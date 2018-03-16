 

Jim Ross on Edge & Christian’s Podcast, Natalya Gets a Gift From WWE, Free ROH Match With Kagetsu and Jenny Rose

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Jim Ross is the guest on today’s Edge and Christian podcast, discussing the best matches that he has ever called, what Vince McMahon looks for in talent, what he looked for in talent when he was head of talent relations for WWE, and more. You can check that out here.

– Natalya posted the following; showing off a gift WWE sent her…

– Here is a new ROH Women on Honor tournament match between Kagetsu and Jenny Rose…

