Ace Romero Signs Three Year Contract With IMPACT at All Glory
October 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Ace Romero was offered a three year contract with IMPACT, as well as a spot in the X-Division Ladder Title Match at Bound for Glory on Sunday night, by Scott D’Amore at Saturday night’s All Glory show, and promptly signed the deal on D’Amore’s back. Romero defeated Larry D on the show.
Romero will now be part of the X-Division Ladder Title Match which already includes Jake Crist, Daga, Tessa Blanchard, and Ace Austin Sunday night at Bound for Glory.
BREAKING: @ScottDAmore offers @THEBIGACEY an #IMPACT Wrestling contract at #ALLGlory and a spot in the X-Division Title Ladder Match at Bound for Glory! #BFG pic.twitter.com/gRI7aQo55t
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 20, 2019
