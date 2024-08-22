Ace Austin Says ABC Is ‘On Neutral Ground’ With Bullet Club War Dogs

Ace Austin and Chris Bey haven’t had much interaction with the Bullet Club War Dogs over the last several months, and Austin recently gave an update on their dynamic. ABC were part of the Bullet Club and joined forces with Dave Finlay when he took over the group, but haven’t done much with them since IMPACT/NJPW Multiverse United 2. He was asked during an appearance on WRESTHINGS about where the team stands with Bullet Club War Dogs and said that they’ve been mostly doing their own thing.

“I think everybody’s kind of minding their own business right now,” Austin said (per Fightful). “Everybody’s got a lot going on within themselves. The call hasn’t really been made for any sort of…there’s not been a group meeting in a long time, let’s put it that way.”

He continued, “Not really sure [how they feel about ABC]. I feel like they wouldn’t really hesitate to come after our throats if they had to, they’re very cutthroat, and if we had to, we would have to do the same. But let’s just hope it doesn’t come to that. But as of right now, I think we’re all kind of just on neutral ground. We’re all waving a Bullet Club flag of some sort. As long as we’re all succeeding, let’s just keep it that way.”