Acero’s AEW Winter Is Coming Review 12.15.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Winter is….HERE!!!!



Match 1: AEW World Heavyweight Championship

Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Adam Page

The bell rings, and AEW chants are loud. I’m hyped. LOCKUP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING!!! Hangman corners Bryan, tries for a right, but Bryan dodges and leaves the corner. Boos as Bryan hits some jumping jacks. Knuckle lock and Bryan with a go behind, page reverses, fireman’s carry takeover. Wrist control, Bryan bridges out, spins, sends Hangman up and over on his back. Both men up as Bryan gloats. Bryan calls for a lockup, but is close to the ropes and locks himself up in them with a smirk. Bryan circles the ring. Another lockup, go behind from Bryan. Page drops his hips. Works the arm into a side headlock. Rope work and Page hits a shoulder tackle, but Bryan picks the leg. Page kicks him away, ducks a chop, and Bryan is happy about it, again. More jumping jacks. Bryan works the arm, dropping Page to his back and gaining wrist control. Both men up, Bryan pushes Page into the ropes, Page still has wrist control, ref breaks the hold, double chop to the chest, Page shoves, Bryan shoves back, Page again, and Bryan locks up behind the ropes to create separation again. Lol. Bryan is an asshole.

Another lockup, side headlock takedown from Page. Leg scissors from Bryan, kip up, side headlock takedown from Bryan, kip up, leg sweep attempt from Bryan, but Page kicks him dead in the chest. Nice. Bryan wants a handshake in the middle of the ring, but shoves Page when he gets close, then runs to the corner and locks up again in the ropes. Ref backs Page up. Bryan circles the ring, another lockup, go behind from Bryan, tries for wrist lock, gets it, Page elbows out, works his own, side headlock, into the ropes, Page runs over, catches Bryan mid-air and hits a body slam! CHOP TO BRYAN! Bryan picks the leg, works the ankle, spins Page to his stomach, pulls the leg against Page’s foot. Bryan drives the knee into the side, switches to the other side and gets another knee, then pulls back on the nose of Page. Lol, Bryan: “I have till five,” calmly. Bryan locks the leg, pulls back on the arms, looking for the special. HE GETS IT IN!!!! Bryan pulls back on the head, locks in a Dragon Sleeper! Page swings backwards, punching Bryan in the face. Chop from Bryan. Page is happy bout it. Another chop from Bryan. He gets a headbutt. Whip to the ropes, chop to Page, Page off the ropes with a chop of his own! Page corners Bryan, mounts with the punches, gets the full ten, drops down as the crowd cheers. Bryan picks the ankle AGAIN! He drops an elbow on the inside of the knee, then drives a knee into the front of he knee. Bryan pulls back on the foot towards his knee. Page kicks Bryan in the arm. Bryan with a modified Figure Four, driving kicks into the knee. He mounts Page and hits some body shots. Forearms to the face. Bryan stands proudly, arms out, to a chorus of boos.

Uppercut to Page. Whip to Page. Page runs back, kicks the chest of the bent over Bryan. He rushes the ropes, Bryan sends him to the apron, boot to Bryan through the ropes, goes for a Buckshot, but Bryan punches him down! Bryan hits the ropes, Page slides in, BIG BOOT TO BRYAN!!! Bryan to the apron, Page flies off th middle rope with a clothesline, and Bryan falls to the mat. Flying crossbody from page over the top rope! Bryan gets sent into the ring. Page to the top rope! Bryan is standing, Page flies. KICK TO THE STOMACH!!!! Knees to the chest and stomach of Page. Whip to Page, high knee to the running Page. Kick to Page, he’s under the bottom rope. Bryan grabs the legs! Catapult choking Page on the bottom rope! Bryan pulls Page through the ropes as he stand on the apron. Uppercut to Page, another. He locks the arms up and lays in on Page with the kick/chop combo! Bryan with some heavy knees, he drapes Page over the ropes, heads to the top. HUGE KNEE DROP OFF THE TOP ROPE TO THE BACK OF PAGE!!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

WE ARE BACK, and Bryan is pulling himself up by the ropes while Page stands in the corner. He turns, walks over to Bryan, chops him in the corner. Punch to the face, whip to Bryan into the corner, Bryan flips over, hits the ropes, ducks under, flies into the clutches of Page. FALLAWAY SLAM! Kip up! Bryan up in the corner. Chop from Page. Another chop. Whip to the corner, Bryan reverses, rushes the corner, Page lifts him and drops Bryan on the top rope dick first! Page with a springboard, CLOTHESLINE TO BRYAN!!! He rolls to the outside. Page hits the ropes! SUICIDE DIVE THROUGH THE ROPES!!!! Page pulls himself up to the apron. He heads to the top rope. MOONSAULT!!!!!!!!! Jesus, Page just floated in the fucking air! Page sends Bryan back into the ring. Running clothesline gets reversed as Bryan tries to lock in the LaBell Lock! Page rolls through, Bryan on the shoulders! Death Valley Driver to Bryan! Pin for 1…2…NO!!!! Page corners Bryan slowly, pulling him up for a chop to the chest. Page sits Bryan up in the corner. He hooks the legs on the outside. Page climnbs the corner. He’s up high, locks the head, Bryan sldies underneath and crotches Page! He climbs back up and drives some forearms to the back of the head! Page elbows Bryan down!!! Page with a MOONSAULT!!! BUT BRYAN MOVES!!!! CRADLE!!! 1…..2……NO!!!! Page tries for a surprise rollup, but Bryan shifts weight, goes for a LaBell Lock, Hangman rolls him up for 1..2..N!O!!! Page tries for a Dead Eye, Bryan stacks him for 1..2..NO!!!! ANKLE LOCK!!!! Page handstands out of it! Bryan with a running kick to the mid-section!!! Driving knee to the back of Page. Bryan grabs Page by the hair, lifts him by the chin. Chop to Page! Bryan hits the corner and runs with a dropkick to the face. Again! Goes for three, POWERBOMB FROM PAGE OUT OF NOWHERE!!! Cover for 1…2…NO!!!!! Page to the apron! He wants Buckshot! Bryan rolls out of the ring!!!! He hangs on the apron with a smile as Page re-enters the ring. Page with a dropkick through the bottom ropes! Page for the moonsault again! He heads to the top, BRYAN SHOVES PAGE AND HE FUCKING FALLS FORWARD WITH A FLIP ONTO THE APRON!! HOOLY SHIT! Lands shoulder first. Bryan leaves the ring. He grabs Page and shoves him into the ringpost! Bryan pulls Page’s arms into the ringpost as the ref screams for Bryan to stop. Bryan gets back into the ring and hits a Hogan Pose.

Page is bleeding! We’ve got color!

Back from another break, and Bryan hits a running boot to the face of Page, who was struggling on the outside. Bryan to the apron, he waits for Page to stand, and dives off with a flying knee!!!! Bryan punches the forehead! Right to the open wound! Bryan sends Page into the ring, drapes him over the apron. He hops to the apron, runs, drives another knee to the face!!!

Back in the ring, Bryan lifts Page in the corner. He punches the forehead hard, right on the blood. Ref counts along to the punches, and Bryan stops at 8, telling the ref he has 5. He pulls Page out of the corner and puts his face to the buckle. Bryan puts a boot to the head and we get an amazing shot of the blood seeping from Pages’ head. Holy shit. Bryan kicks the buckle into Page’s face. Ref heads over to Page to ask if he’s good to go. Page says yes, Bryan grabs the arm and drops it on his shoulder. He works the arm, drops the arm on the shoulder again. Bryan tries for a third, hits it, never letting go of the hold. Left elbow to Bryan, another, uppercut from Bryan, he hits th ropes, goes for a knee, but Page catches him!!! Goes for a Fallaway! GERMAN FROM BRYAN!!!! 1…2…N!O!!! CATTLE MUTILATION!!!!!! Page to his knees, tries to turn out of the hold, rolls over t othe ropes! Ref breaks it! Both men on the apron. Kick from Bryan. Another kick from Bryan! Another! A running kick, but PAGE MOVES!! BRYAN KICKS THE RING POST!!!! Page lifts Bryan and runs him into the post knees first!!!! Page takes the wrapping of the barricade off. Page locks the boot up through the guardrail and kicks it hard! Page rolls in to break the count, then grabs Bryan and rolls him back in. Page follows. Knee to shin, back body drop, Bryan lands on his feet, Page picks the leg, FIGURE FOUR TO BRYAN!!! Bryan rolls to the ropes. Page breaks it, and we get ANOTHER break! FUCK.

WE are back, and this is officially the longest match in the history of AEW Dynamite, and it doesn’t feel like it at all.

The boys trade hits in the midle of the ring, with uppercuts from Bryan winning the battle. He hits the ropes! Pop-Up! Page tries for a powerbomb, but Bryan rolls him up into a submission! Bryan gets the arm bar, but he rolls into….A TRIANGLE!!! Bryn punches the head, locking it. Page lifts Bryan and drops him hard with a powerbomb, but Bryan holds on to the triangle!!! Elbows over and over!!!The blood is dropping! Page rolls! He gets to the ropes! Bryan drops his knee pad, rubbing on his knee. He is showing some pain. He stands, grabs page by the right arm, drives his shoulder into it. Kick to the arm, he switches legs. Headbutt to the shoulders! Kick to the side, this time with the left. Another shoulder to shoulder, with Bryan taking a hit from it as well! TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER FROM PAGE!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Bryan stands in the corner, Page sits him on the corner. Chop to Bryan, HARD. AS. Fuck! Another chop. Another. Page climbs to the top, Bryan locks his head, Page stands, locks the head, Bryan punches, again, shoves Page off. Bryan flies , KNEE TO THE ARM!!! Bryan shoulder capture into a suplex! Pin for 1…2….NO!!! Bryan sends Page into the post headfirst. He sits Page up on the corner. Elbows to the back of the head. Bryhan locks up from behind on the top rope, BACK SUPERPLEX TO THE MAT!!! Cover from Bryan! 1….2…..NO!!! Bryan with a half nelson. He drives an elbow to the head. Page looks exhausted. Bryan looks frustrated. Elbow after elbow. Bryan pulls back on the hand of Page. Page escapes, reaches the ropes. Ref breaks it. Bryan kicks the back of the head of Page on the apron. Bryan heads to the apron. He locks the head, goes for a Gotch, lif—-no!!!!!! Page with DEAD EYE ON THE APRON!!!! Hangman grabs Bryan, Bryan crawls towards the table with the title. Page enters the ring. Bryan wants the time to chill. Page ain’t havin it. He heads to the top rope. DRIVE OFF THE TOP ROPE ONTO THE TABLE OUTSIDE!!!! Bryan hooks the head and we get another damned break!!!!

It’s PIP but we see Bryan expose the cement on the outside of the ring, then roll back in to break the hold. He comes back out and smacks Page around a few times. Bryan pulls Page over to the exposed cement. DDT ON THE CEMENT!!!

Back LIVE and Bryan has Page in the ring. Page with a surprise GERMAN!!! Kick from Bryan. Clothesline from Page, but his arm is hurting! He tries for another one, but Bryan is still standing! He waves no to Page, lol. Bryan eats another clothesline. He runs with a kick to the arm. Bryan with a huge running punt kick to the arm! Bryan sits Page up on the corner, pulling back on his head, trying to re-open the wound with some punches. Bryan locks up, tries for a suplex, HANGMAN LANDS ON HIS FEET!!! Rolling lariat out of the corner to the running Daniel Bryan!!! Both men down! Page pulls himself up by the ropes .Bryan is up. Right fom Page. Right from Bryan! Right from Page! One from Bryan! One from Page! Bryan drops to the knee. He is back up. HEADBUTT FROM BRYAN!!! ANOTHER! ANOTHER!!! Seems like a bad idea! Uppercut from Bryan, clothesline from Hangman, Bryan hooks the arm, rollup from page 1..2..NO!!! Bryan with a rollup for 1..2..N!O!!! German, but Page lands on his feet!!! Elbow strike from Page!!! Bryan doesn’t drop! Elbow from Bryan! Page tries one, but Bryan with a roundhouse to the side of the head!!! Another to the head drops Page! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!! Bryan grabs the arms of Page. HE’S GOING TO KICK HIS HEAD IN!!!! BOOT AFTER BOOT TO THE FACE OF PAGE! Bryan nearly exhausts himself. Bryan flips Page off and slaps him in the face.

We are at 56 minutes. RUNNING KN—NO!!!! DEAD EYE FROM PAGE!!! Cover! 1…..2…..NO!!!!! Page is standing. Bryan is down. Page stands above him, says it’s time to fucking end this. He grabs Bryan’s arm, the other arm! HE’S GOING TO KICK HIS FUCKING HEAD IN!!! Stomp after stomp over and over and over to Bryan’s face!!!! Page tosses the elbow pad! He is on the apron! BUCKSH—–NO!!!! LABELL LOCK!!!! IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FUCKING RING!!!! Page isn’t done! Bryan with a crossface! Another! Another! He locks the hold in again!! Page to his knees!!!! He pulls back on the face, Page punches the thigh!!! Bryan locks the arm again.

COWBOY SHIT CHANT! Page catches Bryan by the legs! Slingshot to Bryan! Bryan skins the cat! CLOTHESLINE TO BRYAN!!!! Page crawls to the apron!!! Bryan stands! BUCKSHOT LARIAT!!!!! BRYAN FLIPS OUT OF HIS FUCKING BOOT!!!! He crawls to cover but….

TIME LIMIT DRAW!!!

Winner: Draw

Son of a fucking bitch! I want so desparately to give it five stars because the only downfall of this match was out of their control – the commercial. I also have to sit with the decision to give it a time limit draw for a little longer before I accept that to be the best decision. I’m sure it is, because I trust AEW, but I would have loved Page takin it. This is personal bias, though, and as a match, this shit was BEAUTIFUL. There wasn’t one second where I felt it could have ended already, and I would have gladly went another 5-10 if they gave it to me.

Total Rating: ****3/4

Match Time: 60 Minutes



Match 2: Matt Sydal vs Wardlow

LOCKUP and Wardlow shoves Matt away. Kick from Matt, another kick, attacking the leg, misses a third to the face, but gets one to the back of the head. Matt with another kick, Wardlow is pissed, leg lariat, but Wardlow catches Matt! Powerbomb to Sydal! Another powerbomb to Sydal!

SPEARS ON THE MIC. Yells for Wardlow to pin him. Wardlow locks the head of Sydal. ONE MORE TIME quasi-chant. Another powerbomb to Sydal. Cover for 1..2..3!!!



Winner: Wardlow

I could do without Spear trying to goad the crowd into what they were most certainly going to do on their own, but I suppose that’s also he point. Just seems like a little manipulation towards something that has started organically.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:26

Spears enters the ring, says one and done, we don’t get paid by the hour, baby. It was a little excessive. THEN he smacks Matt with a chair. Spears gets a phone call, its MJF. He tells Wardlow that Max is going to need Wardlow to go pick up some champagne. Spears says he’ll drive, and he can just wear what Wardlow is wearing.

Malakai talks about makin a house strong in a video promo for us. Nice house, bruh. Apparently THE HOUSE is a religion of sorts that he has learned from, teaching him that through agony, The House will make them strong. He is christenin someone on their knees, drops a necklace on this person after putting whispering into the persons’ ear: “Now you’re so much more than a king.”

Ooooo, is it Brody?

Deeb and Shida is next. Deeb is out first. She tries to kick Shida as she enters the ring, so Shida shoots the kendo stick at her. Lol.



Match 3: Hikaru Shida vs Serena Deeb

Shida shoots Deeb to the mat then gets her to the corner for some punches. Shida with a dropkick drop Deeb. Deeb corners Shida with some punches, Shida shoves her, hits a running kick to the chest. Shida rushes the corner, hits a knee to the buckle, Deeb rolls out of the ring and grabs the leg, slamming it on the steps. She locks it up around the ring post and locks in a Figure Four using the post!

Back from the break and Shida is hitting some hard strikes to the chest. She eve shoves Aubrey away to continue the beatdown of Deeb on the back of the neck. Whip to Deeb, Deeb breaks the hold, Enziguri from Shida! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Shida to the top rope! Deeb drops her into the Tree of Woe. Deeb hops to the top rope and grabs the ankle, lockin it up! Ref breaks them up. Shida drops down. Deeb kicks her a few times in the back. Deeb removes the wrapping around the piece of metal between buckle and ringpost then hits a neckbreaker to Shida ONTO the buckle. Deeb locks the head in the middle of the ring. POWERBOMB! Cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Driving knees from Deeb into the head of Shida. Bridge from Deeb with a cravat from above . Deeb stands, holds the neck. Neckbreaker. ANOTHER!! FALCON ARROW FROM SHIDA!!!! Both women down. Axe kick from Shida! Backslide from Deeb, roll through, Deeb locks the hands behind Shida, Shida goes for a back body drop, Deeb reverses into a Single Leg Crab! Palm strikes from Deeb to the face as Shida turns around to her back. Deeb removes the top buckle. Oooo, she evil. Shida with elbows out of the corner, rollup to Deeb! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Reverse and a pin for 1..2..>NO!!!

Deeb nearly eats buckle, but stops it. Goes for a leg lock, Shida kicks, Deeb hits the exposed buckle! Shida with a pin! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Hikaru Shida

I feel like, even though it wasn’t an immediate follow, this was overshadowed by the opener heavily. Deeb and Shida can go, and they certainly put it out there today, with some vicious hits and energy, but I’m still trying to come down from the high, and this suffered just a bit because of it.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:21

Backstage, Tony is talking with Varsity Blondes about Black. How is Hart? Griff says she aint here besides them. Last week, Black interfered and attacked Julia. Lights go out, and he’s gone. Like a “real man” right? Griff calls him a coward, and he promises that he will bring the fight to Black.

Pillman tells Griff not to let Black in his head. Griff is pissed .He shoves Pillman, says if he wont fight this battle, he will. He tells Black he’ll break his jaw.

Not bad, Griffy.

Kingston is pissed off backstage, talking about 2.0, and says it’ll be him, PnP, Penta, and Fenix against 2.0 and whoever they pick. He calls Garcia an ugly man, says he’ll see them at Rampage. Don’t be scared.

MJF is here with his tag team partner the microphone.

He tells Texas that their daughter swallows. Maybe they’d like him if he was more like them: Anti-education, and pro-incest.

He addresses Punk. He only goes for low-hanging fruit? Well the second Punk got nervous last week, he just dissed the local sports team for ten straight minutes. So high-brow. He especially loved the part when he claimed MJF needed to stop running and face him like a man so he can get a title shot. MJF says he didn’t realize that an undefeated streak and underwhelming matches made you championship material, he thought that just made you the new Ryback.

MJF beat Hangman just like he’s going to beat Dante. He’s talented but in a lot of trouble. He’s not Punk, he doesn’t care about the younger talent. He is the only top talent that’s young that matters. He is about to be a three time Dynamite Diamond ring champion. He says Dante has the verbal ability of Helen Keller on Quaaludes. He says he can beat Dante with a headlock takeover. He doesn’t claim to be the best in the world, he just is.



Match 4: Dynamite Diamond Ring Match

MJF vs Dante Martin

Lockup, side headlock takeover and a pin for 1..2..NO! lol. Dante corners MJF. Ref holds him back. Kick from MJF, whip, he hodls onto the ropes, stomps the bck, and struts like Flair. Dante turns MJF and hits a right hand. MJF misses one, another, Dante hits one, another, side headlock. Reversed by MJF. Rope work and a shoulder tackle from MJF. Dante shows up and out with some flights, dropkick to MJF. Rollin 450 knee to the face. Jesus. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Dante to the top rope, looks to dive, but MJF rolls to the outside. MJF is able to send Dante to the outside the hard way. He leaves the ring and sends Dante into the barricade!

We are BACK and Dante is seated on the shoulders of MJF. Powerbomb to Dante! Cover and MJF uses the ropes for 1..2..NO!!! Ref sees the legs and kicks them off the ropes. MJF sends Dante to the corner. Sits him on the top rope. Dante from the outside, flips over the top rope, then freakin hops over MJF, causing him to roll outside. Dante hits the ropes. FLIES TO THE OUTSIDE!!! MJF rolls back out, Dante with a freakin tope over the corner post!!! He rolls MJF into the ring, MJF rolls right back out Dante heads in, flips over the top rope AGAIN ONTO MJF! He rolls MJF in, and MJF rolls out agai!!! He’s near the ramp! Dante springboards! Shooting Star Press! He misses most of it, but commentary sells it as a knee. He rolls MJF into the ring. Hard elbow to the face. Another. Dante to the apron, tries for a nose dive, but MJF moves out of the way. Dante corners. Hits a hard right. He mounts and gets ready to punch. He gets to eight. Leg Lariat in the corner. Whip from MJF, Dante hops over in th corner, rollup for 1..2.NO!!! Backslide from Dante for 1..2..NO!!!! MJF misses a right, rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Small Package for 1..2…NO!!! Side headlock takeover and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Dante with the leg scissors, MJF escapes, both men up, MJF misses, Sunset Flip from Dante fo ra pin. 1..2..NO!!! reverse. 1..2..NO!!! Dante leg scissors the head. SIDE HEADLOCK TAKEDOWN FROM DANTE!!!! MJF Counters fo 1..2…NO!!!! They go back and forth a few more times, MJF head scissors Dante bridges, MJF powers out and hits a Liger Bomb for 1..2…….NO!!!! Dante rolls to the outside. MJF grabs him and sends him back inside then hops on the apron. He flips off the crowd. Dante pulls MJF into the ring the hardway. Dante walks the ropes, nosedive moonsault. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! RICKY STARKS IS THERE TO PUT MJF’S FOOT ON THE ROPES!!!!

Dante stares Ricky down as he leaves. MJF with SALT OF THE EARTH!!! Dante taps!



Winner: MJF

They really gave Dante a chance to shine, but there was a good two minutes near the end there where a) the choreography was a bit too obvious and b) Dante’s stamina was waning, causing the necessity to slow down, but not the yearning to, and the struggle was real. I definitely don’t want to take away from the fact that the dude is a freak of nature, and he’s also super young, so this shit can be worked out.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:32

FTR come out to hoist MJF on their shoulders.

The lights go out.

When they come back on….

It’s sting and Darby! They attack FTR! Dax corners Sting, Darby shoots Cash. MJF with a LOW BLOW TO STING!! He rushes Darby and punches over and over. CM PUNK chant.

HERE HE COMES!!!! He’s got a bat! Punk rushes the ring, slides in, and FTR and MJF leave!

Punk with a mic, tells MJF to bring his friends next week. Six Man Tag next week!

Punk goes to Darby to shake his hand, Darby is hesitant to take it, but does so.

End Show