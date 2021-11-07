Ace Austin Says His Strength Comes From His Grandmother, Details Her Taking Him To Wrestling Training

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Ace Austin spoke about how his grandmother gives him his strength and helped him get to wrestling training when he was younger. Here are highlights:

On his relationship with his grandmother: “I think that strength comes from my Grandmother, really. She’s the reason why I made it through so much. She’s the reason I was able to become a wrestler at all. I started training when I was 17 and I wouldn’t have been able to go out to the Samoans twice a week to train if not for her because I only had a learner’s permit to drive. I didn’t have a licence yet when I was 17 so I had to have an adult with me to drive so she came with me to training twice a week every single week. She came with me to the show on the first Saturday of every month and she became part of the family with the Samoans and everybody loved her very much. She’s the reason I learned responsibility.”

On being young but having knowledge to share: “I’m doing my best to do something about that. I’m in a really unique position right now where I get to run seminars occasionally. People bring me in to do seminars and I’m so young that it sometimes doesn’t feel right, but I do have knowledge to part with and I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t have the opportunity to part with that knowledge. I do have a lot of young guys that look up to me and I’m doing my best to tell them — I have such a good foundation from training with the Wild Samoans that I really try to drill that foundation that I learned into everybody. Not only in the ring, foundationally but also from a business perspective, like a foundation of respect for the business and for your peers and for the story and for everything.”