AAW Results 5.11.19: Sami Callihan Battles David Starr, More
– AAW held their Take No Prisoners show in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night, main evented by Sami Callihan vs. David Starr. The results were, per Fightful:
* Dark Match: Steve Manders def. Angel Dorado
* Three Way Match: Jake Something def. Trey Miguel and Air Wolf
* Kris Statlander def. Clayton Gainz (w/ Ace Austin)
* Josh Alexander def. Adam Brooks
* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) def. The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett)
* Myron Reed def. TJP
* AAW Heritage Championship: MJF (c) def. Mance Warner
* AAW Heritage Championship: Jake Something def. MJF (c)
* Jacob Fatu def. PACO
* Jacob Fatu def. Ace Romero
* AAW Women’s Championship: Jessicka Havok (c) def. Thunder Rosa
* The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) def. Bill Carr & Dan Barry
* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Sami Callihan (c) def. David Starr
The winner #ANDSTILL AAW HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION @TheSamiCallihan!#AAWTNP pic.twitter.com/S3wbaG0gPy
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 12, 2019
In the ninth match of #AAWTNP The Lucha Brothers @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx defeat Team Tremendous @WWEDUTCH & @thedanbarry! pic.twitter.com/xEwsGTHLdo
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 12, 2019
In the eighth match of #AAWTNP @FearHavok defeats @thunderrosa22 to retain the AAW Women’s Championship! pic.twitter.com/NCxe2z8xjt
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 12, 2019
AAW Heavyweight Champion @TheSamiCallihan tells us why after his match with @TheProductDS at #AAWTNP he will retain his title, why he will remain The Draw, and why he IS AAW! pic.twitter.com/jAbolVX72A
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 12, 2019
In the seventh match of #AAWTNP @SAMOANWEREWOLF defeats @PACOx621 and then later @TheAceyBaby in a bloody brawl! pic.twitter.com/Akn90SUQdA
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 12, 2019
The sixth match of #AAWTNP sees @The_MJF defeat @ManceWarner to retain the AAW Heritage Championship! pic.twitter.com/yABnJfI6Vj
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 12, 2019
#AndNew AAW Heritage Champion, @JakeSomething_! #AAWTNP
Photo by: @Beezzzzy / Basil Mahmud pic.twitter.com/xd0dAtQ8pt
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 12, 2019
The fifth match of #AAWTNP sees @TheBadReed defeat @MegaTJP! pic.twitter.com/EQTF9R7FAW
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 12, 2019
The fourth match of #AAWTNP sees The Rascalz @DezmondXavier & @zachary_wentz defeat @BestiesITW @PandaBearVega & @TheDirtyRook after interference by @TheTreyMiguel! pic.twitter.com/vPqXba6tyl
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 12, 2019
The third match of #AAWTNP sees the returning @Walking_Weapon defeats @theadambrooksy! pic.twitter.com/bYoV3ulQMp
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 12, 2019
