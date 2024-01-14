wrestling / News
ABC Retain TNA Tag Team Titles at Hard to Kill
ABC took on three different challenges at TNA Hard to Kill but were still able to retain the TNA World Tag Team titles. The team defeated The Rascalz, Grizzled Young Veterans and the makeshift team of Mike Bailey and Laredo Kid to win. In the end, it came down to ABC and the Rascalz, with Chris Bey and Ace Austin hitting both of their finishers to get the win.
ABC have been champions for 85 days and are in their second reign. They won the belts at Bound for Glory on October 21, 2023.
