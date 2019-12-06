Abraham Washington Regrets Controversial Joke About Kobe Bryant

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Abraham Washington spoke about his regret over telling a controversial joke about Kobe Bryant’s rape case in 2012. It resulted in his firing from the WWE. At the time, he ranted against WWE, saying they had double standards and he thought he was a victim of Linda McMahon’s Senate Run. Here are highlights of the recent interview:

On the joke and his firing: “Honestly, at the time I was hurt and shocked that I was released. So I said things that were unfortunate and I regret saying those things. I’ve since apologized to WWE and I’ve put it all behind me with a clean slate. But I’m very regretful for that stuff. I’m not sure what it was at the time as I was kinda reaching for straws. It was seven years ago so at this point, I can’t even say.”

On the reaction to the joke: “When I made it, I didn’t know it was that bad. When I got back, that’s when I felt the heat. Everybody’s kind of staring. Vince is over in his position but he didn’t look up or say anything. I was called to the back and was told that it wasn’t very good what I just did. Then they let me know I had really messed up and I had to sit in the locker room wondering what just happened. That’s the only time I felt like I really messed up, but no one really said anything to me after that. I didn’t feel blackballed, it’s just oops, I made a big mistake.”

On what he learned from the experience: “The way things are, there is a level of responsibility that comes with having a microphone, whether it be lived or taped. You have to be conscious of your environment and who you’re working for and what the situation is. Do what needs to be done in order to make the show as great as it can be while working within that frame. If you decide to go into business for yourself and say or do things that aren’t in accordance with your employer, then you have to accept the consequences. Usually that is being made an example of so I would say do your best at what they want you to do and not what you want to do. As far as what I want to do, I would love the opportunity to get back on TV with this character. If the door opens for something else, then I will take that opportunity and see what I can do from there. So, I’m excited and just hoping for the best.”

On CM Punk and a UFC shot he took: “Punk is a great guy. That’s me making light of certain situations. I’ve never had any issue with CM Punk. We weren’t really close in WWE – he kept off to himself but wasn’t rude or anything. I really do mean the best when I say congratulations to him on getting back and I wish him the best. I’ve never had a bad experience with the guy, and to tell the truth, I’ve never had any bad experiences in WWE with people being rude. Everyone was always cool in the locker room. Of course, people had bad days but it was nothing malicious where it made me say, ‘Oh, I’m gonna have to kick his ass.’ Everybody worked together. Everyone was on a team accomplishing a goal.”