Ace Romero Shares Picture Of Weight Loss, Says He Lost 200 Pounds In Past Year

March 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Acey Romero Impact Wrestling

Ace Romero took to social media to share a new photo, revealing that he lost 200 pounds in the past year. The TNA alumnus posted to his Instagram account to show off his body transformation, writing in the post:

“It feels good to be back

200 pounds lost in one year.

#weightlossjourney #fitness”

Romero also posted a video to Twitter denying speculation that he used Ozempic and saying “I’ve been on the Stairmaster, go f**k yourself.”

During is time in Impact Wrestling from 2019 to 2021, Romero was paired with Larry D as XXL.

