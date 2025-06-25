Abyss Says Appearing In WWE 2K25 Was A ‘Bucket List Moment’, Says He Was Told About It Last Year

In an interview with Fightful, Abyss spoke about being included in WWE 2K25 this year and said that he was approached about the game last summer. While Abyss currently works as a producer in WWE, he’s never actually wrestled inside of a WWE ring. He spent the majority of his career in TNA Wrestling, which currently has a working relationship with WWE. In the game, he has his TNA theme music and look, as well as his weapon ‘Janice’. He will be part of the ‘Dunk & Destruction’ DLC pack, which drops today. Here are highlights:

On being included in WWE 2K25: “The opportunity was presented to me sometime last summer. When they first approached me about it, I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked. I never thought it was going to be a possibility. TNA was on board with it. WWE, obviously, was on board with it and presented the opportunity. I jumped at it. It was a bucket list moment to be in a WWE video game, especially 2K25. Great feeling to be wanted like that.”

On getting scanned for the game: “The technology is mind-blowing. I didn’t have to do anything. I just did the scans. They sat me in a room with 100 cameras around my head to do the scans and other stuff. That’s the part that blows me away. 2K25, the attention to detail is mind-blowing to me. I feel like I’m watching a video of myself and not a video game. The way I walk in the video game, the way I move, the music, Janice, my hair, the mask. Everything is exactly how it was when I wrestled. It’s pretty mind-blowing.”

On his TNA theme song being in the game: “I had that same theme music for 19 years. I used it my entire career. Never wavered from it or switched from it. It is such a big part of the character and presentation. I can’t tell you how many comments I’ve seen on my socials and in-person from fans, people thrilled that they were able to use the original music because it was such a big part of the presentation.”

On his experience on the TNA Impact game in 2008: “It was similar, just on a smaller scale. Doing the headscans and full body photography in the full gimmick. Stuff like that. That was 2008. The video game, I don’t believe, got a ton of traction. I don’t believe it was out for extremely long. That was my only exposure to any video game.”