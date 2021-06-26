411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 06.26.21 – Seth Rollins Reacts to Reigns/Edge at MITB, Big E Asks McAfee About Wrestling Again, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 06.26.21

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Pat McAfee. Awesome! I mean, I love Heyman and he kills it, but I am curious how McAfee will do in this role. There is a drone flying around in the Dome to give us a new camera shot. Pat and Kayla talk about how they are nearing the end of The ThunderDome experience. McAfee is excited to be in front of fans as he “was birthed in The ThunderDome era.”

-Headlines: Edge made his return and made his intentions known as he wants his one on one match with Roman Reigns for The Universal Title. They show the Roman/Edge brawl that ended the show.

-More headlines as Nakamura was crowned King with Boogs playing the guitar in celebration. McAfee admits he had to jump ship as he is all in on the new King of SmackDown.

-Guests: Carmella, Big E and Seth Rollins!

-Money in The Bank commercial! They made the best of a tough situation last year with The Corporate Money in The Bank match last year, but it will be nice to see the traditional version back with fans in the building.

-WWE is on the road again and I am surprised Pittsburgh has sold over 5000 seats for a house show. Speaking of wrestling in Pittsburgh, as I mentioned in my Main Event review, I am going to AEW Rampage which should be fun.

-Carmella is our first guest and she is upset about the lighting. She has her hair and makeup crew with her as she sips champagne. Carmella puts over that she is the most beautiful woman in the WWE and McAfee says he has to be neutral on the subject. Carmella is celebrating and knows that Kayla is intimidated by her beauty. McAfee gloats that there isn’t a worse place on Earth to be as he is sitting between these two. Carmella has been in 4 MITB Matches and has won twice so she has a 50% chance of winner. Steiner math says that checks out! Carmella continues to fix her hair as she ignores anything Kayla asks. She tells Pat and Kayla they are boring and Pat just wants to know about Liv. Carmella only wants to talk about how perfect she is and says that “wins and losses don’t matter.” Oh man! Kayla laughs at her and Pat tells her it matters at MITB. Carmella is money and she is leaving because everyone is boring. That was something!

-Broken Skull Sessions commercial. Mick Foley was the last guest and my review is here.

-SummerSlam in Vegas!

-Big E is out next fresh off his win that qualified him for The Money in The Bank Ladder Match. Everyone dances as they give a shout-out to Wall-E. Big E takes a seat and it’s rather low and he complains that he isn’t tall, but this is ridiculous. McAfee offers to switch chairs with him and Big E thanks him while also calling him son. McAfee sucks up to E by pointing out he is the most powerful man he has ever met and E plays coy as he says he has done a few things. He mentions you can look up online what he has been able to do in a weight room. E talks about the loss of his IC Title and how that was his lady and he would buckle her in the passenger seat. Now his goal is the MITB briefcase. E says it is not if, but when as you have to speak it into existence. He goes into his preacher mode and McAfee is just having the time of his life playing off E. Big E asks McAfee when he is going to get back in the ring and mentions how McAfee showed everyone what kind of athlete and specimen he is. Kayla is cracking up as E is on a roll though we never get an answer from McAfee. It did seem like he was playing down the idea of getting back in the ring anytime soon. This segment was a blast and makes this show a winner.

-WWE Superstars want you to get vaccinated!

-RAW commercial focusing on Lashley/Kofi and the last chance MITB qualifier with AJ vs Orton vs Drew.

-Next week on SmackDown it will be Zayn vs Owens Last Man Standing with winner getting put in The MITB Match.

-Seth Rollins and his drip are out as our final guest. Rollins tells McAfee he is doing a great job on SmackDown, but tells him to be careful rocking out to Nakamura. McAfee agrees as he has seen stars a few times and nearly passed out. Rollins is in a great mood, but Kayla wants to get to business and brings up that Edge is back. Rollins says Pearce promised the next shot at The Universal Title to him. Kayla gets feed in her ear to throw to footage from SmackDown after the show went off the air. It’s video of Edge storming in on Pearce and Sonya. He demands a match with Roman at MITB for The Universal Title. Rollins didn’t hear the news and Pat and Kayla break the news that it is official as it will be Roman vs Edge at MITB. Rollins is stunned and says there is no way this is happening. It was promised to him and McAfee says he was told in his ear that nothing was promised to Seth. Rollins continues he deserves to be the next champion and Edge hasn’t done anything since Mania and even lost that match. Rollins doesn’t care what Edge wants as this place revolves around him. He loses it as he screams he deserves the title match and he storms off saying he needs to talk to someone.

-Kayla wraps up the show and Pat says it was an honor to be here.

-This was a sun show as it was a middle ground of what we get from Heyman and what we get from R Truth on RAW Talk. The Big E segment was the winner this week as he and McAfee were having a blast. Thanks for reading!