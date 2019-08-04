AAA TripleMania Results: Cain Velasquez Debuts, Kenny Omega Calls Out Fenix, More

– The full results from last night’s AAA TripleMania XXVII from Mexico City are in, featuring Cain Velasquez’ debut and more. You can see the full results below per Wrestling Inc:

* Astrolux, Dragon Bane, and Arkangel Divino defeated Aramis, Toxin, and Arez (Pre-Show)

* Pagano won the Copa TripleMania (Battle Royal)

* Villano III Jr. and Lady Maravilla defeated Niño Hamburguesa & Big Mami (c), and Sammy Guevara & Scarlett Bordeaux, and Australian Suicide & Vanilla (Four-Way for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship)

* El Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr., and Golden Magic defeated Mocho Cota Jr., Carta Brava Jr., & Tito Santana, and Pimpinela Escarlata, Mamba, & Máximo

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Keyra (c), Lady Shani, Taya, Faby Apache, Chik Tormenta, and La Hiedra (TLC Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship)

* Psycho Clown, Cody Rhodes, and Cain Velasquez defeated Texano Jr., Taurus, and Killer Kross

* Laredo Kid, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix defeated Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Post-match, Omega called out Fenix and said he’ll return to Mexico for a shot at the AAA Mega Championship, Fenix accepted the challenge.

* Blue Demon Jr. defeated Dr. Wagner (Mask vs. Hair Match)