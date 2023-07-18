AAA TripleMania XXXI CDMX Matches Announced

AAA Lucha Libre released the full card of matches for their upcoming AAA TripleMania XXXI CDMX show. The event is scheduled for August 12, and you can see the complete lineup of bouts below.

* Dalys, Lady Shani, Sexy Star vs La Hiedra, Maravilla, Chik Tormenta

* Copa Bardahl: Komander, Laredo Kid, Willie Mack, Dave the Clown, Pagano, Aramis, Mr. Iguana, Murder Clown, Arez, Octagon Jr., Myzeziz, and Nino Hamburgesa

* Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs Flammer

* Nicho el Millonario vs Negro Casas

* AAA Latin American Championship Match: Pentagon Jr. vs QT Marshall vs Dralistico vs Brian Cage

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo vs Mike Bailey vs Daga vs Jack Cartwheel

* La Guerra de Rivalidades: Sam Adonis vs Psycho Clown vs LA Park vs Rush