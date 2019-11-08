AAA News: Lucha Bros Reportedly Sign New AAA Deal, Hugo Savinovich’s Wife & Sister Pass Away

– The Lucha Bros have reportedly signed a new deal with AAA. The WON reports that Fenix and Pentagon Jr. signed new deals specific to working in Mexico, which means that they cannot do shows for The Crash of CMLL. This means that their November 1st show with Crash is the last they will do for the company.

– Sad news, as the WON also notes that the wife and sister of AAA announcer Hugo Savinovich have passed away. Savinovich’s wife Diana died on November 1st after a battle with cancer and his older sister passed away on the 6th, which Savinovich said on Facebook was due to complications from heart problems.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to Savinovich and his family and friends.