Updated Lineup for AAA Triplemania XXVII on Saturday

– AAA has issued the following announcement on Triplemania XXVII. The event is set for Saturday, August 3 and will stream live on AAA’s Twitch channel. Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is scheduled to make his pro wrestling debut at the event.

This weekend’s Triplemania XXVII event will feature the debut of MMA fighter Caín Velásquez, one of the most emblematic figures of UFC, teaming up with Psycho Clown and Cody Rhodes, in an epic battle against Texano Jr.,Taurus and a still to be revealed Luchador. For the international duel fan, Triplemania XXVII, will present the clash between The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) against their all times enemies, Fénix, Laredo Kid and Pentagón Jr.

For more information on the event and ticket sales, visit Superboletos.com or luchalibreaaa.com.

Vampiro and Matt Striker will be doing the English language commentary for the card

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Blue Demon Jr. – Hair vs. Mask

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. & Laredo Kid & Rey Fenix.

* Cain Velasquez & Cody & Psycho Clown vs. Texano Jr. & Taurus & a mystery partner

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Faby Apache, vs. Lady Shani vs. Keyra vs. La Hiedra vs. Chik Tormenta.

* Hijo del Vikingo & Myzteziz Jr. & Golden Magic vs. Tito Santana & Mocho Coto Jr. & Carta Brava Jr. vs. Pimpinela & Maximo & Mamba

* Scarlett Bordeauxx vs. Lady Maravilla

* Nino Hamrguesa Big Mami vs. Samy Guevara

* Villano III Jr. vs. Australian Suicida Vanilla

* Battle Royal