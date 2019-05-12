AAW Results 5.11.19: Sami Callihan Battles David Starr, More

May 12, 2019 | Posted by

– AAW held their Take No Prisoners show in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night, main evented by Sami Callihan vs. David Starr. The results were, per Fightful:

* Dark Match: Steve Manders def. Angel Dorado

* Three Way Match: Jake Something def. Trey Miguel and Air Wolf

* Kris Statlander def. Clayton Gainz (w/ Ace Austin)

* Josh Alexander def. Adam Brooks

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) def. The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett)

* Myron Reed def. TJP

* AAW Heritage Championship: MJF (c) def. Mance Warner

* AAW Heritage Championship: Jake Something def. MJF (c)

* Jacob Fatu def. PACO

* Jacob Fatu def. Ace Romero

* AAW Women’s Championship: Jessicka Havok (c) def. Thunder Rosa

* The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) def. Bill Carr & Dan Barry

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Sami Callihan (c) def. David Starr