A-Kid Reflects on Heritage Cup Championship Bout Against Trent Seven
November 26, 2024 | Posted by
– In a post on social media, former WWE NXT UK talent A-Kid looked back at his match against Trent Seven for the inaugural Heritage Cup Championship, which took place four years ago today. A-Kid wrote, “Enjoying retirement, crazy to think this happened 4 years ago. Proudest moment of my career.” You can view his comments below:
Enjoying retirement, crazy to think this happened 4 years ago. Proudest moment of my career. https://t.co/CXpDzebSWF
— A-Kid •El Niño Anónimo• (@AKidWrestler) November 26, 2024
