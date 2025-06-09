Ace Austin Comments On TNA Exit: ‘This Will Always Be My First Home’

Ace Austin is done with TNA for now, and he issued a statement reflecting on his departure. As noted, Austin finished up with TNA at the end of May and he posted to Twitter to comment on his exit.

Austin wrote:

“There’s so much to be said about how phenomenal the last 6 years have been. It’s impossible to caption how much this time has meant to me. I’m grateful for every moment and I’m incredibly proud of the part I played. Representing the company across the world was an honor. This will always be my first home.

Thank you @ThisIsTNA and thank you especially to the one of a kind locker room full of amazing, caring, hard working people who helped shape me into the performer and man I am today. I grew up with you and I will cherish that time forever. We’ve all worked so hard and TNA is better than ever.

They gave me an opportunity to shine and I gave them some of the best years of my life. Together we flourished. One of the best things about #TNA is the door always swings both ways.”