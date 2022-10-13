Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.12.22  

October has proven to be a wild and crazy month, with me missing more reports than I care to admit, but alas, I’m here now, and I’ll never leave you again…until next week.

We start AEW by introducing the newest member of the broadcast team…..Renee Paquette! She welcomes us to Dynamite then introduces Christian Cage.

Cage says it is great to be back in Toronto, and as the face of Canada, he wants to go ahead and guarantee a victory. It’s 100%, it’s like the Maples losing in the first round guarantee. He wants to now introduce us to his right hand of destruction.



Match 1: Jungle Boy vs Luchasaurus

JB attacks quickly but Luxha sends him to the corner. Lucha shoves him away, JB runs up on him and Lucha sens him to the apron. Sohulder from JB, he flips over the back, hits the ropes inside, and hits a dropick to Lucha. Crowd LOVES it. JB stands on the back of Lucha then looks for his peeps ala Cage. Back in the ring, Lucha catches JB midair and turns him, hitting a German immediately after. JB with a chop, Lucha picks him up onto the top rope and chops him. JKB falls to the outside. Lucha removes the covering of the nearby table and brings it over to the edge of the ramp. Lucha lifts JB, JB lands on his feet, Lucha shoves him into the ringpost and breaks the count. Lucha looks to slap the shit outta JB but he moves, and Lucha hits the post hand first. Lucha pulls it around the post then kicks it hard. JB breaks the hold. Lucha grabs him by the head and tosses him into a barricade. Lucha breaks the count. Again and we go to break.

We come back and JB has Lucha crotched on the top buckle. JB hops up, I think he wants a poison rana, but he hits some right hands to the head first. He puls Lucha down into the Tree of Woe, runs to the corner for a move, but Lucha drops his legs onto the shoulder of JB, captures him and slams JB down! He whips JB to the corner head first. Chokeslam but with his left instead of right hand! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! JB calls for another chokeslam, trying with his right this time. He sets JB on his shoulders instead, but JB elbows out of it. Lucha hits the ropes, grabs the head, JB slinks under Lucha, hits the ropes, Lucha catches him and tries for a slam, but JB pulls down and hits a crucifix bomb into a pin for 1..2..N!O!!! JB grabs Lucha! HE tries for a Killswitch! Lucha sits him on th shoulders. Poison Rana from JB!!!! He then hits a Killswitch on the prone Luchasaurus! Cover! 1…2…..NO!!!! SO CLOSE! JB beats on the head. He locks in the Snare Trap! Cage is by the ropes! Lucha reaches, JB pulls it back. Lucha uses the left arm to break the hold. JB pulls Lucha to the center, but Cage has his hand, blocking the pull. JB leaves the ring, wanting to attack Christian. Ref stops him. JB on the apron now, cage distracts, GOOZLE from Lucha!!!

CHOKESLAM OFF THE TOP ROPE! Death Valley Driver! Cover from Lucha for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Luchasaurus

A solid opener, but this story has been goin on for quite some time with nothing really new to add to it. I’m still digging it, but they gotta do something else.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:04

Backstage, Renee is with Ethan Page, Stokeley, and….oop, here comes Matt and Private Party. Stokely says they freed Private Party, but they now belong to him. Matt wants to fight Cage tonight, with Private Party’s contracts on the line. Cage wants Kassidy instead, says Friday let’s go. Cage then tells Matt that if he wins, The Firm owns Matt Hardy’s contract as well.

We come back to QT Marshall in the ring making fun of Wardlow and Joe’s new name, then, naturally starts the chant, eliciting both the big guys to come out together.



Match 2: Warjoe vs The Factory

Before the bell rings, QT shoves Solow into Joe, so Joe shoots him outside. Joe with a Manhattan Drop to QT while Wardlow fights Nick on the outside. Senton to QT. Joe punches him down in the corner over and over. Joe lifts QT to the top rope, looks for a Muscle buster, but Nick is in the ring and…eats a huge chop from Joe. Another. Punch sends him to the outside. QT tries for a splash off the top but Joe just steps forward and QT falls splat to the mat. Tag to Wardlow, who hits a high, a low, whip, kick to the chest, but Wardlow no-sells and gets a headbutt in. Wardlow with a huge lariat. Tag from Nick. Nick misses a right, so Wardlow hits a belly to belly. Another. He goes for a third, but Nick boxes the ears. Nick corners him with shoulders, lifts Wardlow up on the shoulders, Wardlow floats of, pop up and down with a spinebuster. Tag to Joe.

Joe in to lock the legs as Wardlow goes to the top rope and hits A Swanton Bomb! Joe with a submission! Nick is out and the crowd is ALIVE!!!

Winners: Warjoe

We love to see it.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:26

After the match, Joe sends QT into a symphony of powerbombs!

During the second or third powerbomb, we hear someone laughing, and out comes Brian Cage with his buddies. Cage says no one wants to see Wardlow powerbomb QT Marshall.

Cage calls out FTR indirectly, but FTR doesn’t take hints and just readily assumes their presence is wanted because HERE THEY ARE! Loud pop for the boys.

Dax on the stick. He says they have the perfect partner for Rampage. When does Rampage start? Ten? Ah, the pinnacle of pro wrestling….and here comes

Shawn Spears, who is apparently face now. He tosses Solow into the ring, and FTR hits the Big Rig, letting Joe, Wardlow, FTR, and Spears to stand tall.

Schiavone is backstage with Jericho, Parker, and Menard. Jericho defends the title toniht. Parker says Bryan is a piece of garbage. He made this personal by trying to poach Garcia, by breaking up their happy family.

Menard asks if Garcia thinks this has been fun for them. It’s NOT!

Jericho will outwrestle and outfight Bryan tonight. All honor the ocho.

Swerve is here!



Match 3: Swerve Strickland vs Billy Gunn

Swerve, annoyed af, rolls his eyes as the crowd sings for Billy Gunn to scissor them. They go face to face, Swerve shoves him, Billy with a right hand. He sends Swerve to the corner, Side headlock from Billy. To the ropes, shoulder tackle from Billy. Billy hits the ropes, hops over Swerve, another tackle, Billy looks to pull his trunks down. Swerve is frustrated. Billy sends him to the corner, Swerve floats over the top rope, flies thorugh the ropes, and dropicks the knee. Nice.

We are BACK and Swerve goes flying over the top roep to the outside with a sloppy knee onto Billy. Swerve slides back into the ring, calls Billy into it, thn attacks him upon entry. Swerve tries to drop him but Billy is able to reverse and both men are down now. Billy pushes himself up, Swerve uses the ropes, Billy up first. Swerve runs into a clothesline, another, suplex to Swerve he grabs the hair and locks Swerve up, then tells Swerve to SCISSOR!!! He goes for a fameasser, Swerve escapes, rushes the corner, high boot from Bill,y Swerve catches it, Flatliner from Billy. Swerve hops to the top rope. STOMP TO BILLY!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!!

Crowd is super PRO BILLY. Swerve tries for another stomp, Billy escapes, tries for the finish. Swerve rolls into an arm drag, holds onto a pin, uses the ropes, gets the 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Mostly just a fun match, with a great crowd.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 8:46

The Acclaimed come down to check on Billy. They look to scissor, but here comes Sterling and Nese. Apparently they have a document that shows Sterling now owns the trademark to the term “Scissor Me” in professional wrestling. So all the money from T-shirt sales goes to him.

The Acclaimed and Billy look to scissor, but Sterling says when they do, he’ll sue them so hard that they’ll be stuck in the court system for months and will have to foreit the titles. He is willing to work with them, though. Maybe they have an offer for him. But until then….scissor me Daddy Nese.

Marvez is backstage with MJF asking about his different side regarding Wheeler. And what about the interaction with Regal?!

MJF is about to answer, but here comes Stokely to interrupt him before he can even say a word. MJF mockingly calls this hysterical. He says Daddy MJF doesn’t find this funny. This is strike #2 for Stokely. If he gets in his business again, he’ll fire him. Stokely needs to take his Carlton Banks wardrobe wearing ass out of his shot. Stokely laughs at this and leaves.

MJF says, regarding Regal, in his world, Regal is about as villainous as Mary Poppins. They both have a dark past. He is not afraid to tell Regal the story. As for Yuta. Was he going to shake his hand? He doesn’t even know, actually. He has come to terms with the fact that at a young age, he had to learn the hard way that nice guys finish last. We don’t have a clue what it’s like to be MJF knowing he had no choice but to be the bad guy. He has broken his hands many times punching his own reflection, so if you don’t like him, tough shit, because he doenst like him either. But that’s what it takes to become champion of the world, and he will become champion, because he is the man with the plan, the man with the chip, and the man who is a generational talent.

Damn.

WE come back to Tony introducing the AEW Champion of the world.

Jon Moxley says it feels good to be in Toronto after three years. For most of this time, he’s been champion, and they all think they want what he got, but they have not walked a mile in his shoes. Bein the champ aint easy, it’s not all fun and games. You have a target on your back, everyone wants something from you, everyone wants to see you fall. People crumble under the pressure and self-destruct – some faster than others. The World Champion does not have the luxury of being anxious, of fear, of doubt. Being champion is a dirty job and you gotta be ruthless. But he loves this shit. This brings him to Hangman.

Hangman wants an up close convo, and out he comes.

They go face to face. Page holds out his hand for the mic. Moxley hands it over.

He wants Jon to say whatever he’s got to say to his face. But he said it last week, right? He respected him as a person, in the ring, and Page would be lying if he didn’t tell Jon that this meant the world to him. Page has watched Jon for the past three years, and have come to respect him in the ring and out. A hell of a champ, a father, a husband, and there have been times when he looked at Jon and saw the kind of man he wanted to be.

We see MJF in the crowd, watching, and the crowd LOVES HIM.

Page tells him to listen. Jon wants to call him a kid? IS he a kid to Jon?

Moxley: “That’s exactly what I think about you.”

He wants Page to take the shot next week if he gets it. He doesn’t think Page has the guts to pull the trigger, though.

Page says maybe hes not the same guy he was last year. He hesitated in May. He won’t next week. His old friends have disappeared. For all that he did, he is left with nothing. He is NOT the same. He’s angry, frustrated, cant sleep at night, depressed, the meds aint working, but he is still here because he is a man. He’s 31, a former champion, he’s watched his family be lowered into the ground, and has brought new life into the ground. He’s a husband, a father, been beaten over and over and he keeps coming back because he is a man, damnit. (he punches himself a few times for good measure).

MJF is now eating popcorn while watching and nodding along.

Page knows what he’s gotta do next week, and he doesn’t care if Jon’s sister is there, if his mom is in the crowd, he will beat him within an inch in his life to take back what should have never slipped away. Look at him now. He has nothing but a shot and his word. Tuesday, he takes his shot, and tonight he gives us his word – he will be the next AEW World Champion.

MJF gets a chant! GAWD DAMN he is over….lol.

He came to tell Jon this face to face, man to man.

Page drops the mic, looks to leave, Jon smirks as Page leaves with a nice shiner on his forehead.



Match 4: ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match

Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho

Jericho offers his hand for a shake, but Bryan kicks it away, ducks under a right hand, and rolls Jericho up for 1..2.NO!!! Uppercut from Bryan, chop from Jericho. They go back and forth a few times, Bryan with some headbutts, punches against the ropes, knees and a whip, reversed, Jericho hops up for a dropkick but Bryan holds the legs and catapults Jericho to the outside. Bryan hits the ropes. Suicide dive to Jericho! Bryan sends Jericho into the ring. Headbutt from Bryan. Bryan with right, left, right, kick all in the corner, another kick, he lcimbs up and lokos to count. He gets to about 9, and Jericho reverses and gets his own beatdown. Bryan with a chop, another, another, anther all the way across the ring. Kicks to Jericoh. Jericho with a chop, sending Bryan all the way back to the other corner. Jericho sits Bryan on the top rope. Jericho climbs, he’s standing on the top rope, he gets a 9 couint and a rana to Bryan off the top rope!!!!

We are BACK and Jericho has Bryan hurting on the outside. He chops Bryan a few times then whips him into the barricade. Jericho sends Bryan into the ring at 4. Jericho to the top rope. Bryan clips the legs. Right hand to the head. Butterfly suplex off the top!!! Bryan tries for the LaBell Lock! He gets it!!! He elbows the sides! Bryan yells for Jericho to tap! Menard flips out on the outside. Jericho gets to his knees, turns into the hold, hits some rights, hooks the legs, looks for the Walls! He ets em!!!! Bryan tucks the shoulder, turns to his back, hooks the ankles, traps him and gets some punhes down to the stomach, then some forearms to the face!!!! Bryan grabs the legs, turns for a Walls of Jericho from Bryan!!!!! Jericho turns, rolls Bryan up, gets a 1..2..NO!!! Huge kick from Bryan! 1..2……NO!!! Jericho on his knees. Ryan hook his arm, drops an elbow to the chest of Jericho over and over and over and over but Jericho hooks the arm, stands with Bryan on his shoulders, Death Valley Driver!!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Jericho goes for a Lionsault, misses!! Bryan to the top rope! Diving knee!!! Bryan back up to the corner, dives off with another knee!!!!! Bryan to the top again!!! He goes for a third, but Jericho hits a Codebreaker midair!!!! Jericho covers for 1..2….NO!!!!

Both men on their knees. They trade blows till they stand then trade chops. Whip to the corner by Jericho, Bryan hops over Jericho, hits the ropes, ducks under a Judas Effect, roundhouse misses, Jericho shoves Bryan into the ref!!! Bryan hits the corner, both men run. DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE!!!

Menard goes to the ref, then grabs the title. He slides it into the ring. Jericho is up, he waits for Bryan to stand, checks on the ref, Jericho waits, Bryan pulls himself up, Regal says Bryan made him promise not to get involved.

HERE COMES DANIEL GARCIA!!! He runs down the ramp, into the ring, rips the belt way from Jericho, Jericho is shocked, shoves Garcia, Daniel shoves HIM, running knee from Danielson!!!! Bryan stands proud, looking to end it but…

DANIEL GARCIA WITH A BELT SHOT TO THE HEAD OF BRYAN DANIELSON!!!!!

Parker rolls the ref into the ring. Bryan is OUT. Jericho crawls to cover. He shoves the belt out of the ring, covers, and gets a 1…..2…….3!!!!



Winner: Chris Jericho

Lordy that was a banger, even with the cheap endin. It all worked incredibly well.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 14:38

Down the ramp come Yuta, Claudio, and Regal. They go straight for Bryan to check on him as JAS leave the ring.

Backstage, Nyla is with Vickie and Renee, wearing the title. Renee will not call Nyla the actual champion.

Nyla says isn’t she though? She knows Renee is new, but possession is 9/10ths of the law, and she is the law.

Here comes Anna Jay. She tells Nyla parading around with the title, acting like it’s hers. How bout she and Anna Jay fight Friday so she can take the belt and walk around and show her and Jade how a real champion looks like.

Nyla is down with the getdown.



Match 5: Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

Jamie and Hikaru to start. Jamie with a hard chop against the ropes. Shida hits the ropes, dropkick, tag to Toni after sending Jamei into the corner. Storm with an uppercut, attacks the back hard. Over and over with the beatdown. Toni hits the ropes, huge kick to Jaie. She lifts Hayter, sends her into the corner, running uppercut. Jamie drops, Toni with the hip attack attempt, but it’s Britt who stops her by holding the boot. Jamie with a huge kick. Stomps from Hayter.

We are back and Shida whips Britt into the ropes, then into a knee! Shida corners Britt, attacks with elevated punches, Jamie walks over to stop the barrage, but Shida hits her with a right hn lifts her up with a suplex into the ring. Dang. Britt with a kick, tries for a swinging neckbreaker, but Shida escapes and hits a suplex onto Jamie! Shida off the 2nd rope with knees to Birtt! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Shida with a spinning kick, but Britt shoves her into a backbreaker! Toni in and Jamie tries it again, but Toni hits a bulldog. Britt there to spin Toni into a spinning neckbreaker. Britt calls for the glove. She puts it on, turns to Shida. Shida with a right, one for Jamie, one for Britt, one for Jamie, she hits th ropes, double superkick to Shida!!! Jamie with a HUGE CLOTHESLINE!! STOMP TO SHIDA!!! Cover from Britt for 1..2….NO!!!! Toni breaks it up! Jamie grabs Toni, Toni sends her to the outside. Britt rushes the corner, Toni with a tornado DDT to Britt!!! Shada with a sliding elow, Toni locks the head, Storm Zero! Cover from Shida for 1..2..NO!!! Jamie shoves Toni into the pin! Headbutt from Toni! Toni dives out of the ring onto Jamie!! Shida grabs Britt, inside cradle from Britt!!! LOCKJAW TO SHIDA!!!!!!! SHIDA ROLLS INTO A PIN! 1..2….NO!!!!

Britt screams, goes for a right, Shida hits a right hand, Shida with a front supelx, britt rolls up for 1..2.NO!!! reversal! 1..2..NO!!!! Another reversal from Shida! 1…2…3!!!

Winners: Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida

A solid outing from the ladies, one that near the end really made me clamor for just a little bot more. I felt like they were about to kick it into another gear but ended it short.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 8:23

We come back straight to the main event!



Match 6: All-Atlantic Championship Match

Orange Cassidy vs PAC

Orange goes right for the Ornge Punch, but Pac dodges and corners him, hits an uppercut. Pac knocks the fuck outta Orange! He then picks him up to his knees and puts his hands in the pockets himself! Pac mocks Orange with the soft kicks. He then revs up, revs up more, revs up even more!!! Lol. Crowd loves it, goes to kick, but Orange with a dropkick!! Orange kips up!! Suicid dive but Pac catches him!!! He locks the head and deadlifts into a FALCON ARROW ON THE FLOOR OUTSIDE!!!

So we come back to Orange Cassidy opting to roll down the ramp while the ref tries to count him out and Pac awaits him in the ring. Ref hits 9 and OC hops int othe ring. Pac locks in the Brutalizer! Orange fades, knocks out, revitalizes, and grabs the rope to break the hold! Pac is pissed! He leaves the ring to grab the title, but Bryce is there to tell Pac not today, this aint’ happening. Orange with a suicide dive! He goes into the ring, dives through the ropes. DDT!! THAT LOOKED SO SICK!!!!! Orange sends Pac into the ring. Another DDT! Orange Punch!!!! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!!!SO UCKING CLOSE!!! Orange to the top rope! Pac rolls to the apron. Orange sits on the top rope, approving of Pac’s escsape. Orange dives off the top rope, Pac kicks him in the gut, sets him up for a powerbomb. BEACH BREAK TO PAC!!!! OC removes the pad! Orange to the corner. ORANGE PUN-NO!!!! Pac counters, hits an awkard bridging suplex! Rolls this into a Brutalizer! Pac’s ear is dripping blood! Orange rolls to the ropes an dbreaks the hold!!! Ref holds it till 4! Pac is pissed. Pac leaves the ring, going for the hammer again! He grabs it! IT’S DANHAUSEN THERE TO STOP HIM!!!!! He goes to curse Pac, Pac hits him with a right. Pac turns to realie Bryce is there to stop him again. Bryce tells him to drop the hammer, Bryce takes it from him. Pac grabs ANOTHER ONE FROM UNDER THE RING!!! He enters the ring, turns, ORANGE WITH A RIGHT HAND TO THE JAW!!! ORANGE HAS THE HAMMER!!!!!! ORANGE SCREAMS IN FRUSTRATION!!!! DOES HE WANT REVENGE? DOES HE WANT THE TITLE?!?! HE HANDS THE TITLE OVER AND PAC ROLLS IHM UP!!! 1..2….N!O!!!

ORANGE PUNCH FROM ORANGE CASSIDY!!!

HOLY FUCK IMMA POP!!! ORANGE PUNCH!!!!!

COVER!!! 1…2……3!!!



Winner: Orange F’n Cassidy!!!

HOLY BLEEPING BLEEP BLEEP HE BLEEPING WON A BLEEPING BLEEP! Wait, I can say belt here, right? My boy OC did the thing! Title win aside, this shit was magnificent. Way to go Pac for selling the shit out of some DDTs, for Orange proving he’s way more than just a gimmick, and for this main event. Eat your heart out, Barley, my boys a champion!!!

Total Rating: ********** (aka The FU Meltzer Rating)

Match Time: 11:18

End Show