Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.7.20  

We start AEW with the roster talking about Jericho’s influence and their favorite moments. Of course, they all happened in AEW, which I get, but also seems odd to celebrate 30 years by mentioning the past one year.

Tazz and Starks are ringside. Miro and Kip are playing an arcade game; which is rude and somewhat nonsensical, but we’ll see how it comes in to play – or if it does.

We are, in no way, starting off slow, because Hobbs v Cage happens…NOW!!!



Match 1: FTW Championship Match

Brian Cage vs Will Hobbs

Right hand from Hobbs. One from Cage. They shoulder tackle, neither one falling, right from Hobbs, he hits the ropes, leap frog from Cage, running back elbow, and Hobbs is off he’s feet. He’s right back up, though, and hits one of his own to cage. Hobbs goes for a suplex, Cage reverses, Hobbs reverses, Cage reverses, hits an elbow, Hobbs off the ropes, crossbody. Pin for 1…2….NO!!! Hobbs in the corner with right hands. He mounts and punches down hard but Cage is there to pull his head through and kick Hobbs into the corner. Cage with Hobbs on his shoulders, drops him face first. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! HUGE CHOP in the corner from Cage. Hobbs brushes it off and hits some rights. Kick from Cage. Whip to Hobbs. Reversed, hop over and a roll thrugh and a dropkick. Cage doesn’t cover, much to the chagrin of Tazz. He lifts Hobb. FALLAWAY SLAM! Standing moonsault from Cage. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Hobbs in the corner, kicks out of it. Clothesline. Another. Battering ram from Hobbs! He’s up, Cage on his knee. Cage with a kick, Cage off the ropes. POWERSLAM!!! 1…2….NO!!!! Cage turns, POWERBOMB from Hobbs!! Cover for 1…2..NO!!!! Cage rolls out of it. Cage with a crazy ass Pumphandle into a faceplant, looking sick while Starks hushes a “come on, Cage.” Love that. Cage gets Hobb on his shoulders. F5! 1…2……NO!!!!! Cage is mad, gets the fireman’s again, elbow from Hobbs, switch, GERMAN FROM CAGE!! HOBBS IS UP!!! GERMAN FROM HOBBS!!! They hit the ropes, both men crash in the middle of the ring!!!! Both men meet in the middle of the ring. They exchange blows, Cage misses a lariat, SPINEBUSTER from Hobbs!!! Hobbs ot the top rope. He goes for a FROG SPLASH!

Cage rolls out of the way! Locks the head, lifts up for a up…noooooo! He curls the head in and slams Hobbs down in between his legs!!! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Brian Cage

There’s a lot to unpack here, but I’ll try to keep it short. The first thing I noticed was that there was not a single resthold in this match. Not a single moment of pause outside of the guys getting up. Second thing I noticed was how evenly matched they both were, yet the veteran obivoulsy coming out on top. Last thing, was commentary adding a little bit of humanizing into Hobbs by mention of his brother. The common thread was that NONE of this seemed force, all of it was welcomed, and every piece added to the awesomeness of this opening contest. Ok, that wasn’t short at all.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time:9:03

Starks heads down to the ring to celebrate with his homie. Tazz on the mic, he tells his peeps not to touch Hobbs. He wants Hobbs to pay attention. He calls Hobbs impressive. He fought his ass off. Now, he has options. Option A: take Tazz up on his offer to be part of Team Taz, or Option B: Say no to Option A and Starks and Cage beat the hell out of him.

Hobbs stands in the corner, but he won’t need to answer, because out comes DARBY!!! Cage leaves the ring, Starks does, too. Darby stares down Cage and Starks as the boys leave.

Tazz screams at Darby that he’s going to learn not to stick his nose in grown folks business.

We got some celebs to congratulate Jericho, including Slash, Dennis Miller, Tanahashi, Ted Irvine, and Bully Ray who looks like he just does a spit take.

Archer gets a video package/promo warning Moxley that he is not like the others. Moxley has no chance. He has had a lot of time to prepare for Archer, but it will not be pretty.

Crap, an Angelico match. I’m not going to know a single move name, am I.



Match 2: AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hybrid2 vs FTR

Dax and Evans start, Evans runs up Cash sloppily and kicks him off the apron. Pin for 1..2.NO!!! Rollup for Dax and a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Kick to Dax, Evan on the apron, spins and hits Dax, then goes after Cash. Angelico got a tag, flies off with a crossbody for 1..2.NO!!!Angelico slides under the legs of Dax, goes for a submission, but Wheeler reaches in and pulls Dax out of the ring. Cash tries to make Billy Gunn flinch. They grab their belts, but Angelico goes for a crossbody. FTR catches him! Evans dives off the top rope onto everyone! JR wonders why. Evans sends Dax into the ring. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Body slam to Dax. Evans to the top, Tully distracts the ref! Cash crotches Evans! Dax with a dragon screw off the top rope! Evans leaves the ring. Dax follows and drops the leg onto the barricade!

We go PIP and Cash is tagged in. He stomps Evans, pulls him into the center, onto the shoulders, and just crashes him into the corner. Tree o Woe to Evans, and Cash and Dax double team with some right hands. Tag to Dax. He chops Evans in the corner then works the lef leg. Ref is distracted, so Cash pulls at the leg, then tells the camera man to shhhhh. Evans with a roll up but Dax rolls out, grabs the leg and pulls at it towards the forehead of Evans. Ouch. Tag to Cash who continues the work on the leg, covers for 1..2.NO!!!! Angelico comes in to stop the pin, but the ref holds him back as Cash sends Evans into the corner and punches the back. Cash with a snapmare. Kick to the back, of course. Cash drops a knee onto his own knee. Another one! Cash trips Evans down and goes for a Figure Four. Evans kicks Cash away. Tag to Dax. He comes in, stops a tag, catches a kick, and Jack kicks him away. Dragon Screw! Single leg crab. Evans with a rope break. Dax tries to drop Evans knee to his knee, but Evans turns it into a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Cash. Cash in, tries to punch Angelico, but Angelico dodges. TAG FROM EVANS! Angelico in to drops Dax. He grabs the ankle of Cash and spins!! Leg lock and a choke to Dax. Cash dives onto him, but Angelico grabs him for the same submission. He’s got both of them! Cash and Dax reach the ropes. Whip to Cash, Tag from Evans. Cash runs, Evans kicks, Angelico catches him, Evans flies off the top with a stomp! Kick to Dax on the apron. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Evans tags Angelico. Angelico assists Evans with a 450 splash! Cover from Angelico for 1..2…NO!!!

The Young Bucks are watching backstage.

Tag to Evans, Dax pulls Angelico to the outside. Cash punches Evans on the apron. Tag to Dax. Dax rolls through, German, Cash with a Full Nelson for a dragon suplex! Jackknife from Dax into a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Nice. Elbows to Dax and Cash. Swinging kick to Cash, but Dax hits him with a right hand. Dax sits Evans on the top rope Lock up from behind, but Angelico distracts. Evans elbow Dax down to the mat. Evans stands, goes for a whisper in the wind, but looks like he completely misses. Evans tries to recover with a moonsault. 1..2..NO!!!! Cash reaks it up. Angelico in to sweep the leg on the apron, Cash moves, Angelico kicks, hits the ropes and dives over the top rope, but Cash moves!!! He locks up Angelico and drops him face first onto the apron! JESUS! Evans rolls over the back of Dax, kicking Cash off the apron. Evans rolls up Dax and stacks him up for 1..2.NO!!! Dax kicks out. Evans with a jumping kick to Dax. But Dax hits a right hand. Dax with a double underhook into a Tiger Driver. 1…2…..NO!!!Evans kicks out of the corner, Dax catches the left, flips Evans up, grabs the head, and sits him to the top rope.

Tag from Cash. SUPERPLEX TO EVANS!!! CASH WITH A SPLASH! COVER FOR 1…..2……3!!!

Winners: FTR

What a doozy. Admittedly, that first two minutes was a bit sloppy on the part of Hybrid2, and Evans missing the flipping leg drop or whatever didn’t serve well, but they tried to

Total Rating:

Match Time:

Backstage, The Young Bucks Superkick the camera man, and I still don’t care.

We then get a photo shop job of FTR as weenies on the screen.

Out come The Best Friends, who have t-shirts of FTR as hot dogs. Trent wonders if FTR gets the joke. They’re wieners. Weenies, even. Best Friends say they’re booked for a title shot next week.

FTR attacks, but Best Friends escape and try to attack, only for FTR to leave the ring. Best Friends grab the titles and hold them in the air. They lay them down for Dax and Cash.

THE BEST FRIENDS HUG!

MJF wants to talk about heroes, and how people say never to meet them. He disagrees. The first time he got his big first brush of being a real star, Jericho walked up to him and said, “you’ve really got something.” Jericho told him to keep it up, don’t stop, and keep studying. Take little nuances from others that he looks up to. MJF took his finger and pointed at Jericho. He’ll never forget that. MJF tells Jericho he is proud and inspired. He may or may not show up out there tonight to congratulate him.

Shaq and Gene Simmons and Don Callis and Lars Ulrich and DDP.

We’ve got a doctor ringside, and we also got Greg “The Hammer” Valentine in the crowd to watch this match go down.



Match 3: TNT Championship Match

Cody Rhodes vs Brodie Lee

Lee tugs on the chain. Silver is on the apron. Cody uses the taut chain to help him fly over to Silver, knocking him off the apron. Lee drops Cody, then drops an elbow. He kicks the back of Cody. Body slam to Cody as Schiavone talks of 83 and the collared match that year. Silver, apparently, is busted open. He drips blood from his forehead as Lee sends Cody into the corner. Kick from Cody. Clothesline, but Lee won’t go down. Another one. Kick from Cody. Drops and a punch to the jaw. Cody runs up the corner, but Lee is up and pulls Cody down off the top rope! Lee rolls to the outside. Silver has wiped his forehead. Lee moves Silver out of the way and drags Cody out of the ring by the chain! Cody falls to the outside. Lee lifts Cody and sends his face into the apron. Shit. Lee grabs a chair and sits Silver onto it. Lee yells at Silver to stay. DROPKICK TO SILVER FROM CODY!!! Lol. Ouch.

Back in the ring, Lee drops Cody hard. Anna Jay comes to help Silver. Lee yells to get Silver out of here. Lee grabs the chains and wraps it around Cody. Cody is bleeding. Lee rolls outside, grabs Cody, and drags his head over the apron. Elbow drop to the head. Lee rolls Cody into the corner, chops him, then drops him. Whip to Cody, Cody slides under, pulls the chain and low blow to Lee! Cody with a Side Russian Leg Sweep using the chain. Cody waits for Lee to stand, which he does, but Lee also leaves the ring. Cody dives with a suicide dive! Lee sends Cody over the barricade, then pulls Cody into the barricade. Again. Lee goes for a third, but this time he pulls Cody hard enough to fly over the barricade!

Lee gets Cody to the apron. Cody with a right, he is shoved down, Cody pulls the chain, and Lee off the apron. CUTTER FROM CODY!!!

WE go PIP and Cody rolls into the ring and pulls Lee into the ring with the chain. Lee on the apron. Hard right elboe to Lee. Right hand from Lee to Cody. Cody with a Disaster Kick. There’s a table nearby! Lee doesn’t fall into it. Cody stands to the apron. Cody drops right hands Cody underhooks, lifts, OH SHIT HE DROPS LEE INTO THE TABLE HEADFIRST!! LEE IS BUSTED OPEN! Cody rolls Lee into the ring. Cody follows. Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Lee is COVERED in blood! Cody is up first. He’s in the corner as Lee stirs and reaches for the ropes. Cody screams for Lee to stand. Lee does. Right hand with the chain covering his fist from Cody!!! He hooks the arm, Front suplex!!!! Cody whips Lee with the chain. Cody punches the forehead. Again. The ref turns to the doctor, the doctor okays the continuance of the match. Cody mounts, wraps the chain around the ring post, then chokes Lee up with it! Fist to the forehead. Lee sends Cody over the top rope, and Cody heads down to the mat. Lee pulls on the chain and hangs Cody!!! Cody stands on the apron, turns, and rolls into the ring. Lee pulls him into a huge slam! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Lee punches the forehead. Ref checks on Cody. Lee tosses a chair at Arn. Arn is pised. He enters the ring, pushes the ref away, but out comes this dude only to get a Spinebuster!!! Lee goes after Arn. Cody rolls Lee up! 1..2…NO!!!! Kick from Cody. Kick to the head of Lee. Cody punches Lee in the forehead. Right hands to the gut. Another to the head. He’s beating the hell out of Lee with the chain! Punch to the fist of Lee! Ref checks on Lee. Cody lifts Lee. Snapmare with the chain. Cody chokes up Lee. Cody to the top rope. Moonsault to Lee!! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Kick from Lee. Another kick to the head, a kick ot the gut. CROSS RHODES!!! PIN! LEE DOESN’T EVEN LET THE REF HIT ONE!!!!! Cody stands first. He hooks the arm, spins and gets Lee onto the back of Cody, but he can’t quite lift him. SUPERKICK FROM LEE! Another kick to Cody’s chin! POWERBOMB ONTO THE CHAIN!!!!! 1…2……NO!!!!!

Cody rolls to the outside! Lee pulls Cody into the barricade! Cody returns the favor! Both men roll into the ring. Cody to the top rope. Lee punches the forehead. He splits the legs of Cody. Lee to the second rope. He locks the head. SUPERPLEX TO CODY!!! Both men down. Ref hits 4. Lee to his knees. Cody to his knees. Cody drops Lee into the mat. Again. Cody with a left. He hits the ropes,, Lee turns him mid air. FULL NELSON SLAM!!! Lee stands. Turns. Goes for the spinning discus, Cody rolls over it, lifts and drops Lee!!! Cody grabs Lee and pulls the chain across his teeth!

Cody wraps Lee’s face with a chain, then drops an elbow to the face. Again. Another Cross Rhodes!!! Cover for 1..2…..3!!!!



Winner: Cody Rhodes

Holy shit. I have to admit, I feel like a part of me was TRYING not to enjoy this. I didn’t like the color so fast. I didn’t like the way Cody was being sold. I felt like the blood was pandering. Then, about ten minutes in, I realized that this wasn’t going to be just a little affair, and it was important – at least to Lee. The second half of this match just did not stop. I know Cody is trying to earn our respect, and I know sometimes it comes off as a bit too much, but he earned the promo afterwards, and he earned Orange Cassidy next week.

Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time:20:45

Out comes The Dark Order as Brandi and Dustin check on Cody.

Tony is here to interview Cody. He calls this a hell of a battle and congratulates Cody. Cody thanks us all so much. There is no feeling on earth like being able to perform and compete in front of a live crowd. From 15 to this moment, he has tried to reach across the aisle and feel our love. People suggested he take a dark path. He is sticking with us until the very end. It isn’t pandering. It’s his life’s work to be a pro wrestler. We have made this for him. What he wants to do is come to Anniversary next week, and defend this title.

Tony asks against who.

Cody says it’s a good question.

ORANGE CASSIDY IS HERE!!!!

Orange gives him a thumbs up. Cody turns to Orange. He puts his thumb up!

OOOOOOOO there’s a World Championship Tournament? I love tournaments!

Bakstage, Omega is asked how he feels about being a singles competitor. He says it feels great, and he can’t wait till he gets a shot at the title, and what better way than a tournament. Name a tournament, he’s won it. He’s going to win it. Periodt.



Match 4: Big Swole vs Serena Deeb

Hard lockup to start. Deeb works the left arm, wrist lock and Swole spins into it and locks her own. Deeb rolls out, keeps the hold, breaks it and grabs her own, sending Swole down. Headlock tke down, leg scissors, both girls up. Nice. Test of strength. Swole gets the upperhand, sending Lee own on her back for a 1 count. Deeb rolls her into a pin for 1…NO! Swole spins Deeb, with a wrist lock behind her, then she pulls the left arm across Deeb’s neck and drops her onto the knee. Swole with a right hand. Swole sends Deeb into the corner, but she comes out with a clothesline! Swole to the apron. Deeb pulls the leg. Dragon Screw. Swole slaps her leg, Deeb grabs the head. She spins for a neckbreaker onto the second rope. Hits it! Deeb pulls Swole into the ring Elbow drop to the inside leg. She turns Swole onto her stomach and locks the leg. Deeb drops down into a submission, then pulls back the arms of Swole! She rolls into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Deeb drops the arm of Swole onto her shoulder. Deeb pushes down Swole’s arms into a pin for 1. Deeb wrist locks, pulling the fingers back hard. Deeb drops the hand onto the mat hard. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Deeb works the left arm of Swole some more, dropping it onto the shoulder. Side Russia—-never mind, Deeb locks in the Octopus and we go to commercial.

Back from a break, Swole is shaking off a hit, stands, hits an elbow, clothesine to Deeb, another. Another right hand over and over, she misses a kick, ducks under a hit, HEADBUTT from Deeb! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Swole pulls the hair up and sends Deeb into the corner. Deeb sends Swole over the ropes. Kick to the head. Swole enters, bounces off the second rope for a cutter, but Deeb hits a backstabber!!! Cover fo 1..2….NO!!! Deeb drps Swole, looks to lock her up, but Swole rolls her into a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Deeb with a backslide for 1..2.NO!!! Kick from Deeb.

Deeb double underhooks, Swole lands on her fet, elbow to the face, Deeb hits the ropes and goes fur an uppercut, Swole bounces off, Deeb hits it, hits the ropes, kick from Swole. Headbutt! Spinning right hand! Pin for 1..2….3!!!!!!!

Winner: Big Swole

Deeb is a saint and we must protect her on all costs. Holy shit, this was a banger. I don’t even know if I recapped that correctly, considering the flurry of awesomeness that happened there at the end, but please do yourself a favor and watch rather than read. Holy shit.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time:8:34

Moxley is in an empty bar with a shot in front of him. He cuts a cool little promo for Archer, saying he’ll have to tear the belt off his dead body. And maybe he will, but like Archer always says…everybody dies.

Lance Archer, Kevin Smith, Eli Roth, Steel Panther, Ultimo Dragon, Paul Stanley, Gabriel Iglesias and Chavo Guerrero Jr all say what’s up to Jericho.



Match 5: Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs Chaos Project

Jericho and Serpentico to start. Serp works the arm, Jericho just punches the throat to stop all that madness. He chops Serpentico then gets hurricanranad to the corner. Serpy with a right hand, whip to Jericho. Whip is reversed, Serpentico kicks out, another hurricanrana. Jericho with a clothesline. Luther wants a tag, gets it, and in comes the crazy Uncle Fester. Jericho locks up, releases, and hits a chop. Luther with a chop. Jericho. The Luther. Luther hits the ropes. Big boot to Jericho. Clothesline to Jericho. Underhook toss to Jericho. Luther tags in Serpentico who dives over, stomps the chest of Jericho. Tag to Luther. They double team Jericho with a suplex then an assisted moonsault. Luther covers for 1..2…NO!!! Luther pulls back the face of Jericho to the hard cam. Luther chops Jericho, whips him into the ropes, Jericho holds the ropes as Luther tries for a move. Lionsault. Tag to hager. Hager with a right, another, another, Luther tries to get some of his own in. Hager hits the ropes, shoulder tackle, he screams, Luther screams. Shoulders into the corner. Hager runs into a kick. Luther runs, Hager locks up. Belly to belly slam. Hager pulls Luther, gets to the 2nd rope, Hager bomb, but Luther kicks Hager. Tag to Serpentico. Luther drops Serpentico onto Hager with a body slam onto Hager. Again. A third. Serpentico hits the ropes, double knees to the head of Hager. Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Right hand to Hager, again, Serpentico in the corner, high kick to the fce. He heads to th top rope, dives off and goes for a crossbody. Hager catches him. He slams Serpentico down hard. Hager tags Jericho. Hager boots the chest of Serpentico. Jericho enters the ring and stalls for a suplex. He hits it after some delay. Serpentico hits a right to the abs. Jericho chops Serpentico in the corner. Another. Jericho whips Serpy but Serpentico comes back with a DDT! Tag to Luther. He sends Hager off the apron. Clothesline to Jericho! Jericho to the outside. He goes over to Hager, Serpentico hits the ropes and Luther tosses him over the top rope with aback body drop onto Jericho, Hager, and Sammy. Luther to the top rope. He dives onto The Inner Circle! Luther grabs Jericho and sends him into the ring. Luther to the apron. He heads to the top rope. He dives off with a knee to the chest of Jericho. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Luther runs, Jericho holds the ropes, Luther to the apron, Jericho flies off the corner, Luther hits a clothesline. Luther wraps around the ringpost, slides off the apron on accident, hops back in and grabs the hair of Jericho. Luther with a bulldog move off the ropes. Cover from Luther for 1..2…NO!!!!

Luther rakes the eyes, Jericho kicks off the ropes, goes for Judas Kiss, Luther locks up with a German Suplex! He holds on, possibly for another, but lifts Jericho instead. Serpentico on the top rope. KNEES TO THE HEAD OF JERICHO!!! Luther covers for 1..2…NO!!! Hager there to stop it. Serpentico runs and hops onto the body of Hager. They tumble to the outside. Sammy tosses a bat into the ring. Luther catches it!!!! He clocks Jericho in the mid section.

Big Boot to Jericho!!! Cover for 1…2….NO!!!!! Jericho kicks out! Sammy on the apron. Luther with aback elbow to Sammy. Judas Effect. Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Chris Jericho and Jake Hager

I just can’t hop on the Luther train. In fact, I’m not even sure there is a train. Nonetheless, another win for Hager and Jericho is good considering what the plan is, long or short term. I’m not saying Luther doesn’t have a place, but he’s more of a AEW DARK wrestler.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:06

Sammy comes into the ring and hands Jericho a mic.

Jericho says thirty years in this business, thanks to all of us, and he just wants to say

MJF is here! He says to cut his music; this isn’t about him. MJF enters the ring. Wardlow has a present. Someone has a cover over them with Wardlow. MJF says he respects Jericho. The surprise person enters the ring with Wardlow. MJF says he wants to be a part of the celebration. He believes it’s time for this conversation to end, because it’s gift o clock. Wardlow, unveil.

It’s……..

Clownico Le Clown.

Clownico is holding another gift. Jericho grabs the gift, which is poster sized. MJF tells him to indulge him for a second. He tells Sammy he’ll get his jacket, he swears. MJF says due to Jericho’s inspiration, h will make a career defining announcement next week.

Jericho unwraps the gift, and it’s a framed photo of MJF.

Jericho smashes the poster over the head of Clownico and hits him with a Judas Effect.

Jericho tells MJF he hates clowns, and don’t ever interrupt him again.

Credits roll as everyone (heels only) comes out to celebrate. Lol. The credits are ALL JERICHO. Beautiful.

End Show