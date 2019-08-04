wrestling / News
AAA TripleMania Results: Cain Velasquez Debuts, Kenny Omega Calls Out Fenix, More
– The full results from last night’s AAA TripleMania XXVII from Mexico City are in, featuring Cain Velasquez’ debut and more. You can see the full results below per Wrestling Inc:
* Astrolux, Dragon Bane, and Arkangel Divino defeated Aramis, Toxin, and Arez (Pre-Show)
* Pagano won the Copa TripleMania (Battle Royal)
* Villano III Jr. and Lady Maravilla defeated Niño Hamburguesa & Big Mami (c), and Sammy Guevara & Scarlett Bordeaux, and Australian Suicide & Vanilla (Four-Way for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship)
* El Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr., and Golden Magic defeated Mocho Cota Jr., Carta Brava Jr., & Tito Santana, and Pimpinela Escarlata, Mamba, & Máximo
* Tessa Blanchard defeated Keyra (c), Lady Shani, Taya, Faby Apache, Chik Tormenta, and La Hiedra (TLC Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship)
The New @luchalibreaaa Reina de Reinas Champion 👏🏻@Tess_Blanchard #TriplemaniaXXVll pic.twitter.com/pDfHNDxsQm
— Abel Jr (@ItsAbelJr) August 4, 2019
* Psycho Clown, Cody Rhodes, and Cain Velasquez defeated Texano Jr., Taurus, and Killer Kross
#TriplemaniaXXVII @cainmma @Psychooriginal @CodyRhodes @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/Sxp9qQXUQg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 4, 2019
* Laredo Kid, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix defeated Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks
Post-match, Omega called out Fenix and said he’ll return to Mexico for a shot at the AAA Mega Championship, Fenix accepted the challenge.
#TriplemaniaXXVII ¡Reto por el MEGACAMPEONATO DE AAA! @ReyFenixMx 🆚 @KennyOmegamanX.
¿QUÉ PASARÁ?😱😳
🔛🔴¡EN VIVO por @Twitch – @TwitchES!
🇲🇽 ➡ https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
🇺🇸 ➡ https://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/3kB2byxGKs
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) August 4, 2019
* Blue Demon Jr. defeated Dr. Wagner (Mask vs. Hair Match)
#TriplemaníaXXVII ¡@WagnerJrOficial anuncia su retiro como luchador profesional!😱😩
❤️ si crees que merece seguir luchando.
🔛🔴¡EN VIVO por @Twitch – @TwitchES!
🇲🇽 ➡ https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
🇺🇸 ➡ https://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/ml78ws5Jnm
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) August 4, 2019
