411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Drew McIntyre and New Day Discuss Their Partnership, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 05.28.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp and it seems no special guest this week.

-Headlines: DREW DAY ROCKS! New Day bring Drew McIntyre as their mystery partner in a win over The Brawling Brutes. Next, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunited and were the best thing on TV because they are awesome together. Los Lotharios get a tag win over Jinder and Shanky as it seems Shanky is getting the dancing giant comedy gimmick. Eh, better than nothing I guess.

-Video of Rousey and Raquel getting a win over Shayna and Nattie. Shayna/Rhonda was teased, but didn’t happen which they should hold on that for the moment. Jackie tries to make sense of how this also involves Shotzi and Aliyah.

-Kayla is backstage with Shotzi as apparently the door has been unlocked this entire time. Shotzi says what Aliyah did was disgusting. She is sick of women like Aliyah and Raquel getting in her way and she will be on top of this division. She storms out to end the interview,

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-Still to come: Drew Day Rocks and Los Lotharios!

-Camp lets us know that Monday it’s Nakamura/Riddle vs The Usos in a Championship Contender’s Match.

-Footage of Angel tearing his pants off in front of Sam Irvine. Shanky apparently has a thing for her as well and dances which lets Humberto pin Jinder. Shanky tells Veer to leave and dances more for Sam.

-Kayla is backstage with Los Lotharios and I wish they would bring up the history between her and Angel. Angel says they can dance and wrestle with anyone. They tell everyone to watch their ladies and then they teach Kayla how to dance. Angel grinds on her a little bit.

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Camp mentions Angel is a former Cruiserweight Champion and knows Los Lotharios are thinking about how they get to what The Usos have.

-Back with Ludwig and Gunther crushing Gulak and Ricochet. Well, mainly Gulak as we continue to Gunther vs Ricochet for the IC Title. Going to be interesting to see what Ricochet does to sell the chop like death.

-Camp and Jackie discuss. They both suspect it’s Ricochet/Gunther soon and yeah, can’t wait for that one.

-Next Drew Day vs. Brawling Brutes. Drew hits Ridge with a Claymore and then brings Woods in to get the pin with the Limit Break Elbow. Fun match! Camp knows that even with the loss the Brutes are going to want another fight as that’s what they do.

-Kayla is backstage with Drew Day and they are quite happy. Kofi says nobody had a clue who they were picking as their partner and Drew verifies as he searched social media for four days. They throw insults at Sheamus and Drew talks about having Vince’s plane and they can take it right now. Kofi says that’s why they mess with Big D. Woods wants to get to Tokyo for some vending machine fun. They take Sarah to join them on the plane.

-Jackie mentions that Camp knew and he says he just guessed, but didn’t know for sure. They plug Clash at The Castle and mention that New Day and Drew are both looking at the Gold being held by The Bloodline.

-Next week on SmackDown, Madcap Moss returns and I assume it will be with a different gimmick. Another plug for RAW where Riddle/Nakamura face The Usos.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-More of the same from this show. Thanks for reading!