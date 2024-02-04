wrestling / News
AAA Rey de Reyes Results 2.3.24: Full Tournament Results
AAA held their Rey de Reyes event on Saturday night, with the full titular tournament taking place. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show, which aired on Canal in Mexico, below (per Luchablog):
* 2024 Reina de Reinas Tournament 1st Eliminator Match: Faby Apache def. Ivy & Scarlet Pimpernel
* 2024 Reina de Reinas Tournament 2nd Eliminator Match: Lady Shani def. Flammer & Sexy Star II
* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament 1st Eliminator Match: Laredo Kid def. Argenis & Aerostar
* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament 2nd Eliminator Match: Texano Jr def. Electroshock & Cybernetic
* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament 3rd Eliminator Match: Hijo del Vikingo def. Sam Adonis & Psycho Clown
* 2024 Reina de Reinas Tournament Finals: Lady Shani def. Faby Apache.
Mr. Iguana, Golden Claw & Silver Fang def. Kento, Takuma & Bengala.
* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament Finals: Son of the Viking def. Laredo Kid & Texano Jr.
More Trending Stories
- Friday’s The Rock – Roman Reigns Confrontation Gets Record Number of Youtube Dislikes
- More On Backstage Reaction to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Not Happening at Wrestlemania, When Cody Knew, More
- Torrie Wilson Was Uncomfortable During WWE Bikini Contests, Says Vince McMahon Wanted Her To Do a PPV Video
- Note on Brock Lesnar’s Future in WWE, Most of His Merchandise Discounted