411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Paul Heyman Remembers New Jack!

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she introduces us to her co-host, Paul Heyman. He is fantastic as it is fight week. He tells us again that he is a Jew and because of that he is the ultimate worrier. He does all the worrying and dealing with stress so that Roman Reigns doesn’t have to.

-Kayla tells Paul to sit this segment out as all he wants to do is talk about Roman. She is going to go through the other highlights from SmackDown and first she brings up The Mysterios challenging Roode and Ziggler for the Tag Titles. Heyman has no interest in the tag division because he has no money at stake there (I mean, he could here soon with a united Usos). He asks Kayla why she doesn’t wish Zoode and Ziggler good luck and then asks her is she has a thing for Dominick. “Is he your Papi?” Fantastic! Kayla just wants to see history made and quickly changes the subject to Bayley vs. Bianca for the SmackDown Women’s Title. Paul is beyond intrigued by this match as he is a big fan of Bayley and a huge admirer of Bianca’s talents. This is a pick em and it is a match that would make him subscribe to Peacock. “Note to Dominick, she can’t be satisfied. Run in the other direction. Head back to San Diego because this is no good for you sir!” Again, fantastic!

-Our first guests are the new Women’s Tag Team Champions: Natalya and Tamina. They are both smiling as you would expect. Kayla congratulates them and asks how satisfying tonight was for both of them. Nattie always knew should would be a woman’s champion, but they were never supposed to have Tag Titles. They manifested it and earned it. It’s a message to anyone with a dream they felt passed them by. It is never too late to achieve your dreams and it is great to know good things happen to good people. For Tamina this is her first taste of gold after being in the WWE for over 10 years. She is emotional as she thanks Nattie for believing in her and taking her side. Good for Tamina! She breaks down a bit more as she thanks her family and her kids for sharing their mom with the WWE universe. She thanks her dad for showing her what this place is as it is beautiful and amazing. Yo, this was great. I love promos that are real life and full of emotion. This was her moment and again good for her. It’s an achievement that she can’t even put into words. “Thank you all.” Kayla has tears and tells us there are those behind the cameras and all around this show that are emotional right now. Nattie gets back into things as they discuss defending the titles. She calls the titles a passport as they can go to NXT, RAW, NXT UK and they are putting the entire division on notice.

-Oh man, they got Pat McAfee for this show! Pride of Plum High School!

-Commercial hyping Reigns/Cesaro! Live This Sunday!

-WWE Superstars want you to get vaccinated!

-Pat McAfee is our next guest and this should be great! He calls in an honor to be here because Michael Cole has never been invited and yet, he is here. They plug McAfee’s show on the bottom of the screen as he talks about how great it has been working with Cole. He also thanks Kayla and Paul for all their help. He works in a plug for SmackDown on FOX 8 PM. He admits he will probably keep making a lot of mistakes, but he is having a blast. Heyman wants to get to the Main Event match, but Kayla is running things. First they discuss Bianca/Bayley. McAfee thinks Bayley is going to get her ass beat by the EST of the WWE. Paul says he watches Pat’s show and that is where he heard of him as he doesn’t watch football because it’s predetermined. Nice! McAfee understands that because of the refs. Heyman wants to talk about Reigns vs. Cesaro. He has been told that Pat is quite complimentary of Roman Reigns and gives him the chance to show that. Pat says he has been more complimentary of Reigns that anyone ever has been on commentary. He feels he is the biggest Roman guy on the mic and says it is an honor to call their matches. He asks Paul what’s going on with Jimmy as he pats Paul on the shoulder. “We don’t touch!” Paul wants him to say that Roman will beat Cesaro on Sunday. McAfee brings up that he first saw Roman when his WVU team played Georgia Tech in a bowl game. Huh, I never pieced that together! Heyman frowns at the football talk and goes back to just wanting Pat to proclaim Roman will win Sunday. “I’m not your puppet.” Heyman says Jesse Ventura is rolling over in his grave and isn’t even dead yet. Pat shoots back that The Body didn’t deserve that and he bets he loves what he is doing. We cut away to a commercial in the middle of their spat.

-WWE Network on Peacock commercial. RVD Icons episode drops on Sunday and looks like documentary on Nexus is coming as well. Ruthless Aggression is also returning.

-Big E with a gavel is out as our final guest as I guess we don’t get to the see the conclusion of Heyman and McAfee’s verbal battle. E is happy to be back as it has been a minute. E puts his feet up on the table and Heyman says this is straight out of Basic Instinct. E: “Is that Sharon Stone with the legs crossed?” That breaks Kayla and even gets a smile out of Heyman. “Is this were I’m supposed to say, hey Big E nice hammer?” I can’t with this show! E says this is too much as he breaks and Heyman questions how he is too much considering E is sitting spread leg with is feet on the table. Kayla moves on to The Fatal 4 Way for SmackDown as Apollo has to defend the IC Title against E, KO, and Sami. Big E says nobody is going to die so the Fatal part needs to be changed, but it also can’t be called a Friendly 4 Way either as they are going to do damage. E compares momentum to an uncle that he needs to visit and find again and kiss his bald head. Heyman lets E kiss his head which shocks E and he claims there is no way he isn’t winning now. Heyman tells E that if he wins he owes him and E says based on their earlier conversation he isn’t about what Heyman wants. More sexual references there! E says once he gets back his IC Title he will build back up his momentum and he will walk into WrestleMania and take The Universal Championship from Roman Reigns to leave as a double champion. He also worked in a slight shot at WWE by mentioning he lost the IC Title in his home town which never happens. The short term is not the goal as he is working towards the long term. He mentions he will defeat the King Corbins and Aleister Blacks of the world. Paul yells at him for pounding on the glass as E drops the mic and leaves. Paul: “It’s a bad day, yes it is.”

-Hype video for Ripley v Asuka v Charlotte.

-Back with Paul Heyman to give his thoughts on the passing of ECW Original New Jack. He was asked if he wanted time to share his thoughts and kudos to whoever is in charge for giving Paul this time. Paul says he avoids eulogies as best he can because “hey this sucks and there is no good spin I can put on it.” When he heard he was hoping New Jack had turned to his wife to say he wanted to read his own obituary. Apparently that’s not so and that sucks. Paul gets emotional as you would expect. He admits they can’t show a lot of footage of New Jack because he was the most non PG performer in sports entertainment history. He was a Gangta! Everyone who was a fan of ECW knew that fact from the moment his music hit and they never had the rights to use that music. Anyone who saw New Jack live or heard a promo knew how real he was. Jerome Young was quite an individual and deep in his heart he was every bit of New Jack. He wishes us all a most extreme weekend Gangta style and then he throws up the X. Beautiful and amazing!

-No better way to close it than with what Paul just said. RIP New Jack. Thanks for reading!