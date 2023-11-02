Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.1.23  

ADAAAAMMM!!!!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

MJF is backstage with Renee, who asks MJF who he plans to add to his team for the eight-man tag? MJF has a list of people but first, he’d like to talk to his buddy via video chat. Here is Adam Cole to tell MJF he is proud of him being the official longest reigning champion. He tells MJF to strongly consider Samoa Joe’s offer. MJF tells Cole that he’ll consider it, but more importantly, he’ll defend the ROH tag titles.

Roderick Strong rolls in to ask Cole if he seriously thinks MJF is NOT The Devil, because he seems like it to him.

Cole seems annoyed and hangs up.

AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy vs Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio tries for a kick, but OC is too fast. He does gthe OC kicks, Claudio catches him, lifts him up and slams him down. Claudio stomps the gut of OC, then hits a running boot to the face. Knees to OC. Hit hits a solid eight before an uppercut. Deyum. OC to the top rope! He dives! Claudio catches him and hits a huge backbreaker, then spins OC and drops him on the knee with a gutbuster. Claudio lifts OC by the ear. Knee to OC. Big chop from Claudio. Repeated kicks from Claudio send OC to the outside. Claudio exits and sends OC right back in. OC rolls all the way back out. Claudio follows. He grabs OC by the head and sends him into the ring, and there goes OC to continue to roll out of the ring. Claudio circles the ring, and hits a huge clothesline to OC as he exits the ring. OC sends Claudio into the ringpost! OC into the ring. Suicide dive! OC enters the ring and goes for another. Claudio catches OC and drops him onto the edge of the barricade!

Yuta is already ringside, and Hook makes his way down, but it’s the ref that breaks them apart and sends both to the back.

Claudio with a fireman’s on the outside. He walks up the steps then the corner. OC elbows out. He tries for a sunset flip, but Claudio holds on, then lifts OC onto the top rope. Claudio with a deadlift delayed vertical suplex!

We are back and Claudio corners OC with a bunch of shoulders. OC fight out of the corner with rights, gets Claudio reeling in the corner. They meet in the center of the ring and Claudio sends OC into the corner, then tries for a shoulder, but OC moves and Claudio is posted. OC with a running dropkick sends Claudio to the outside. OC dives through the ropes, grabs the head, and we get a DDT to Claudio! OC sends Claudio into the ring. OC to the top rope. OC flies! Claudio catches him! OC holds the head! Claudio lifts up for a suplex, but OC turns it into a Stundog! Claudio stays standing! OC hits the ropes, tornado DD—NO!!! CLAUDIO TURNS IT INTO A SWING!!! Sharpshooter attempt! It’s locked in! OC crawls! Almost to the ropes! Claudio pulls OC to the center! OC wont tap! OC rolls into the hold, onto his back, grabs Claudio’s head, but Claudio steps ove! He turns it into a Crossface, OC turns this into a crucifix! Claudio with the crossface again! Doesn’t even get a one! Claudio locks the armwith his leg, S-Grip to the head. OC rolls into a pin, gets a 1..2..NO!!! Claudio with a spinning uppercut! GOOD GOD! Cover! 1…2…NO!!! Claudio with elbows to the side of the face! Claudio calls for the finish but OC collapses. Claudio lifts OC by the pants, OC tries for a rollup but Claudio spins him, OC tries for another stunner, but Claudio holds on, locks in a Sleeper! CLAUDIO SPINS OC WITH A SLEEPER HOLD!!!! OC with the HANDS IN THE POKCETS!! HE walks up the corner. SLICED BREAD INTO a pin! 1…2.NO!!!! ORANGE PUNCH!!!! BEACH BREAK! Claudio rolls out of the ring!!! Ref starts the count. Ref gets to 8, and Claudio collapses! He stands and rolls in at 9.

OC stands in the corner, Claudio is seated in the center of the ring. THIS IS AWESOME chant. Kick to ClaudiO! Harder! Harder! HARDER!!!! STOMPS!!! Claudio gets up with a scream! HUGE RUNNING KICK!!! OC tries for the Orange Punch, Claudio catches him, tries for a short clothesline, but no OC hits the ropes, spins on the shoulders, DDT! Cover! 1…2…..NO!!! ORANGE PU-NO!

Claudio pops OC up, OC stands on the shoulders! He floats down and rolls Claudio up!!!! 1….2……3!!!!!!!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

My favorite wrestler of the WWE when he was there facing my favorite wrestler of AEW, what could possibly go wrong? This was balls to the wall action, and I loved every second of it, including the aftermath where Moxley just went ape shit on OC, and OC foolishly walked right into it. Man, what a start.

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: 17:05

Claudio watches on from in the ring, pissed but also a bit shocked.

Jon Moxley’s music hits!!!!

Oh fuck…

Moxley comes out through the crowd. Claudio watches on from in the ring. OC stands up hurting. Jon is in the ring with Claudio.

OC RUNS INTO THE RING!!! Moxley grabs him! Slams him down! BIG FISTS TO OC!!! Moxley with rights! Over and over, beating OC’s head into the mat! Jon with rights and lefts, hitting huge hammers!

Here comes security just as Jon locks in the Bulldog. Jon sends one out, Claudio grabs the other and tosses him outside of the ring. Jon back to OC. He hits huge fists to the head. A bite to OC, and it’s Claudio that grabs Jon by the waist and lifts him off of Orange, telling him it’s ok, that’s enough.

Jon leaves the ring. Claudio is left in the ring.

Backstage, MJF knocks on Kenny Omega’s door. CHRIS JERICHO opens! MJF asks for Kenny, and Jericho slams the door on him.

MJF walks a bit, and here comes Wardlow to slam MJF against a wall and choke him a bit before telling him that MJF took everything from him, and now he will take everything from him, when MJF least expects it.

MJF slams the clipboard down once Wardlow leaves, then picks it up in anger, and walks to see an extended hands with two fingers out.

It is The Acclaimed who tell MJF to pick them! MJF walks away angry, and Bowens tells Max they stood there hiding for nothing.

Moxley is backstage. He says Fenix kamikaze’d himself just to put Moxley down for three seconds, but OC just ran into it. That was his match, OC. He showed OC respect by letting him walk off after his match. Did he think Moxley was just going to be written off? He’s sick of it. Right now, he’s not doing too good, maybe it’s not even Orange Cassidy. Maybe he’s just the wrong guy at the wrong time in the wrong place, but come Full Gear, he will beat OC within an inch of his life and there is nothing OC can do about it, just because he can.

Damn.

Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Championship Match

Mogul Embassy vs The Elite

Page drops all three off the apron. Bishop is the legal man, but Page doesn’t care. He kicks him down, and in comes Toa and Cage. The Bucks dropkick them outside. Bishop is sent over the top ro the apron, Page bounces off the 2nd buckle and hits a lariat. All three men hop over the top rope onto their respective opponents.

Bishop and Page both in the ring. They wrap it up, until Page backs Bishop into the corner, Bucks hit a kick, Matt gets a tag, cannonball to Bishop. Tag to Nick. Nick to the top rope. Page and Matt hang Bishop on the 3nd rope. Swanton Bomb to Bishop and a pin for 1..2.NO!!!

We come back from a break and Page is readying for a Buckshot, but Swerve Strickland comes out to taunt Page.

Page tags in Matt and runs up the ramp to chase Swerve.

Nick is left to fight all three men in the ring. Superkick to Bishop, but Toa grabs him, only to be sent outside. Superkick to Cage from Nick! Another one for Bishop! Lariat from Cage on the apron! Cage grabs Nick, lifts him up with a suplex into the ring! Matt with rights in the ring to Bishop! Cage attacks as Toa comes in. Matt drops behind Cage, runs through, and gets spiked by both members of Agony!

A triple team to Nick sees him being launched into a powerbomb and a running knee to the face. Hard slam to Nick and Bishop covers for 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: Mogul Embassy

A nice continuation of the Page story. I don’t have many feelings for the ROH titles, so the loss didn’t matter too much to me, but it mattering to Matt the way it does was kinda cool.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:55

Backstage, Page appears to have gotten his hands on Strickland! Security divides the men as they should at each other from afar.

We head back ringside and Matt Jackson is PISSED. He tosses over the timekeeper table then grabs a chair and swings it against the ringpost a few times.

MJF is backstage. He is about to knock on Samoa Joe’s door, but thinks better of it and walks away. He sees Darby Allin’s door and grabs the sign. He writes, “EMO BITCH” on it.

MJF turns and The Acclaimed are there with a sign that says MJF Pick Us!” MJF walks away.

We switch gears to Adam Copeland who will be getting some interview time with Schiavone in the ring.

Adam gives props to Tony for all the stuff he does backstage, and gets the crowd to chant for Tony.

He says last week, Sting got in his face. He also said they go a long way back, and the fact is they do. Sting and he have had a lot of the same injuries. They’ve been a sounding board for each other over the years. He also respects Darby. He’s one of the linchpins of the company and foundations of this industry going forward.

Everyone wants answers. What will he do? Will he team with Sting and Darby?

Before he can answer, Christian Cage comes out with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

Cage tells everyone to shut up. He wants to paint a picture for Adam before he gives his answer. Cage will retire Sting at Full Gear whether he likes it or not. Haven’t seen Darby much lately, and if you have, you’ll notice his gimp arm that was caused at WrestleDream. He doesn’t need to remind Adam of his neck problems, and he’d hate for this fairy tale of Adam’s to turn into a nightmare, so he suggests Adam back down, or else Cage will snap his neck. He’ll do it, and leave Adam in a wheelchair to live undignified and his kids will sit there and tell him he used to be somebody.

Cage can tell this isn’t sinking in, so he sends Lucha and Nick into the ring. Adam makes short work of both. Cage enters the ring and realizes his homies are knocked out. Cage pulls himself up and here comes Lucha to attack from behind. Nick is up, runs and bounces off the 2nd rope with a cutter. Nick slides a chair into the ring. He grabs another one. We’re lookin for a Conchairto, but

STING!!!!! is here! He walks down the ramp. Nick runs up it. Right hand to Nick, he tosses Nick and Darby Allin comes running like a mand man to attack Cage!!! Adam sends Lucha out of the ring. Cage stomps Darby in the corner. Copeland in the corner. Cage stops the beatdown. He turns.

SPEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Adam with a mic. “You want to snap my neck? I’m going to beat your ass!”

He says it’s on, you stupid little son of a bitch. Sting and Darby were right, you guys want a partner, He’s their man.

Tony Khan is backstage with Nigel, and he’s got a huge announcement.

He brings up Wembley, and says his Christmas Tree at his parents has been up since July. He announces next year, August 25, 2024, AEW All-In.

Nigel says if you want access before the general public, sign up on Ticketmaster for a pre-sale.

In the ring are Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard. Looks like they’re in action against Jericho?

The music of Chris Jericho hits and he comes out with his bat. Hager and Co leave the ring.

Kenny Omega is here!

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega

Parker and Menard blind side Jericho and Omega and send Omega outside. They double team Jericho. Omega hops on the apron. Tag from Jericho. They double suplex Menard. In comes Parker and he gets kicked and whipped by both Jericho and Omega. Shoulder tackle sends him down as we go to break.

I come back just a tad bit late, but with enough time to see Parker swing a bat, Jericho ducks, hits Judas Effect, and gets the win.



Winners: Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho

A means to an end.

Total Rating: 1/2*

Match Time: 6:08

Callis is on the mic. He calls Omega and Jericho cockroaches. He says maybe we need to take it up a notch. Maybe this doesn’t get finished in a wrestling ring. Maybe it gets finished on the street. So if they got the guts, Street Fight in two weeks.

Kenny Omega takes offense to being called a dummy. Kenny says he’d hate to be a stupid head. If Callis wants a street fight, ok. Omega has a friend that is always by his side, and it’s freshly made for Ibushi.

Callis says he knows he’s not a dummy, and by his math, they are still a man short.

Omega says he’s out of ideas. Can Jericho help?

Jericho looks at Hobbs, and he remembers saying Hobbs is a big big man, but he’s got a friend that’s bigger. Callis says no one is bigger. Jericho says maybe not a normal man, but as big as Hobbs is, he’s not a giant.

WELLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!

Paul Wight is out in a singlet. HUGE Right to Fletcher, knocking him out. He calls for more. The rest of the fam is NOT down. Wight looks on seriously, scowling.

We come back and Kenny and Jericho are backstage. The Young Bucks are here too, and Matt is upset. What was the point of being together again if they don’t have each others’ backs. His biggest issue is what is this prick (Jericho) doing in here?

Love Chris, hate Chris, he is aligned with them against Don. Matt is pissed, tells them to enjoy the locker room and clean up when they’re done.

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Willow Nightingale vs Hikaru Shida

LOCKUP! Shida forces Willow to the ropes. Clean break and Shida with a go behind. Side headlock. Willow launches her away, then gives Shida a clean break. Shida is impressed. Another lockup. Willow with a side headlock. Rope work and Shida side steps a shoulder tackle. Willow side steps the rebound, hits a rollup for 1…NO!!! Big shoulder tackle but Shida kips up and says no. Shida with a tackle. Willow hits another, knocking Shida down. Low crossbody and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Fireman’s from Willow, Shida drops, sends Willow to the apron, running knee from Shida. Shida flies off the 2nd rope with a crossbody to the outside!

We’re back. Willow with a cartwheel. High boot to Shida. Willow whips, lifts, SPINEBUSTAAAAAA!!! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Whip and Willow tries for a lariat, but Shida hits a knee to that very arm. Elbow strike. Willow sends Shida down hard. Willow to the top rope. She flies. Shotgun dropkick to Shida, Shida rolls through with a scream. To the 2nd rope. Dropkick to Willow!!!! They end up on the corner. Shida with a Falcon Arrow off the top rope! Cover! 1…NO!!! Willow kicks out at one!! CHOP TO SHIDS!! Right hands! Double chop from Willow! Kick from Shida. Damn that kick was sick. They both hit the ropes, Willow with a POUNCE!!!! SHE DROPS THE STRAPS! DEATH VALLEY DRIVER! COVER! 1…2…..NO!!!! Willow tries for a powerbomb, Shida with a rana. Huge clothesline from Willow. Crucifix from Shida!! 1..2..NO!!! Another for 1..2..NO!!! Knee strike from Shida! 1..2……..NO!!!! KATANA! Cover! 1..2….3!!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time:

Shida shakes Willow’s hand, but Toni Storm’s music hits! She comes out and lays at the top of the ramp. Shida runs up the ramp, hits a huge knee to Toni, then chases her to the back!

The lights go out!

When they come back on, Julia Hart is behind Willow. Willow knows it. Turns, Julia extends her hand out.

Here comes Sky Blue to put herself in between the two of them.

Sky turns to Willow. She turns again. BLUE MIST TO JULIA HART!

MJF is backstage, seated against a wall, contemplating.

Here comes Acclaimed with a huge trash bag. They say they’ll team with MJF as long as he wears what’s in the bag. MJF looks and screams no. he has one more group to ask.

WE pan over to Jeff Jarrett and his goons.

MJF shows disappointed acceptance as he stares at the bag.

Renee is backstage. Roderick Strong screams her name then rolls in. They call Adam Cole on speaker phone. He tells Cole that Max didn’t even attempt to ask them to team with him. What a jerk. Cole tells Strong to shut up.

MJF is wearing pink! Complete with pink and black scarf! YEEEEEE

The Bullet Club Gold vs MJF and The Acclaimed

MJF wants White. White gets the tag. MJF rushes him and White jumps behind The Gunns. Tag to Bowens. Juice is he legal man. Side headlock from Juice. He hits a big shoulder tackle. To the ropes, hops over Bowens, Bowens leaps high, kick to the gut. Another kick. Fameasser to the back of the head! Bowens with a back eblow,chop, kick, and Juice is sent flying. The Birthday Boy Billy gets a tag. He enters the ring to give his son a side headlock. Austin tries for an arm drag, but Gunn lifts him, whip, Austin trips him up, Austin with a right, another, another, he dances some, and Gunn punches him in the face. Colten comes in to get some and Billy with some SUCK IT!!!! Crwod loves it. Jay White enters, wants to lock fingers, but kicks Gunn with a cheap shot. He chops Billy. Billy eats it and hits his own. Tag to MJF who runs after White, but he slides out with speed and grabs the the title. The Acclaimed all enter the ring to offer MJF some scissors! MJF turns, says no, and heads to the corner.

We are BACK and Bowens and Billy drop Colten with a back elbow then they scissor before an elbow drop! Cover for 1..2.NO!! Billy with a body slam to his kid. Tag to Max, who enters and splits the legs. Bowens calls for the scissors! Scissor Me Timbers! MJF seems unimpressed! They wanna scissor, all three calling for MJF to enter the ring. He does. He holds the scissors up, but All of BCG pull out a member of the face team. Colten stomps Max in the corner a few times. Jay pulls his nose back as the ref is distracted.

LET THEM SCISSOR chant.

After some outside of the ring shenanigans, we get White and Max as the legal men. Jay tries a bunch of covers, getting only two each time. Ma to the outside, and as the ref is distracted The Gunns go on the attack. Billy comes round and he gets sent into the ringpost. Bowens is hurting in the crowd. Only Max is left in the ring as the rest of BGC is on the apron. White grabs Max and mocks a scissors. He tries for a suplex, Max slinks behind, ducks under a right, tag to MJF, and Gunns and Juice enter the ring, with Jay holding back. MJF makes short work of all three, hitting body slams for all. Jay is on the apron, MJF chases, leave the ring, circles it, nearly cathes him, slides into the ring, Chop block from one of the Gunns. They whip Matt for Yuma, but MJF counters with a DDT! HE CALLS FOR A KANGAROO KICK! Juice is up!

KANGAROO KICK! Jay slides into the ring. BLADE RUNNER TO MJF! COVER! 1….2…..3!!!

Winners: Bullet Club Gold

That was fun.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:39

After the match, BGC try to attack MJF but Acclaimed enter the ring to save him by eliminated The Gunns and Juice. White is left in the ring with MJF. He has he title in his hands. He stands with it, staring MJF down. MJF struggles to stand. He pulls himself up by the ropes. MJF stands. Jay rushes to hit him, but Max Caster TAKES THE HIT!!!! MJF turns, realizing what happened. Bullet Club leaves the ring as The Acclaimed and MJF check no Max. Jay White stands tall at the top of the ramp with the title held high.

Max, all but laid out, holds his hand up high for some scissors. MJF slaps the hand away. Billy Gunn yells at MJF, after all Max has done, you better give them what they want. MJF stands in the center, fingers held high.

WE GET A FOUR WAY SCISSOR SHOW DADDY!!!!

End Show