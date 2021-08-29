411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 08.28.21 – Happy Corbin Speaks, Balor is Ready for Roman, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 08.28.21

-SummerSlam is over and now we build another challenger for Roman Reigns on his road to The Rock (presumably). We have Balor next week and Brock somewhere down the line. Let’s get to it!

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to WWE HQ and he is joined by The Bump’s Matt Camp. They touch on how SmackDown ended with tension rising between Reigns and Heyman. Balor then interrupted and wants his turn at The Universal Title. Happy Corbin is back on track as he hit it big in Vegas and this story continues to be fantastic as he offered a ton of cash to Big E for the MITB case, but Big E shot that down. Next, they discuss Dominick starting to give Rey some attitude and we could be looking at another tag team split, but I am sure Rey wants to work a match with his son sooner than later. Finally, Bianca wins a 4 Way Elimination Match to become the #1 contender to Becky’s Title. Liv put in a good showing and the crowd seems to like her.

-Kayla is in Little Rock backstage with Liv Morgan. Liv is cleansing their energy and bringing good vibes to their conversation. Liv knows she lost, but she feels like she won. See, that’s a problem. Should be no moral victories! Kayla appreciates the positivity and mentions some think Liv has been over looked. Liv has her eyes on Becky’s Title and mentions when Becky left, she gave her a hug and Becky whispered to her that when she came back, Liv would be champion. Liv has thought about that every day and she is not champion now, but it will happen.

-WWE Shop commercial focusing on WWE Titles. We use the Big Gold Belt for our Fantasy Football League and I really need to win that thing one year.

-Back with KP and Camp as they discuss the roll Nakamura has been on and how well the pairing with Boogs has worked. We see Boogs and Nak get the win over Roode and Ziggler. The crowd loves the pairing and it has reheated Nakamura and again, I want Reigns vs. Nakamura.

-They throw to Happy Corbin’s promo as he offers Big E $100,000 for his MITB case. Big E turns him down and threatens to slap the smile off Corbin’s face.

-Kayla is joined by Happy Corbin and he asks Kayla what she thought about his Bentley. She loved it and hopes to take a ride. Corbin couldn’t be happier with where he is in life right now. Kayla tells him he should be more careful this time. Corbin points out nobody knows how much money he won and perhaps $100,000 is like $5 to him. Life is good and he doesn’t know what to expect, but it’s all good.

-Back to Matt and KP as we watch Dominick lose to Sami Zayn and then blow off his father.

-Finally, they throw to Balor interrupting The Bloodline promo to end the show. Balor challenges Reigns for the Universal Title and wants the match next week on SmackDown. He attacks and numbers are too much, but The Street Profits are out for the save. Going to get lots of 6 man matches across the country and I am all for Usos/Profits feuding over the Tag Titles.

-Back to Kayla in Little Rock and she is with Finn Balor. Finn knew what he was walking into tonight and he made sure he got the first shot in. He has what he wants and that’s a Universal Title shot and he will see Roman next week.

-Again, format sucks all the fun out of the show, but it’s a breeze to watch at only 20 minutes. I just wish there was some personality with this show. Thanks for reading!