Abdullah the Butcher Details Financial Issues, Says He’s Been Taken Advantage Of

Abdullah the Butcher is having financial problems, and he says it’s because people have taken advantage of his illiteracy. Click On Detroit had an article on the WWE Hall of Famer, who noted that he has found himself suffering financial woes and had to sell his Hall of Fame ring to make ends meet.

Abdullah noted that he has very little money at this point and said that he never learned to read or write. He noted that his financial issues are because his illiteracy meant he didn’t know being sued back in 2014 by “Hannibal” Devon Nicholson over Nicholson’s claims that he contracted hepatitis C from Abdullah.

“Well, at 82 years old, I sit in my room a lot of times and I say that I’ve worked for nothing,” Abdullah told the outlet. “All of what I had worked for in the wrestling business by acting crazy, beating my head against the wall, doing this, doing that — I might not have nothing pretty soon… You got a lot of people who try to take what you worked all your life for. In my opinion, I’ve been ripped off so bad it’s unbelievable, and (I’m) still getting ripped off.”

Abdullah’s assistant Malikah Marshall has stepped in whenever the Hall of Famer needs to read or write and recalled Abdullah finding out he lost the lawsuit, noting, “His sister called from Canada and said ‘Abdullah, do you realize you lost some lawsuit in Canada?’ And he said ‘What lawsuit?’… He doesn’t understand how to follow directions. He doesn’t even know how to go to an ATM machine. This is an 82-year-old man. He’s about to lose everything.”

Abdullah added that all the profit from the remaining Abdullah the Butcher’s House of Ribs and Chinese Food are going elsewhere. A GoFundMe has been set up for him here and has raised $7,516 of a $60,000 goal.