Ace Austin Confirms His TNA Exit & Free Agency

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, former TNA X-Division and World Tag Team Champion Ace Austin recently exited from TNA Wrestling and became a free agent. Austin shared an update earlier today via social media, confirming his free agency.

He wrote, “Change is Inevitable. It’s not a matter of if… but when. -FREE AGENT-”

