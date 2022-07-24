411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 07.23.22: Drew McIntyre on The Importance of Headlining Clash at The Castle, GUNTHER’s Disappointment with Kaiser, and More!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is all alone in studio, but Matt Camp is here via satellite from his home. He tells us he will be back in studio on Monday. Booker T will be joining the show later.

-Brock is Back: After rumors that Brock may no show, he did indeed close out SmackDown by beating Theory with his own briefcase.

-Liv/Ronda: They went face to face on SmackDown to continue the build to the rematch at SummerSlam.

-Corbin/McAfee: Corbin attacks McAfee from behind again as the battle of former MFL teammates continues and McAfee continues to be one of the most over men on any roster.

-To the video where Sheamus/Drew McIntyre will take place next week on SmackDown instead of SummerSlam. It will be a Good Old Fashioned Irish Donnybrook Match with no DQ and Shillelaghs legal. Drew’s sword is prohibited, but he uses it to cut Sheamus’ shillelagh in half.

-Drew is backstage and he is happy to finally have the match. He doesn’t care about the rules that Sheamus put in place as he just wants the match so he can get the win and head to Clash at The Castle. He puts over the journey that he and Sheamus have been on and how they have dreamed about a stadium show in The UK. He isn’t going to waste this opportunity.

-Booker T is here and he loves the dynamic between Drew and Sheamus. Guys who came up as friends make for the best fight. He can see them beating om each other and then having a drink in a pub after the match. Camp brings up they nearly destroyed The ThunderDome with a previous battle. Jackie points out that while the Championship means a lot to Drew, it is the idea of a stadium show in The UK that means the most to him.

-To the video where Corbin attacks McAfee from behind at the announce table. McAfee gives chase and they brawl in the back. McAfee shows great fire and then cuts up a fired up babyface promo.

-To the video where Kaiser gets a win over Nakamura thanks to interference from GUNTHER. A win is not enough though and Kaiser gets his chest caved in with a GUNTHER chop after thinking it was just going to be a pat on the back. GUNTHER is awesome, but you all knew that.

-GUNTHER and Kaiser are backstage and GUNTHER says that tonight was a fluke. All Kaiser proved tonight is that he needed GUNTER. He can’t stand on his own two feet and what happened was a disgrace. I’d listen to him!

-Jackie and Camp discuss and Camp is on GUNTHER’s side as tough love works. Jackie isn’t a fan of the method and says perhaps she will just chop Matt next time he isn’t on point with the show. That would be fantastic!

-To the video as we see the close of the 6 Man Main Event with Theory getting his team disqualified thanks to a briefcase shot to Moss. Brock shows up and gets an epic reaction because there was some doubt if he would even be there. Rough night for Theory as Brock just destroys him with the briefcase and then hits an F5 on the case. Theory is just taking ass kicking after ass kicking each week since winning that briefcase.

-Jackie says they will come back to Brock/Theory, but needs to get to Liv/Ronda. We see the face to face between the two and Ronda expects Liv to shake her hand after she beats her at SummerSlam. Liv has all the confidence because she wants this and needs this more than Ronda.

-Liv Morgan, SmackDown Women’s Champion, is backstage to answer Ronda’s view that she is more passionate than Liv. Liv says that when Ronda goes home it’s to a beautiful little girl and husband that loves her. Liv goes home to thinking about wrestling and her title. She doesn’t have her attention and focus split in different directions.

-Booker is back and he thinks Ronda is underestimating Liv. He knows that when you win a title it gives you a new confidence and makes you realize you will do anything to keep it. Camp agrees as Liv has fought so hard to get to this moment. He was shocked that Ronda shook Liv’s hand and hugged her. He thinks if Ronda had to do it over she would have dropped Liv. Booker wants to give Matt his street card cred as they are on the same page. “If you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying.”

-Now to Theory and his masterplan when it comes to cashing in at SummerSlam. Booker feels Theory has the right idea and picking all the fights. He goes back what he was told when he started in the business, “if you aren’t in the Main Event you want to be around the guy in The Main Event.” Camp brings up that Theory has so much going on that you forget he has a US Title Match with Lashley at SummerSlam. As mentioned last week, Theory is Poochie in that he is involved all over the show and has about 5 different stories going on at once. I mean, some hate the push, but I’m cool with it.

-Jackie thanks Booker for coming on the show this week and quickly wraps things up as she mentioned earlier in the show that they were running short on time. With that we are out this week.

Thanks for reading!