Ace Austin Confirms His TNA Exit & Free Agency
– As previously reported, former TNA X-Division and World Tag Team Champion Ace Austin recently exited from TNA Wrestling and became a free agent. Austin shared an update earlier today via social media, confirming his free agency.
He wrote, “Change is Inevitable. It’s not a matter of if… but when. -FREE AGENT-”
Change is Inevitable.
It’s not a matter of if… but when.
-FREE AGENT- pic.twitter.com/solENc1C79
— Ace Austin 🤘🏼♠️ エース・オースティン (@The_Ace_Austin) May 28, 2025
