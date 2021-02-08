Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto Join The Nightmare Family

Cody Rhodes announced on Twitter that both Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto have joined the Nightmare Family. They join a group that also includes Brandi Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Diamond Dallas Page, Arn Anderson, QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn.

Solow has been featured multiple times on AEW Dark while Comoroto, in addition to his Dark appearances, also had a Dynamite match with Jon Moxley.