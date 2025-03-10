411’s WWE’s Greatest Moments Report: nWo

-This show is always fun for me because I love nostalgia. This week they give me nWo and that is super nostalgia as that era is special and the nWo angle is my favorite from WCW. Just an amazing time to be a wrestling fan, and I feel for the people who didn’t get to watch it all unfold. Let’s get to it!

-We even get a “following announcement has been paid for by the New World Order,” to start. AWESOME! HALL SLICKING HIS HAIR AFTER A DRINK THROW! HOGAN GETTING SWUNG ON BY A GRANNY!

-Michael Cole is our narrator and welcomes us to the show. Cole notes the idea was Top WWF stars invading WCW.

10. The Invasion Begins

-Should be higher, but I understand they want the first moment to be the first moment mentioned. May 27, 1996: My 15th birthday and I lost my mind when Scott Hall walked to the ring on Nitro and interrupted a match. “You want a war. You’re going to get one.” INJECT ALL THIS IN MY VEINS! My review of that show is here!

9. The Chaotic Takeover

-June 29, 1996: Again, too low as this was epic. WCW is holding Nitro from the Disney MGM Studios (now Hollywood Studios) and a camera runs to the back and we see Hall and Nash standing over WCW wrestlers with ball bats in their hands. NASH LAWN DARTS REY MYSTERIO INTO A TRAILER! Nash’s story was funny as Rey asked if Nash could throw him through the window and Nash said yeah, but you will die. They settled on into the side of the trailer. RAW had no chance of competing with this. They tell the story of locales calling the police and Hall says the ambulances and police showing up weren’t part of the script.

8. nWo Mastermind Revealed

-We are three for three with moments that I can remember where I was when it happened. In this case it is Nov. 18, 1996 and we get a bombshell as Roddy Piper gets on Bischoff’s case and we learn that Eric has been working with the nWo. This was perfect as they left small clues and it made sense it was finally revealed he was working with the group. Waltman’s says Bischoff was great and he really was. He was perfect as the smarmy heel that you wanted to punch in the face. He also predated Mr. McMahon by about a year (unless you go back to Mr. McMahon in Memphis). It explained how the nWo was able to do as much as they did.

-Commercials!

7. Move Over Leno

-July 28, 1998: Not my favorite memory, but it got a lot of eyeballs on WCW. Sam Roberts puts over the significance of The Tonight Show and how Leno became the King of Late Night. Eric says he got a phone call from the executive producer of The Tonight Show and they wanted Leno to get involved in wrestling. Eric and Hogan show up and take over The Tonight Show! Leno comes back with police and DDP. Hogan and DDP get into a brawl as Page says it was show on the stage of the world. We don’t mention the tag match.

6. Rodzilla

-July 13, 1997: Dennis Rodman says he was an entertainer and people in NBA didn’t understand that. He was a perfect fit for wrestling though and the nWo. He gets his first match at Bash at The Beach 97 in a tag match with Hogan against Luger and The Giant. DDP says it was the highest grossing PPV in WCW history and I don’t think that’s right. Starrcade 97 blew every other WCW PPV out of the water. Rodman played his part perfect and it was a more entertaining match that people will admit. My review can be found here.

-Commercials!

5. Bischoff Goes for A Ride

-June 16, 1996: Great American Bash! My review is here! This moment is so iconic and I still get fired up watching it. Hall and Nash let us know they don’t work for the WWF and they attack Bischoff for jacking them around. Punch from Hall and then NASH POWERBOMBS BISCHOFF OFF THE STAGE AND THROUGH A TABLE. Waltman notes that Eric is a ballsy dude. Eric says people tried to talk him out of it because wrestlers don’t lay hands on announcers. That only made Eric want to do it more. He knew it would shock the audience and it sure worked. I love this all so much!

4. The Wolfpac

-May 4, 1998: The nWo got so big so they split the group. Nash says there were not enough babyfaces so they split the heel group and made a set of babyfaces. I mean, we all want this just for the theme song and they don’t disappoint. That is still a BANGER of a theme song. Lobster Sting! Montez Ford appreciated the Wolfpac brought something different to the table.

3. Finger Poke of Doom

-Jan 4, 1999: Yes, this has to be on this list. They frame this as the climax to the nWo Civil War. Nash was fresh off beating Goldberg for the WCW Title and ended up getting in a match with Hogan at The Georgia Dome for the Championship. We get The Fingerpoke of Doom! Bischoff says it made sense from a storyline and Hogan says it seemed like a good idea at the time. He says it ended up being an FU to the fans as they wanted to see the match. Well, they don’t mention Foley’s title win and I give them credit for that.

2. The Vandalized Championship

-August 10, 1996: Hog Wild! My review is here! It had to happen as Hogan turned heel the previous month and was the hottest heel on the planet. Giant was World Champion and they needed to get the belt on Hogan as soon as possible. Hogan says the biker’s hated him, but the pop when he beat The Giant would say otherwise. Hogan then spray paints The Big Gold Belt with nWo. Great moment and we still have people spray painting titles today.

1. The Third Man

-July 7, 1996: There can be only one choice for this spot. WWE came out with a list of Top 30 Heel Turns and had this second behind Cena. They are obviously drunk and didn’t want to give credit to something that happened outside WWE. Bash at The Beach and my review is here. This is the greatest moment in WCW history. Hulk Hogan is revealed as the third man to officially kick of the nWo and wrestling history changed the second he dropped the leg on Randy Savage. The fans pelt Hogan, Hall, and Nash with garbage. They don’t mention the fun that rushed the ring and got the brakes beat off him. The greatest heel turn of all time and the greatest mystery partner reveal of all time. Anytime I see this moment pop up on social media, I have to watch it and it still blows me away. My review is here!

-They hit all the top moments and nailed number one, but it was so obvious there was nothing else that could be there. As mentioned I love the nWo era and angle so this show was a blast for me. Just all the nostalgia of one of the greatest times to be a wrestling fan. For fun here is how I would have ranked the moments.

1. The Third Man

2. Bischoff Goes for a Ride

3. The Chaotic Takeover

4. The Invasion Begins

5. nWo Mastermind Revealed

6. The Vandalized Championship

7. The Finger Poke of Doom

8. Rodzilla

9. The Wolfpac

10. Move Over Leno

-Thanks for reading!