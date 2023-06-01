Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.31.23  

I watched All-Out in a movie theater, and watching a PPV in a theater for the first time really changed the game.

As for the show, I gotta agree with a majority of people who said that first half was kinda rough! Maybe it was the comfy seats and the darkness, but I damn near fell asleep during Cole and Jericho. That opener and double main event, tho….*chef’s kiss*

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

We’re in San Diego and nary a Mysterio in site!

Bryan Danielson is on commentary, and here come his homies, The Blackpool Combat Club making their entrance through the arena, then the crowd. Looks like we’re getting some more action from the bad asses.

Bandido is dressed like Chespirito! Lol. Sic.

So all six men enter the ring, but the Lucha Bros and Bandido superkick everyone out, then try for suicide dives. Yuta and Claudio were ready, though. They enter and uppercut/kick. Everyone on the outside, and Yuta is sending Bandido into the barricade while Moxley has a modified bow and arrow on Penta. Claudio is making short work of Rey while Yuta sends Bandido into the ring to officially start the match.

Blackpool Combat Club vs Lucha Bros and Bandido

Yuta starts with a cover getting 1..2.NO!!! Yuta lifts Bandido by the hair, locks the head, and hooks for a suplex, but Bandido blocks and gets his own, delaying for a while, and long enough for Moxley to enter the ring. Penta with a Superkick, Claudio in and Rey stops him. Superkick to both men. Bandido still has Yuta up while both Penta and Rey pull back on the arms of their respective opponents. Bandido gets to like a 60 count of this delayed suplex and finally hits it for a pni. 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Rey. He walks the tight rope and kicks Yuta, Penta drops Mox, Rey with a kick, Claudio in with an uppercut, Penta kicks him, then hits a backstabber to Claudio! Bandido wants the tag. Penta gets it. Hangman to Yuta, he flies with a crossbody, but Yuta moves out of the way. Claudio pulls Bandido out of the ring and hits a piledriver. Yuta stand alone in the ring.

We are BACK and Moxley corners Bandido with some rights. Hard whip to the corner, Bandido kicks out of it, uppercut to Jon, SPINNING TOSTITO CHESPPERITO!!!. TAG TO REY, TAG TO YUTA. Rey kicks off the ropes. Tag to Penta, superkick to Yuta from both! In comes Claudio, Penta with a slingblade. Penta lifts Claudio upside down in the corner, superkick, tries for a rana, Claudio shoots him off, ther’s Jon, and Penta hits a DDT!! Lariat from Claudio! Tag to Yuta. Tag to Bandido. They exchange elbow strikes back and forth over and over till the crowd applauds. Yuta bites the forehead, hits the ropes, but Bandido follows and hits a dropkick! Bandido shoots Yuta to the ropes, pops him up. CUTTER! Bandido to the top, Lucha Bros are in. Suicide flips over the top rope from Lucha Bros! Splash from Bandido! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Knee from Bandido. Bandido looking for 21plex, but Jon holds onto Yuta.

Claudio with an uppercut from the outside to Bnadido. Jumping knee from Yuta to Bandido! Elbow strikes to the chest! Seatbelt pin! 1..2…3!!!!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

A solid opener that woke up the crowd and got them into the show. The second half really took off, as they continue to prove that Yuta belongs amongst these behemoth stars. That delayed suplex was a bit over the top, but the crowd LOVED it, so….

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:58

Marvez is backstage with The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page. Matt says a long time ago, he told Page that he brings out the good in them. The BCC bring out the worst in them. He never thought the day would come when he would try to melt off the face of another man with an exploding sneaker but…hre we are.

Matt says not one set back will keep them down. Page says they are still standing and breathing. The BCC really tends to rely on the numbers game

Here comes Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. Uno asks Matt if he hurt their foot. Silver says Page is with his new friends, and they should leave.

Page looks to leave, but Marvez stops him and asks about the rumors that Kenny Omega has left t he country. Page says Omega is hurt and pissed and has left the country, but he’s gotta go.

He runs off, presumably to salvage his relationship with the Dark Order.

We are in the ring with Tony Schiavone who wants to talk to both Jay White and Juice Robinson. He addresses them as “Bullet Club Gold.”

They don either side of Tony, arms around him, and say that Double or Nothing was an amazing night. Jay bets Starks feels like he’s on top of the world right now, especially after eliminating him and Juice. Jay wants to remind everyone, including Starks, that he is not the International Champion. He lost the Battle Royal just like he lost to Jay.

Juice mentions FTR. They wanna know why Dax and Cash came to the aid to save sweet boy Ricky. It doesn’t make sense. There’s no way that FTR is friends with Ricky, because we all know Ricky ain’t got no friends.

White also knows that FTR are a couple of southern boys, so it’s safe to assume they’re a little bit slow. They also look pretty dumb, too. Have you heard them talk? They sound dumb, as well. He just didn’t think they were dumb enough to get involved in their business.

Here come the dummies now.

FTR</b comes out, and Jay and Juice say they know why FTR are down here – they’re here to apologize. They also wanna join Bullet Club gold.

Dax and Cash laugh this off.

Jay says if they wanted to join, they just needed to ask, just do it politely.

Dax asks for the mic, and Juice drops it on the floor. Juice with a cheap shot to Dax! Cash on the attack! He gets cornered by both men. Jay stomps him away while Juice grabs Dax, hits a DDT, then moves aside for Jay to hit Switchblade on Cash.

HERE COMES RICKY!!!

Ricky Starks slides into the ring with a chair. Jay and Juice run into the crowd. Ricky challenges Jay to a match next week.

June 17th, Collision is coming, and Tony has an announcement.

We see Tony with his mic, who is happy to be here in San Diego. Here’s here to give us some more info.

AEW Collision will feature…

CM Punk!

Trent Baretta vs Big Bill vs Swerve Strickland

Big Bill goes after Swerve, but Swerve slowly rolls out of the ring, leaving Trent with the big man. Bill misses a right, Trent hits a chop. Another missi n the corner, and Trent gets a side headlock. Bill lifts him, shoves to the ropes, misses a right, another, and Trent suicide dives onto Swerve on the outside. Trent sends Swerve into the ring, tells Bill to kill him, and stays out. Lol. Swerve goes for a right, Bill blocks, kick from Swerve. Whip attempt from Swerve, cant do it, Bill sends him, Swerve flips off the rebound and sends Bill into a chop from Trent. Big Boot to Swerve. Bill sends Trent into the corner, splash to Swerve, splash to Trent. Bill sends Swerve over the top, then pops up Trent, letting him crash. Big Boot to Trent!

We are BACK and Swerve and Trent are dukin it out on the apron. Swerve kicks, lifts for a fireman’s, Trent elbows out, tries to underhook, but Swerve elbows out as well. Bill goes for a Big Boot, but Trent pulls Swerve into the way, and he flies off the boot! Trent with a dropkick! Bill to the outside! Trent with a moonsault off the 2nd buckle! Swerve with a kick to Trent! He sends Trent back into the ring. Swerve to the top rope. Bill is up! GOOZLE!!! Swerve blocks, so Bill chops. Swerve sits on the top rope, Bill is on the 2nd rope. Swerve is up, too. GOOZLE AGAIN! Trent is up, chops Bill up. DOUBLE GOOZLE!!!! Swerve and Trent attack the neck! They collapse Trent and hook the head for a…DOUBLE SUPERPLEX!!!!

Trent and Swerve are left in the middle. Trent ducks under a right, half and half suplex to Swerve. He rolls out. Bossman Slam out of nowhere from Bill! Cover for 1..2.NO!! Swerve in with a kick to the chin! Cover for 1..2NO!!! Swerve rolls through. Flatliner to Trent! He heads to the top! Tries for a stomp, Trent moves. Knee strike to Swerve. PILEDRIVER TO SWERVE! Cover for 1..2…NO!! Bill stops it. Trent and Bill are on the apron.

Swerve flies in just as Trent sends Bill to the apron! Stomp to Big Bill from Swerve! Swerve rolls into a crucifix pin to Trent, rolls it up. 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

A good win for Swerve, and a match where everyone played their part well. Good shit.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 8:55

Kris Statlander gets an emotional video package about deserving it. She will prove this and have the best damned title reign anyone has ever seen.

The Acclaimed are here!

They have an interview with Renee at the top of the ramp. She gives them the floor. Daddy Ass says they did not win this past weekend, but everyone loses. His sadness comes from letting the people he cares about down the most.

Max says they were undefeated before House of Black. They are The Acclaimed and the people’s choice. Anthony says their goal remains the same. They were screwed out of tag team gold. They want gold back. Billy Gunn also, after over thirty years, deserves to hold gold one more time.

Schiavone is back in the ring, and here come Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita.

The crowd boos heavily, and Don sincerely hopes those boos are for Kenny Omega. He is the victim. He has done everything for Kenny Omega. IWGP Title – because of him. AEW Title – because of him. Omega chose his friends. Every morning, he gets up and has to look at the scar in his head. He blames Omega. She has destroyed his family, and maybe he lost a nephew, but he gained a son.

Don says Takeshita is the best athlete he has ever seen. He is better than Onoki, Muto, and Okana, and they will show very soon that he is better than Omega.

Takeshita with the stick. He goes in on Omega in Japanese. They will destroy The Elite. They will destroy Kenny Omega.

Don tells Kenny he’s going to build a new family, and it will cut The Elite out of All Elite Wrestling.

Damn…..the crowd HAAAATTTEEESSSS Don.

Nice.

Video package for Wardlow who challenges Luchasaurus, saying he’d be more than happy to finish the job.

Gates of Agony vs Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

Kaun attacks Darby as soon as the bell rings, and Liona works Orange in the ring. A whip sends OC on the apron. He tries to send the headinto the buckle, but Toa is SAMOAN DUDE! Darby enters the ring, hits the ropes a few times, but Toa with a huge crossbody. Where’d Orange go? Oh, he’s outside. Toa lifts Darby by the pants and tags in Bishop. Bishop and Toa trade slaps to hype each other up. Darby hits th ropes, tries for a coffin drop, but Toa just trucks his ass, sending him FLYING!

Brian Cage comes out with Prince and Swerve Strickland to watch the match.

Bishop and Toa have Darby in the corner. Chop to Darby. Bishop heads to the outside while the ref talks to Toa. Toa whips Darby, and Darby hits Bishop off the toss. Back elbow from Toa in the corner. Darby up kicks once, gets caught on the second. Toa flips Darby, he lands on the apron, hangs up Toa, but Bishop is there to whip Darby into the barricade then apron back and forth a fewe times. Toa runs from one side to the other, with a huge shoulder tackle to Orange Cassidy.

WE ARE BACK and Bishop has Darby seated on the top buckle. He climbs and hits a fucking backbreaker to Darby ONTO the top buckle. Darby falls to the apron. Toa with a senton onto Darby! He is the legal man. He enters the ring and slams Darby down hard, but not before knocking Orange off the apron. Tag to Kaun. He and Toa lifts Darby by the arms, looking to finish him, but Darby falls to the mat. Kaun lifts Darby again. Darby smushes their faces ,chops back and forth. Toa no-sells, they oth send Darby into the corner. Darby flies for a tag, but cant get it. Kaun misses a shoulder, boots to the face of Toa, Sunset Flip attempt from Darby, he thinks twice, ducks under, shoves Bishop into Toa, tags in Orange!

OC with the hands in his pockets! He ducks under both men, Kaun hits Toa on accident, OC spins out of the corner, dropkick to Toa, Kaun with a dropkick but OC moves and Bishop hits Toa AGAIN! DDT from OC! Cover for 1..2….N!O!! OC out the corner! Kaun ducks. In comes Toa. SAMOAN DROP!!! Double attack in the middle of the ring! Cover for 1..2..NO!! Darby in to make the save! Toa sends Darby outside. Kaun tags Toa in then lits OC. DOUBLE GOOZLE!!! They lift. OC with a rana to both! Tag to Darby! Darby in, hits the ropes, coffin splash! Back splashes to each of the big men! He tries again, Kaun drops, Toa misses a splash. His head hits the buckle. Darby rakes the back, back elbow, another, ORANGE PUNCH FROM OC!!!!

Suicide dive from Darby!! Kaun with a running elbow to OC!!! He goes for a suplex. STUNDOG MILLIONAIRE!! Darby with Code Red off the back of OC!!! Coffin Drop!! Cover! 1…..2….3!!!!

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin

Gawd damn, these big boys did work!

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:13

Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage make their way down to attack, but….

ITS STIIIIINNNNGGG!!!!!

He comes down with the bat, holding The Embassy back.

MJF with another short promo after his title defense spliced with the actual match. Nobody is on the level of the devil.

Tony in the middle of the ring YET AGAIN, but he is cut off pretty quickly by the music of Hook.

Hook is interrupted pretty quickly by La Facción Ingobernable.

They attack Hook until Jungle Boy comes down for the save.

Hook with a capture suplex to Jose Garcia.

enters the ring with a chair and gives Hook some knuckles.

TBS Championship Match

Kris Statlander vs Nyla Rose

LOCKUP! Nyla shoves, Kris shoves back, another lockup. Nyla corners Kris. She misses a right hand. Kris with a few right hands. Dropkick out of the corner. Kris tries for a body slam, but Nyla reverses and hits her own. Nyla tries for a senton, but Kris rolls out of the way. Leg scissors submission. Nyla reaches the ropes. Shoulder to the gut. Head to the buckle. Nyla enters the ring, kicks Kris away. She attacks the back. Kris locks the head. Lifts for a suplex. Nyla rakes the back, lfits up, Nyla attacks the side, lifts up for a suplex, Nyla drops her weight, hit a knee.

Backstage, Taya Valkyrie watches.

Nyla with a suplex to Kris into the corner.

WE ARE BACK, and Nyla misses a big splash on the mat. Kris with clothesline, another, a big kick, Nyla to the corner. Running uppercut. Big Boot to th efface. She tries to lift Nyla, DOES! Blue Thunder Bomb! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Kris to the top rope! Nyla trips her up! Tries for a rolling senton in the corner, Kris rolls outside, so Nyla hits the cannonball off the apron! Nyla sends Kris into the barricade. Another cannonball, this time against the barricade.

Back in the ring, and Nyla hits a chokeslam. Kris hits a jawbreaker! To the top rope! Kris flies with a 450 splash! Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Kris Statlander

A good enough first defense and welcome back for Kris.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:02

Recap of Cole vs Jericho.

Chris Jericho and Saraya vs Britt Baker and Adam Cole

Jericho looks both annoyed and pissed off.

Cole and Jericho to start. Cole chops his way into the corner, with Jericho returning the same. Cole rakes the eyes. He kicks Jericho then chokes him up with the boot. Thumb to th eye of Cole! Jericho tosses Cole to the outside. He follows and sends Cole into the barricade then back into the ring. Chops in the corner. Whip to Cole, Cole fires back with a clothesline. Jericho backs into a tag from Saraya. She gets in the face of Cole. Cole tags in Britt. They meet in the middle and Britt hits abunch of rights, ducks unde a right, slingblade. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Britt lifts Saraya and hits Beach Break ala OC. She hits the ropes and Jericho trips her up, causing her to fall on her face HARD. Saraya stomps then covers, but the ref is busy with Adam Cole on the outside.

WE ARE BACK! Jericho is screaming in the face of Britt. Britt tags in Cole. Cole with some rights to Jericho. Jericho whips him into the corner, but out of the corner with a lariat comes Cole. He mounts with some rights. Pele kick to Jericho! Cole whips Jericho, shoots up for a dropkick, Jericho holds onto the ropes, LIONSAULT! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Britt in off the tag. Clothesline, clothesline, neckbreaker to Saray! Double underhook, but Saraya escpaes. Kick to Britt. She runs into a boot. Britt to the top rope. Saraya with a right hand. She climbs up the corner. Britt is able to send Saraya crashing down. Britt climbs the corner, but Jericho is there to lay on the sword! He lays across Paige. Britt don’t care. She flies with a splash onto Jericho and Paige both! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cole in with a kick to Jericoh. Backstabber. He heads to the 2nd rope, flies for some Panama, but Jericho shoots the legs. WALLS OF JERICHO! Saraya knocks Britt off the apron. Cole reaches for the rope. Jericho pulls him to the center. Britt is on the apron! She has the glove! She puts it on, enters the ring, and gets a Mandible Claw to Jericho! Jericho drops to his knees and Britt locks in Lockjaw! Saraya is up! She runs in and kicks the back of Britt. Cole is up in the corner. Britt crawls towards the apron. Cole tunes up the band. Jericho turns. CODEBREAKER!!! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!! Jericho turns Cole over to cover, but Cole makes it to his knees. They trade right hands till they stand, with Cole winning with some elbows. Whip to the ropes, reversed, double clothesline from each! They both go down! Tag to Britt! Saraya! They hit a bunch of rights on each other. Whip by Saraya, Britt holds on, kicks, Saraya with Rampaige, or whatever she’s calling it here! Cover! 1…2…..NO!!!!

Jericho is up in the corner. He has his bat! He swings, Britt ducks under, Cole with a Superkick! Britt and Cole Superkick together! Cole wants the tag. He gets it. Cole in, drops the knee pad! He hits the ropes! BOOM! Cover! 1…2……3!!!!



Winners: Adam Cole and Britt Baker

That was WAAAAAAYYYY better than the match at the PPV, and I hope this allows them to move on. They didn’t let up here and although there were times when the whole “tag” thing didn’t really stay consistent, still a solid main for a solid episode.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:12

End Show