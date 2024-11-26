– In a post on social media, former WWE NXT UK talent A-Kid looked back at his match against Trent Seven for the inaugural Heritage Cup Championship, which took place four years ago today. A-Kid wrote, “Enjoying retirement, crazy to think this happened 4 years ago. Proudest moment of my career.” You can view his comments below:

Enjoying retirement, crazy to think this happened 4 years ago. Proudest moment of my career. https://t.co/CXpDzebSWF — A-Kid •El Niño Anónimo• (@AKidWrestler) November 26, 2024