for her while it’s the biggest in Charlotte’s career. Camp mentions Charlotte wants a tap-out but has to remember that a win is just as good.

-Next we see the Fatal 4 Way to build up the Fatal 4 Way Woman’s Tag Title Match. Everyone gets involved and hits everyone which lets Sasha get the win with The Banks Statement on Queen Zelina. Camp thinks that is a preview of what is going to happen at Mania.

-Kayla is backstage with Sasha and Naomi. Speaking of Sasha her episode of Evil will be the next one dropping from me either later tonight or tomorrow morning. They are coming to steal the show and will make sure they have each other’s back next week. Naomi is fired up about being in there with Sasha, a living legend.

-Camp brings up that Sasha has never won a match at WrestleMania and needs this moment. At some point she does, but I think they can build that up for a bigger match and pay off her first win in a better way. Let it drag on a little bit more to really build it either for sympathy or desperation.

-Ronda/Charlotte WrestleMania commercial! That’s a new one as it has mostly been all about Brock/Roman.

-Back with Brock destroying another one of Roman’s SUVs. Security tries to keep Brock away, but he decimates them with a chair. Roman and the rest of the Bloodline bail, so Brock just continues to beat on the security geeks.

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-Next they show King Woods making his triumphant return to SmackDown and he gets the win over Ridge Holland. Camp enjoys talking about Woods’ small package.

-Kayla is backstage with King Woods and Kofi Kingston. Woods says Brooklyn is a second home for New Day as they make memories here. They comment on Woods updated crown which does like pimp. Woods says E is feeling good and is recovering at home. Kofi appreciates all the love for E from the fans and that is helping him greatly. They want to settle the score for E and then it is time to get to work.

-Rosenberg is back as he mentions Woods is a busy guy with his gigs outside WWE, but he has been sorely missed. He predicts that next WrestleMania season will be a big year for Woods. I saw he put on twitter that his next goal is to be The IC Champ.

-Next topic is Brock/Reigns and Rosenberg plugs his radio station as Roman was a guest this week. He knows Roman was expecting a better night, but Brock ruined that. Camp talks about how both are champions that have been here before and it’s all about the mental games with 8 days to go. Jackie asks who has more to gain from a victory and Rosenberg goes with Roman Reigns. He mentions this is the 6th Mania that Reigns has headlined. Brock has already secured his legacy so this match is bigger for Roman than Brock. Camp agrees as Roman needs to beat Roman at WrestleMania as he is 0-2 in this spot previously. He does mention if Brock can beat this Roman Reigns all the talk about Mt Rushmore may have to start with Brock Lesnar. Rosenberg is blown away that in 2022 Brock Lesnar is the most entertaining dude in the business as he brings joy each and every week. Jackie mentions Brock is here favorite WWE Superstar.

-Before wrapping up they mention the big story of HHH announcing his retirement. Rosenberg calls HHH an all-time great and feels he is even underrated. He has been a constant for 25 years and then he gave us NXT. Camp echoes the same and talks about how HHH has been all about this business 24/7. He congratulates him on his in ring career and Jackie does the same.

-Jackie wraps things up as apparently there may be a Talking Smack next week. Guess I will have to find time for that before Mania. Thanks for reading!