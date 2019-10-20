Ace Romero Signs Three Year Contract With IMPACT at All Glory

– Ace Romero was offered a three year contract with IMPACT, as well as a spot in the X-Division Ladder Title Match at Bound for Glory on Sunday night, by Scott D’Amore at Saturday night’s All Glory show, and promptly signed the deal on D’Amore’s back. Romero defeated Larry D on the show.

Romero will now be part of the X-Division Ladder Title Match which already includes Jake Crist, Daga, Tessa Blanchard, and Ace Austin Sunday night at Bound for Glory.