AAW Windy City Classic XVI Results: AAW Heavyweight Title Changes Hands

AAW Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Classic XVI last night at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, IL. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Contenders Match: Christi Jaynes defeated Sierra, Charli Evans and Lady Frost

* Silas Young defeated Manders with a handful of tights.

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Skye Blue defeated Allysin Kay to win the title.

* Ladder Match – winner picks any AAW Championship match of his choosing: SCHAFF defeated Jake Lander, Brayden Lee, Storm Grayson, Hartenbower, Jah-C, Gringo Loco and Mr. Ren Jones.

* Bourbon Street Fight: Ace Austin & Myron Reed defeated AAW Heritage Champion Hakim Zane & Karam.

* Russ Jones (with Chuck Smooth) defeated Larry D.

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Hammerstone & Ace Perry defeated Jake Something & Dante Leon to win the AAW Tag Team Championship.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Contenders Match: Rich Swann defeated Davey Vega, Josh Alexander and Brody King.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: GvnSlinger Mat Fitchett defeated The Savageweight Fred Yehi.