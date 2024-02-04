AAA Rey de Reyes Results 2.3.24: Full Tournament Results

AAA held their Rey de Reyes event on Saturday night, with the full titular tournament taking place. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show, which aired on Canal in Mexico, below (per Luchablog):

* 2024 Reina de Reinas Tournament 1st Eliminator Match: Faby Apache def. Ivy & Scarlet Pimpernel

* 2024 Reina de Reinas Tournament 2nd Eliminator Match: Lady Shani def. Flammer & Sexy Star II

* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament 1st Eliminator Match: Laredo Kid def. Argenis & Aerostar

* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament 2nd Eliminator Match: Texano Jr def. Electroshock & Cybernetic

* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament 3rd Eliminator Match: Hijo del Vikingo def. Sam Adonis & Psycho Clown

* 2024 Reina de Reinas Tournament Finals: Lady Shani def. Faby Apache.

Mr. Iguana, Golden Claw & Silver Fang def. Kento, Takuma & Bengala.

* 2024 Rey de Reyes Tournament Finals: Son of the Viking def. Laredo Kid & Texano Jr.