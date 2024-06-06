– Lucha Libre AAA announced during a press conference that the company will be airing on television in the United States on TelevisaUnivision, starting with TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey on Saturday, June 15. Broadcasts will continue every Saturday at 3:00 pm on UniMas.

AAAA replays will also air on TUDN every Monday at 7:00 pm. Here’s the full announcement:

Big announcements from AAA during the press conference held at KidZania Cuicuilco, south of Mexico City. With the presence of Dorian J. Roldan Peña, CEO of AAA, a new strategic alliance with KidZania was announced. AAA will seek to bring the sports entertainment, tradition and culture behind AAA to all attendees of KidZania’s locations in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara. The second announcement of the day was the introduction of Latin Lover as AAA’s talent director. With more than 25 years of experience, Latin will closely supervise the performance of wrestlers in and out of the events, seeking to empower and revolutionize all the breadth of promising young and established talent. Latin Lover will have direct communication with Dorian Roldan & Konnan, current creative director of AAA, to promote the development of stories that will be to the liking of all fans. To end the conference, Latin Lover took the new stage, and as AAA’s new talent director, he revealed the big news: Lucha Libre AAA is returning to the United States, with Televisa Univision. Broadcasts will begin on June 15 with all the excitement of TripleMania 32 Monterrey and will continue every Saturday at 3pm on UniMas, plus replays on TUDN every Monday at 7pm.”