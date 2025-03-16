wrestling / News
Ace Romero Shares Picture Of Weight Loss, Says He Lost 200 Pounds In Past Year
March 16, 2025 | Posted by
Ace Romero took to social media to share a new photo, revealing that he lost 200 pounds in the past year. The TNA alumnus posted to his Instagram account to show off his body transformation, writing in the post:
“It feels good to be back
200 pounds lost in one year.
#weightlossjourney #fitness”
Romero also posted a video to Twitter denying speculation that he used Ozempic and saying “I’ve been on the Stairmaster, go f**k yourself.”
During is time in Impact Wrestling from 2019 to 2021, Romero was paired with Larry D as XXL.
OZEMPIC 😱#Prowrestling pic.twitter.com/waZ10iFuJ6
— ACE ROMERO (@REALACEROMERO) March 16, 2025